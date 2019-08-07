Ice Cream di Mika: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Ice Cream di Mika è disponibile in rotazione radiofonica e nei digital store e nei negozi fisici dal 31 maggio scorso. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Ice Cream di Mika: il testo

[Verse 1]

When I hear that sound, I know what’s coming ‘round

Thirty-nine degrees, too hot for the bees

The grass is turning yellow

Streets are slow and mellow

The faucet keeps on dripping

And the clock, it keeps on ticking

[Pre-Chorus2]

The swimming pool is laughing with it’s shining, bright blue teeth

Laughing at my body as it’s sweltering with heat

The smell of colored plastic baking in the sun

Sweet just like frustration, my sense is on the roof

[Chorus3]

I want your ice cream

I want it lying in the sun

I want your ice cream

I want it melting on my tongue

I want your ice cream

I want it, what you waiting for?

Ice cream, everybody

All I want is more

[Post-Chorus4]

Ice cream

[Verse 2]

Filling up the car

The red door burns my thigh

Hot is this place to stand in

With the temperature so high

[?] so heavy

Thick with gasoline

My hands will keep me steady

Hotter than I’ve ever been

[Pre-Chorus2]

The swimming pool is laughing with it’s shining, bright blue teeth

Laughing at my body as it’s sweltering with heat

The smell of colored plastic baking in the sun

Sweet just like frustration, my sense is on the roof

[Chorus3]

I want your ice cream

I want it lying in the sun

I want your ice cream

I want it melting on my tongue

I want your ice cream

I want it, what you waiting for?

Ice cream, everybody

All I want is more

[Post-Chorus4]

Ice cream

[Chorus3]

I want your ice cream

I want it lying in the sun

I want your ice cream

I want it melting on my tongue

I want your ice cream

I want it lying in the sun

I want your ice cream

I want it melting on my tongue

I want your ice cream

I want it, what you waiting for?

Ice cream, everybody

All I want is more.

Ice Cream di Mika: la traduzione

Quando sento quel suono, so cosa sta succedendo

Trentanove gradi, troppo caldi per le api

L’erba sta diventando gialla

Le strade sono lente e tranquille

Il rubinetto continua a gocciolare

E l’orologio, continua a ticchettare

La piscina sta ridendo con i suoi brillanti denti blu

Deridendo il mio corpo mentre sta soffocando per il caldo

L’odore della plastica colorata che cuoce al sole

Dolce come la frustrazione, il mio senso è sul tetto

Voglio il tuo gelato

Lo voglio sdraiato al sole

Voglio il tuo gelato

Voglio che si sciolga sulla mia lingua

Voglio il tuo gelato

Lo voglio, cosa stai aspettando?

Gelato, tutti

Tutto quello che voglio è di più

Gelato

Riempiendo la macchina

La porta rossa mi brucia la coscia

Caldo è questo posto in cui stare

Con la temperatura così alta

[?] così pesante

Spessa con benzina

Le mie mani mi manterranno ferme

Più caldo di quanto non sia mai stato

La piscina sta ridendo con i suoi brillanti denti blu

Deridendo il mio corpo mentre sta soffocando per il caldo

L’odore della plastica colorata che cuoce al sole

Dolce come la frustrazione, il mio senso è sul tetto

Voglio il tuo gelato

Lo voglio sdraiato al sole

Voglio il tuo gelato

Voglio che si sciolga sulla mia lingua

Voglio il tuo gelato

Lo voglio, cosa stai aspettando?

Gelato, tutti

Tutto quello che voglio è di più

Voglio il tuo gelato

Lo voglio sdraiato al sole

Voglio il tuo gelato

Voglio che si sciolga sulla mia lingua

Voglio il tuo gelato

Lo voglio sdraiato al sole

Voglio il tuo gelato

Voglio che si sciolga sulla mia lingua

Voglio il tuo gelato

Lo voglio, cosa stai aspettando?

Gelato, tutti

Tutto quello che voglio è di più.

Ice Cream di Mika: il video ufficiale

Redazione-iGossip