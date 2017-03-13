Happier è il nuovo brano del famoso e amatissimo cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran. E’ la settima traccia del suo quinto album in studio intitolato ÷ (Divide), pubblicato il 3 marzo 2017 dalla Atlantic Records. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio del nuovo singolo di Edward Christopher Sheeran.

Happier di Ed Sheeran: il testo

Walking down 29th and park

I saw you in another’s arms

Only a month we’ve been apart

You look happier

Saw you walk inside a bar

He said something to make you laugh

I saw that both your smiles were twice as wide as ours

Yeah, you look happier, you do

Ain’t nobody hurt you like I hurt you

But ain’t nobody love you like I do

Promise that I will not take it personal, baby

If you’re moving on with someone new

‘Cause baby you look happier, you do

My friends told me one day I’ll feel it too

And until then I’ll smile to hide the truth

But I know I was happier with you

Sat on the corner of the room

Everything’s reminding me of you

Nursing an empty bottle and telling myself you’re happier

Aren’t you?

Ain’t nobody hurt you like I hurt you

But ain’t nobody need you like I do

I know that there’s others that deserve you

But my darling, I am still in love with you

But I guess you look happier, you do

My friends told me one day I’ll feel it too

I could try to smile to hide the truth

But I know I was happier with you

Baby, you look happier, you do

I know one day you’d fall for someone new

But if he breaks your heart like lovers do

Just know that I’ll be waiting here for you.

Happier di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione

Camminando sulla 29esima

ti ho visto nelle braccia di un altro

siamo rimasti separati solo un mese

sembravi più felice

ti ho visto entrare in un parco

ha detto qualcosa che ti ha fatto ridere

ho visto che entrambi i vostri sorrisi erano doppi rispetto ai nostri

sì sembri più felice, certo

non c’è nessuno che ti possa ferire più di quanto abbia fatto io

ti prometto che non la prenderò sul personale, baby

se stai traslocando con qualcun altro

perché tesoro sembri più felice, certo

i miei amici mi hanno detto che un giorno lo sarò anch’io

e fino a quel momento sorriderò per nascondere la verità

ma io so che ero più felice di te

seduta sull’angolo della stanza

tutto mi ricorda te

scolandomi una bottiglia vuota e dicendo a me stesso che sei più felice

non è vero?

non c’è nessuno che ti possa ferire più di quanto abbia fatto io

ma nessuno ha più bisogno di te di me

io so che ci sono altri che ti meritano

ma tesoro mio, io sono ancora innamorato di te

perché tesoro immagino tu sia più felice, certo

i miei amici mi hanno detto che un giorno lo sarò anch’io

potrei provare a sorridere per nascondere la verità

ma io so che ero più felice con te

tesoro sembri più felice, certo

io so che un giorno ti innamorerai di qualcun altro

ma se lui ti spezza il cuore come fanno gli amanti

sappi solo che sarò qui ad aspettarti.

Happier di Ed Sheeran: l’audio