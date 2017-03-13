Happier è il nuovo brano del famoso e amatissimo cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran. E’ la settima traccia del suo quinto album in studio intitolato ÷ (Divide), pubblicato il 3 marzo 2017 dalla Atlantic Records. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio del nuovo singolo di Edward Christopher Sheeran.
Happier di Ed Sheeran: il testo
Walking down 29th and park
I saw you in another’s arms
Only a month we’ve been apart
You look happier
Saw you walk inside a bar
He said something to make you laugh
I saw that both your smiles were twice as wide as ours
Yeah, you look happier, you do
Ain’t nobody hurt you like I hurt you
But ain’t nobody love you like I do
Promise that I will not take it personal, baby
If you’re moving on with someone new
‘Cause baby you look happier, you do
My friends told me one day I’ll feel it too
And until then I’ll smile to hide the truth
But I know I was happier with you
Sat on the corner of the room
Everything’s reminding me of you
Nursing an empty bottle and telling myself you’re happier
Aren’t you?
Ain’t nobody hurt you like I hurt you
But ain’t nobody need you like I do
I know that there’s others that deserve you
But my darling, I am still in love with you
But I guess you look happier, you do
My friends told me one day I’ll feel it too
I could try to smile to hide the truth
But I know I was happier with you
Baby, you look happier, you do
I know one day you’d fall for someone new
But if he breaks your heart like lovers do
Just know that I’ll be waiting here for you.
Happier di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione
Camminando sulla 29esima
ti ho visto nelle braccia di un altro
siamo rimasti separati solo un mese
sembravi più felice
ti ho visto entrare in un parco
ha detto qualcosa che ti ha fatto ridere
ho visto che entrambi i vostri sorrisi erano doppi rispetto ai nostri
sì sembri più felice, certo
non c’è nessuno che ti possa ferire più di quanto abbia fatto io
ti prometto che non la prenderò sul personale, baby
se stai traslocando con qualcun altro
perché tesoro sembri più felice, certo
i miei amici mi hanno detto che un giorno lo sarò anch’io
e fino a quel momento sorriderò per nascondere la verità
ma io so che ero più felice di te
seduta sull’angolo della stanza
tutto mi ricorda te
scolandomi una bottiglia vuota e dicendo a me stesso che sei più felice
non è vero?
non c’è nessuno che ti possa ferire più di quanto abbia fatto io
ma nessuno ha più bisogno di te di me
io so che ci sono altri che ti meritano
ma tesoro mio, io sono ancora innamorato di te
perché tesoro immagino tu sia più felice, certo
i miei amici mi hanno detto che un giorno lo sarò anch’io
potrei provare a sorridere per nascondere la verità
ma io so che ero più felice con te
tesoro sembri più felice, certo
io so che un giorno ti innamorerai di qualcun altro
ma se lui ti spezza il cuore come fanno gli amanti
sappi solo che sarò qui ad aspettarti.
Happier di Ed Sheeran: l’audio