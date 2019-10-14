Hurts 2B Human di Pink feat. Khalid: testo, traduzione e video

Hurts 2B Human di Pink feat. Khalid è il quarto singolo della celebre cantautrice e la title track del suo ottavo album in studio, l’omonimo Hurts 2B Human. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Hurts 2B Human di Pink feat. Khalid: il testo
[Verse 1: P!nk]
Boy, you make it sound so pretty even when it’s not
Didn’t choose, but it’s the only one we’ve got
And sometimes, I get so tired of getting tied up in my thoughts
You’re the only one that ever makes it stop
[Chorus: P!nk]
God, it hurts to be human
Without you, I’d be losing
And someday, we’ll face the music
God, it hurts to be human
[Post-Chorus: P!nk]
But I’ve got you, you, you, you, you, hey
And you’ve got me, me, me, me, too
[Verse 2: Khalid]
Like we’re buckled and preparing for the crash
Like we’re walking down a road of broken glass
Now if we defeat all odds and it was us against the world
You can count on me, you know I’d have your back
[Chorus: P!nk & Khalid]
God, it hurts to be human
Without you, I’d be losing
And someday, we’ll face the music
God, it hurts to be human
[Post-Chorus: P!nk & Khalid]
But I’ve got you, you, you, you, you, hey
And you’ve got me, me, me, me, too
But I’ve got you, you, you, you, you, hey
And you’ve got me, me, me, me, too
[Bridge: P!nk, Khalid & Both]
Hope floats away
If you could spend a day in my shoes
Your mind would change
If you knew what I’ve gone through
We want the same (Yeah, we do)
Maybe then you’d understand
How it hurts to be human, oh
[Chorus: P!nk & Khalid, Khalid]
God, it hurts to be human
Without you (Without you)
I’d be losing (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
And someday, we’ll face the music (Yeah)
God, it hurts (Yeah) to be human
[Post-Chorus: P!nk & Khalid]
But I’ve got you, you, you, you, you, hey
And you’ve got me, me, me, me, too
But I’ve got you, you, you, you, you, hey
And you’ve got me, me, me, me, too
[Outro: P!nk & Khalid]
Oh God, it hurts to be human.
Hurts 2B Human di Pink feat. Khalid: la traduzione
Ragazzo, lo fai sembrare così carino anche quando non lo è
Non l’ho scelto, ma è l’unico che abbiamo
E a volte, sono così stanca di rimanere legato ai miei pensieri
Sei l’unico che mi abbia mai fatto smettere
Dio, fa male essere umani
Senza di te, mi sarei persa
E un giorno, affronteremo la musica
Dio, fa male essere umani
Ma ho te, te, te, te, te, ehi
E hai anche me, me, me, me
Come se fossimo allacciati e ci preparassimo per l’incidente
Come se stessimo camminando lungo una strada di vetri rotti
Ora se sconfiggiamo tutte le probabilità ed era noi contro il mondo
Puoi contare su di me, sai che ti avrei coperto le spalle
Dio, fa male essere umani
Senza di te, mi sarei persa
E un giorno, affronteremo la musica
Dio, fa male essere umani
Ma ho te, te, te, te, te, ehi
E hai anche me, me, me, me
Ma ho te, te, te, te, te, ehi
E hai anche me, me, me, me
La speranza galleggia via
Se potessi passare una giornata nei miei panni
La tua mente cambierebbe
Se sapessi cosa ho passato
Vogliamo lo stesso (Sì, lo facciamo)
Forse allora capiresti
Quanto fa male essere umani, oh
Dio, fa male essere umani
Senza di te, mi sarei persa
E un giorno, affronteremo la musica
Dio, fa male essere umani
Ma ho te, te, te, te, te, ehi
E hai anche me, me, me, me
Ma ho te, te, te, te, te, ehi
E hai anche me, me, me, me