How do you sleep di Sam Smith: testo, traduzione e video

How do you sleep di Sam Smith si caratterizza per un beat e un ritmo ideali per ballare con un testo che, comunque, non tradisce lo stile che l’ha reso popolare e famoso. L’artista ha dichiarato ai media: “Quest’anno, sia personalmente che musicalmente, mi sento così libero. Più che mai mi sono divertito così tanto a fare questo disco e questo video…”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

How do you sleep di Sam Smith: il testo

[Verse 1]

I’m done hatin’ myself for feelin’

I’m done cryin’ myself awake

I gotta leave and start the healin’

But when you move like that, I just wanna stay

[Pre-Chorus1]

What have I become now?

Lookin’ through your phone now

Oh now, love to you is just a game

Look what I have done now

Dialing up the numbers on you

I don’t want my heart to break

[Chorus2]

Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?

All that shame and all that danger

I’m hopin’ that my love will keep you up tonight

Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?

All that fear and all that pressure

I’m hopin’ that my love will keep you up tonight

[Post-Chorus3]

(Tell me, how do you—)

Love will keep you up tonight

(Tell me, how do you—)

[Verse 2]

Oh, no, how did I manage to lose me?

I am not this desperate, not this crazy

There’s no way I’m stickin’ ‘round to find out

I won’t lose like that, I won’t lose myself

[Pre-Chorus1]

Look what I have done (Done)

Dialin’ up the numbers on you

I don’t want my heart to break

[Chorus2]

Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?

All that shame and all that danger

I’m hopin’ that my love will keep you up tonight

Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?

All that fear and all that pressure

I’m hopin’ that my love will keep you up tonight

[Post-Chorus3]

(Tell me how do you—)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Love will keep you up tonight

(Tell me how do you—)

Oh, love will keep you up tonight

[Chorus2]

Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me?

All that shame and all that danger

I’m hopin’ that my love will keep you up tonight

Baby, how do you sleep when you lie to me? (Oh)

All that fear and all that pressure (Oh)

I’m hopin’ that my love will keep you up tonight

(Tell me how do you—).

How do you sleep di Sam Smith: la traduzione

Ho finito di odiarmi per avere dei sentimenti

Ho finito di piangere da solo

Devo andare e iniziare la cura

Ma quando ti muovi in ??quel modo, voglio solo restare

Cosa sono diventato adesso?

Guarda attraverso il tuo telefono ora

Oh, ora, l’amore per te è solo un gioco

Guarda cosa ho fatto ora

Compongo i numeri su di te

Non voglio che il mio cuore si spezzi

Piccolo, come fai a dormire quando mi menti?

Tutta quella vergogna e tutto quel pericolo

Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglio stanotte

Piccolo, come fai a dormire quando mi menti?

Tutta quella paura e tutta quella pressione

Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglio stanotte

(Dimmi, come fai-)

L’amore ti terrà sveglio stanotte

(Dimmi, come fai-)

Oh, no, come sono riuscito a perdermi?

Non sono così disperato, non così pazzo

Non c’è modo che io stia cercando di scoprirlo

Non mi perderò così, non mi perderò

Guarda cosa ho fatto (fatto)

Componendo i numeri su di te

Non voglio che il mio cuore si spezzi

Piccolo, come fai a dormire quando mi menti?

Tutta quella vergogna e tutto quel pericolo

Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglio stanotte

Piccolo, come fai a dormire quando mi menti?

Tutta quella paura e tutta quella pressione

Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglio stanotte

(Dimmi come fai-)

Si si si

L’amore ti terrà sveglio stanotte

(Dimmi come fai-)

Oh, l’amore ti terrà sveglio stanotte

Piccolo, come fai a dormire quando mi menti?

Tutta quella vergogna e tutto quel pericolo

Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglio stanotte

Piccolo, come fai a dormire quando mi menti?

Tutta quella paura e tutta quella pressione

Spero che il mio amore ti tenga sveglio stanotte

(Dimmi come fai).

How do you sleep di Sam Smith: il video

