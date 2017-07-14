Instruction di Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato: testo, traduzione e video

Instruction è il nuovo singolo di Jax Jones, che vede la collaborazione della famosa e popolare popstar americana Demi Lovato. E’ il terzo singolo estratto dall’album di debutto di Jax. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.

Instruction di Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato: il testo

[Intro: Demi Lovato & (Jax Jones)]

All my ladies

All my Ladies

(What you gon’ do?)

[Chorus: Demi Lovato]

All my ladies

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

[Verse 1: Demi Lovato]

You see me I do what I gotta do, oh yeah

On the guest list, no need to queue, oh yeah

Me and my crew, we got the juice, oh yeah

So come here, let me mentor you, well

[Pre-Chorus 1: Demi Lovato]

Some say I’m bossy ‘cause I am the boss

Buy anything, I don’t care what it cost

Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino

If you’re The Supreme then I’m Diana Ross

[Chorus: Demi Lovato]

All my ladies

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

[Verse 2: Demi Lovato]

(Step one)

Report to the dance floor when I say, oh yeah

(Step two)

Tell mom you’ll be out till late, oh yeah

(Step three)

Pull up your bumper, cock up your waist, oh yeah

(Step four)

Grab somebody, now face to face and say

[Pre-Chorus 2: Demi Lovato]

Say that you’re bossy ‘cause you are the boss

Buy anything, you don’t care what it costs

Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino

If you’re The Supreme then I’m Diana Ross

[Chorus: Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don]

All my ladies

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

[Bridge: Stefflon Don & Demi Lovato]

Yo, see me ‘av everyting what you want, put it pon me

They dunno the realest star ‘cause she don’t play

They say I’m loco when me do me ting

Gyal ofe backup, backup pon it

Gyal ofe step up, step up pon it

(All my ladies) bad gyal, bad gyal

Lovin’ di ting, lovin’ di ting, say you lovin’ anyting

Bad gyal, bad gyal, mashin’ up di ting, mash up di ting pon him

[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato]

Say that you’re bossy ‘cause you are the boss

Buy anything, you don’t care what it costs

Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino

If you’re The Supreme then I’m Diana Ross

[Chorus: Demi Lovato]

All my ladies

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

[Outro: Demi Lovato]

Bitch, I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Bitch, I don’t need introduction

Follow my simple instruction.

Instruction di Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato: la traduzione

Tutte le mie ragazze

Tutte le mie ragazze

(Che cosa dovete fare?)

Tutte le mie ragazze

Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra

Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto

Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione

Segui la mia semplice istruzione

Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra

Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto

Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione

Segui la mia semplice istruzione

Mi vedi che faccio quello che devo fare, oh sì

Nell’elenco degli ospiti, non c’è bisogno di fare la fila, oh sì

Io e la mia squadra, abbiamo la forza, oh sì

Vieni qui, fammi essere il tuo mentore, beh

Alcuni dicono che sono autoritaria perché sono il capo

Acquisto qualsiasi cosa, non mi importa quanto costi

Accatastato come il casinò, Armani, Moschino

Se voi siete i Supremes allora io sono Diana Ross

Tutte le mie ragazze

Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra

Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto

Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione

Segui la mia semplice istruzione

Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra

Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto

Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione

Segui la mia semplice istruzione

(Primo passo)

Riferiscilo alla pista da ballo quando dico, oh yeah

(Passo due)

Dì a mamma che sarai fuori fino a tardi, oh sì

(Passo tre)

Cabra il tuo paraurti, manda a putt*ne la tua vita, oh sì

(Fase quattro)

Prendi qualcuno, ora faccia a faccia e digli

Digli che sei autoritaria perché sei il capo

Acquista qualsiasi cosa, non mi importa quanto costi

Accatastato come il casinò, Armani, Moschino

Se voi siete i Supremes allora io sono Diana Ross

Tutte le mie ragazze

Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra

Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto

Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione

Segui la mia semplice istruzione

Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra

Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto

Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione

Segui la mia semplice istruzione

(Bridge)

Dicono che sei autoritaria perché sei il capo

Acquista qualsiasi cosa, non mi importa quanto costi

Accatastato come il casinò, Armani, Moschino

Se voi siete i Supremes allora io sono Diana Ross

Tutte le mie ragazze

Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra

Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto

Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione

Segui la mia semplice istruzione

Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra

Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto

Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione

Segui la mia semplice istruzione

Str0nza, non ho bisogno di presentazione

Segui la mia semplice istruzione

Str0nza, non ho bisogno di presentazione

Segui la mia semplice istruzione.

Instruction di Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato: il video ufficiale