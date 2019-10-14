Hurts 2B Human di Pink feat. Khalid: testo, traduzione e video

Hurts 2B Human di Pink feat. Khalid è il quarto singolo della celebre cantautrice e la title track del suo ottavo album in studio, l’omonimo Hurts 2B Human. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Hurts 2B Human di Pink feat. Khalid: il testo

[Verse 1: P!nk]

Boy, you make it sound so pretty even when it’s not

Didn’t choose, but it’s the only one we’ve got

And sometimes, I get so tired of getting tied up in my thoughts

You’re the only one that ever makes it stop

[Chorus: P!nk]

God, it hurts to be human

Without you, I’d be losing

And someday, we’ll face the music

God, it hurts to be human

[Post-Chorus: P!nk]

But I’ve got you, you, you, you, you, hey

And you’ve got me, me, me, me, too

[Verse 2: Khalid]

Like we’re buckled and preparing for the crash

Like we’re walking down a road of broken glass

Now if we defeat all odds and it was us against the world

You can count on me, you know I’d have your back

[Chorus: P!nk & Khalid]

God, it hurts to be human

Without you, I’d be losing

And someday, we’ll face the music

God, it hurts to be human

[Post-Chorus: P!nk & Khalid]

But I’ve got you, you, you, you, you, hey

And you’ve got me, me, me, me, too

But I’ve got you, you, you, you, you, hey

And you’ve got me, me, me, me, too

[Bridge: P!nk, Khalid & Both]

Hope floats away

If you could spend a day in my shoes

Your mind would change

If you knew what I’ve gone through

We want the same (Yeah, we do)

Maybe then you’d understand

How it hurts to be human, oh

[Chorus: P!nk & Khalid, Khalid]

God, it hurts to be human

Without you (Without you)

I’d be losing (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

And someday, we’ll face the music (Yeah)

God, it hurts (Yeah) to be human

[Post-Chorus: P!nk & Khalid]

But I’ve got you, you, you, you, you, hey

And you’ve got me, me, me, me, too

But I’ve got you, you, you, you, you, hey

And you’ve got me, me, me, me, too

[Outro: P!nk & Khalid]

Oh God, it hurts to be human.

Hurts 2B Human di Pink feat. Khalid: la traduzione

Ragazzo, lo fai sembrare così carino anche quando non lo è

Non l’ho scelto, ma è l’unico che abbiamo

E a volte, sono così stanca di rimanere legato ai miei pensieri

Sei l’unico che mi abbia mai fatto smettere

Dio, fa male essere umani

Senza di te, mi sarei persa

E un giorno, affronteremo la musica

Dio, fa male essere umani

Ma ho te, te, te, te, te, ehi

E hai anche me, me, me, me

Come se fossimo allacciati e ci preparassimo per l’incidente

Come se stessimo camminando lungo una strada di vetri rotti

Ora se sconfiggiamo tutte le probabilità ed era noi contro il mondo

Puoi contare su di me, sai che ti avrei coperto le spalle

Dio, fa male essere umani

Senza di te, mi sarei persa

E un giorno, affronteremo la musica

Dio, fa male essere umani

Ma ho te, te, te, te, te, ehi

E hai anche me, me, me, me

Ma ho te, te, te, te, te, ehi

E hai anche me, me, me, me

La speranza galleggia via

Se potessi passare una giornata nei miei panni

La tua mente cambierebbe

Se sapessi cosa ho passato

Vogliamo lo stesso (Sì, lo facciamo)

Forse allora capiresti

Quanto fa male essere umani, oh

Dio, fa male essere umani

Senza di te, mi sarei persa

E un giorno, affronteremo la musica

Dio, fa male essere umani

Ma ho te, te, te, te, te, ehi

E hai anche me, me, me, me

Ma ho te, te, te, te, te, ehi

E hai anche me, me, me, me

Oh Dio, fa male essere umani.

Hurts 2B Human di Pink feat. Khalid: il video

Redazione-iGossip