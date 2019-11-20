Harleys In Hawaii di Katy Perry: testo, traduzione e video

Harleys In Hawaii di Katy Perry è il terzo singolo estratto dal prossimo quinto LP, che è stato pubblicato il 16 ottobre scorso. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Harleys In Hawaii di Katy Perry: il testo

[Verse 1]

Boy, tell me can you take my breath away

Cruising down a heart shaped highway

Got you?swerving?lane to lane

Don’t?hit the brakes

‘Cause I’m feeling so?safe

[Pre-Chorus1]

I’ll be your baby on a Sunday

Oh, why don’t we get out of town?

Call me your baby

On the same wave

Oh no, no, there’s no slowing down

[Chorus2]

You and I, I

Riding Harleys in Hawaii

I’m on the back I’m holding tight

Want you to take me for a ride, ride

When I hula-hula, hula

So good you’ll take me to the jeweler, jeweler, jeweler

There’s pink and purple in the sky

We’re riding Harleys in Hawaii

[Verse 2]

Let me run my fingers through your salty hair

Go ahead explore the island

Vibes so real that you can feel it in the air

I’m revving up your engine

[Pre-Chorus1]

I’ll be your baby on a Sunday

Oh, why don’t we go out of town?

(Why don’t we go out of town?)

Call me your, baby

Catch the same wave

Oh, no, no, there’s no slowing down (Let’s Go)

[Chorus2]

You and I, I

Riding Harleys in Hawaii-ai

I’m on the back I’m holding tight-ai

Want you to take me for a ride, ride

When I hula hula, hula

So good you’ll take me to the jeweler, jeweler, jeweler

There’s pink and purple in the sky

We’re riding Harleys in Hawaii

[Bridge5]

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

No, no

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

(You and I)

[Chorus2]

You and I, I

Riding Harleys in Hawaii-ai

I’m on the back I’m holding tight-ai

Want you to take me for a ride, ride

When I hula hula, hula

So good you’ll take me to the jeweler, jeweler, jeweler

There’s pink and purple in the sky

We’re riding Harleys in Hawaii

[Outro7]

I’ll be your baby on a Sunday

Oh, oh

Call me your baby

Catch the same wave

Oh, oh

We’re riding Harleys in Hawaii.

Harleys In Hawaii di Katy Perry: la traduzione

Ragazzo, dimmi, puoi togliermi il respiro

Percorrendo un’autostrada a forma di cuore

Ti ho fatto deviare corsia per corsia

Non premere i freni

Perché mi sento così al sicuro

Sarò il tuo tesoro la domenica

Oh, perché non usciamo dalla città?

Chiamami tua baby

Sulla stessa onda

Oh no, no, non c’è rallentamento

Io e te, io

Cavalcando Harley alle Hawaii

Sono dietro, mi tengo stretta

Voglio che mi porti a fare un giro, cavalcare

Quando ho hula-hula, hula

Così buona che mi porterai dal gioielliere, gioielliere, gioielliere

C’è rosa e viola nel cielo

Cavalchiamo Harley alle Hawaii

Lasciami passare le dita tra i tuoi capelli salati

Vai avanti, esplora l’isola

Vibrazioni così reali che puoi sentirlo in aria

Sto facendo funzionare il tuo motore

Sarò il tuo tesoro la domenica

Oh, perché non usciamo dalla città?

Chiamami tua baby

Sulla stessa onda

Oh no, no, non c’è rallentamento

Io e te, io

Cavalcando Harley alle Hawaii

Sono dietro, mi tengo stretta

Voglio che mi porti a fare un giro, cavalcare

Quando ho hula-hula, hula

Così buona che mi porterai dal gioielliere, gioielliere, gioielliere

C’è rosa e viola nel cielo

Cavalchiamo Harley alle Hawaii

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

No

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

(Io e te)

Io e te, io

Cavalcando Harley alle Hawaii

Sono dietro, mi tengo stretta

Voglio che mi porti a fare un giro, cavalcare

Quando ho hula-hula, hula

Così buona che mi porterai dal gioielliere, gioielliere, gioielliere

C’è rosa e viola nel cielo

Cavalchiamo Harley alle Hawaii

Sarò il tuo tesoro la domenica

Oh, perché non usciamo dalla città?

Chiamami tua baby

Sulla stessa onda

Stiamo cavalcando Harley alle Hawaii.

Harleys In Hawaii di Katy Perry: il video

Redazione-iGossip