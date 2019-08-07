Ice Cream di Mika: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Ice Cream di Mika è disponibile in rotazione radiofonica e nei digital store e nei negozi fisici dal 31 maggio scorso. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Ice Cream di Mika: il testo
[Verse 1]
When I hear that sound, I know what’s coming ‘round
Thirty-nine degrees, too hot for the bees
The grass is turning yellow
Streets are slow and mellow
The faucet keeps on dripping
And the clock, it keeps on ticking
[Pre-Chorus2]
The swimming pool is laughing with it’s shining, bright blue teeth
Laughing at my body as it’s sweltering with heat
The smell of colored plastic baking in the sun
Sweet just like frustration, my sense is on the roof
[Chorus3]
I want your ice cream
I want it lying in the sun
I want your ice cream
I want it melting on my tongue
I want your ice cream
I want it, what you waiting for?
Ice cream, everybody
All I want is more
[Post-Chorus4]
Ice cream
[Verse 2]
Filling up the car
The red door burns my thigh
Hot is this place to stand in
With the temperature so high
[?] so heavy
Thick with gasoline
My hands will keep me steady
Hotter than I’ve ever been
[Pre-Chorus2]
The swimming pool is laughing with it’s shining, bright blue teeth
Laughing at my body as it’s sweltering with heat
The smell of colored plastic baking in the sun
Sweet just like frustration, my sense is on the roof
[Chorus3]
I want your ice cream
I want it lying in the sun
I want your ice cream
I want it melting on my tongue
I want your ice cream
I want it, what you waiting for?
Ice cream, everybody
All I want is more
[Post-Chorus4]
Ice cream
[Chorus3]
I want your ice cream
I want it lying in the sun
I want your ice cream
I want it melting on my tongue
I want your ice cream
I want it lying in the sun
I want your ice cream
I want it melting on my tongue
I want your ice cream
I want it, what you waiting for?
Ice cream, everybody
All I want is more.
Ice Cream di Mika: la traduzione
Quando sento quel suono, so cosa sta succedendo
Trentanove gradi, troppo caldi per le api
L’erba sta diventando gialla
Le strade sono lente e tranquille
Il rubinetto continua a gocciolare
E l’orologio, continua a ticchettare
La piscina sta ridendo con i suoi brillanti denti blu
Deridendo il mio corpo mentre sta soffocando per il caldo
L’odore della plastica colorata che cuoce al sole
Dolce come la frustrazione, il mio senso è sul tetto
Voglio il tuo gelato
Lo voglio sdraiato al sole
Voglio il tuo gelato
Voglio che si sciolga sulla mia lingua
Voglio il tuo gelato
Lo voglio, cosa stai aspettando?
Gelato, tutti
Tutto quello che voglio è di più
Gelato
Riempiendo la macchina
La porta rossa mi brucia la coscia
Caldo è questo posto in cui stare
Con la temperatura così alta
[?] così pesante
Spessa con benzina
Le mie mani mi manterranno ferme
Più caldo di quanto non sia mai stato
La piscina sta ridendo con i suoi brillanti denti blu
Deridendo il mio corpo mentre sta soffocando per il caldo
L’odore della plastica colorata che cuoce al sole
Dolce come la frustrazione, il mio senso è sul tetto
Voglio il tuo gelato
Lo voglio sdraiato al sole
Voglio il tuo gelato
Voglio che si sciolga sulla mia lingua
Voglio il tuo gelato
Lo voglio, cosa stai aspettando?
Gelato, tutti
Tutto quello che voglio è di più
Voglio il tuo gelato
Lo voglio sdraiato al sole
Voglio il tuo gelato
Voglio che si sciolga sulla mia lingua
Voglio il tuo gelato
Lo voglio sdraiato al sole
Voglio il tuo gelato
Voglio che si sciolga sulla mia lingua
Voglio il tuo gelato
Lo voglio, cosa stai aspettando?
Gelato, tutti
Tutto quello che voglio è di più.