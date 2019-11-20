Harleys In Hawaii di Katy Perry: testo, traduzione e video

Harleys In Hawaii di Katy Perry è il terzo singolo estratto dal prossimo quinto LP, che è stato pubblicato il 16 ottobre scorso. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Harleys In Hawaii di Katy Perry: il testo
[Verse 1]
Boy, tell me can you take my breath away
Cruising down a heart shaped highway
Got you?swerving?lane to lane
Don’t?hit the brakes
‘Cause I’m feeling so?safe
[Pre-Chorus1]
I’ll be your baby on a Sunday
Oh, why don’t we get out of town?
Call me your baby
On the same wave
Oh no, no, there’s no slowing down
[Chorus2]
You and I, I
Riding Harleys in Hawaii
I’m on the back I’m holding tight
Want you to take me for a ride, ride
When I hula-hula, hula
So good you’ll take me to the jeweler, jeweler, jeweler
There’s pink and purple in the sky
We’re riding Harleys in Hawaii
[Verse 2]
Let me run my fingers through your salty hair
Go ahead explore the island
Vibes so real that you can feel it in the air
I’m revving up your engine
[Pre-Chorus1]
I’ll be your baby on a Sunday
Oh, why don’t we go out of town?
(Why don’t we go out of town?)
Call me your, baby
Catch the same wave
Oh, no, no, there’s no slowing down (Let’s Go)
[Chorus2]
You and I, I
Riding Harleys in Hawaii-ai
I’m on the back I’m holding tight-ai
Want you to take me for a ride, ride
When I hula hula, hula
So good you’ll take me to the jeweler, jeweler, jeweler
There’s pink and purple in the sky
We’re riding Harleys in Hawaii
[Bridge5]
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
No, no
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
(You and I)
[Chorus2]
You and I, I
Riding Harleys in Hawaii-ai
I’m on the back I’m holding tight-ai
Want you to take me for a ride, ride
When I hula hula, hula
So good you’ll take me to the jeweler, jeweler, jeweler
There’s pink and purple in the sky
We’re riding Harleys in Hawaii
[Outro7]
I’ll be your baby on a Sunday
Oh, oh
Call me your baby
Catch the same wave
Oh, oh
We’re riding Harleys in Hawaii.
Harleys In Hawaii di Katy Perry: la traduzione
Ragazzo, dimmi, puoi togliermi il respiro
Percorrendo un’autostrada a forma di cuore
Ti ho fatto deviare corsia per corsia
Non premere i freni
Perché mi sento così al sicuro
Sarò il tuo tesoro la domenica
Oh, perché non usciamo dalla città?
Chiamami tua baby
Sulla stessa onda
Oh no, no, non c’è rallentamento
Io e te, io
Cavalcando Harley alle Hawaii
Sono dietro, mi tengo stretta
Voglio che mi porti a fare un giro, cavalcare
Quando ho hula-hula, hula
Così buona che mi porterai dal gioielliere, gioielliere, gioielliere
C’è rosa e viola nel cielo
Cavalchiamo Harley alle Hawaii
Lasciami passare le dita tra i tuoi capelli salati
Vai avanti, esplora l’isola
Vibrazioni così reali che puoi sentirlo in aria
Sto facendo funzionare il tuo motore
Sarò il tuo tesoro la domenica
Oh, perché non usciamo dalla città?
Chiamami tua baby
Sulla stessa onda
Oh no, no, non c’è rallentamento
Io e te, io
Cavalcando Harley alle Hawaii
Sono dietro, mi tengo stretta
Voglio che mi porti a fare un giro, cavalcare
Quando ho hula-hula, hula
Così buona che mi porterai dal gioielliere, gioielliere, gioielliere
C’è rosa e viola nel cielo
Cavalchiamo Harley alle Hawaii
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
No
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
(Io e te)
Io e te, io
Cavalcando Harley alle Hawaii
Sono dietro, mi tengo stretta
Voglio che mi porti a fare un giro, cavalcare
Quando ho hula-hula, hula
Così buona che mi porterai dal gioielliere, gioielliere, gioielliere
C’è rosa e viola nel cielo
Cavalchiamo Harley alle Hawaii
Sarò il tuo tesoro la domenica
Oh, perché non usciamo dalla città?
Chiamami tua baby
Sulla stessa onda
Stiamo cavalcando Harley alle Hawaii.