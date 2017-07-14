Instruction di Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato: testo, traduzione e video

Instruction è il nuovo singolo di Jax Jones, che vede la collaborazione della famosa e popolare popstar americana Demi Lovato. E’ il terzo singolo estratto dall’album di debutto di Jax. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.
Instruction di Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato: il testo
[Intro: Demi Lovato & (Jax Jones)]
All my ladies
All my Ladies
(What you gon’ do?)
[Chorus: Demi Lovato]
All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don’t need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don’t need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
[Verse 1: Demi Lovato]
You see me I do what I gotta do, oh yeah
On the guest list, no need to queue, oh yeah
Me and my crew, we got the juice, oh yeah
So come here, let me mentor you, well
[Pre-Chorus 1: Demi Lovato]
Some say I’m bossy ‘cause I am the boss
Buy anything, I don’t care what it cost
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you’re The Supreme then I’m Diana Ross
[Chorus: Demi Lovato]
All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don’t need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don’t need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
[Verse 2: Demi Lovato]
(Step one)
Report to the dance floor when I say, oh yeah
(Step two)
Tell mom you’ll be out till late, oh yeah
(Step three)
Pull up your bumper, cock up your waist, oh yeah
(Step four)
Grab somebody, now face to face and say
[Pre-Chorus 2: Demi Lovato]
Say that you’re bossy ‘cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don’t care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you’re The Supreme then I’m Diana Ross
[Chorus: Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don]
All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don’t need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don’t need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
[Bridge: Stefflon Don & Demi Lovato]
Yo, see me ‘av everyting what you want, put it pon me
They dunno the realest star ‘cause she don’t play
They say I’m loco when me do me ting
Gyal ofe backup, backup pon it
Gyal ofe step up, step up pon it
(All my ladies) bad gyal, bad gyal
Lovin’ di ting, lovin’ di ting, say you lovin’ anyting
Bad gyal, bad gyal, mashin’ up di ting, mash up di ting pon him
[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato]
Say that you’re bossy ‘cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don’t care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you’re The Supreme then I’m Diana Ross
[Chorus: Demi Lovato]
All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don’t need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don’t need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
[Outro: Demi Lovato]
Bitch, I don’t need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Bitch, I don’t need introduction
Follow my simple instruction.
Instruction di Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato: la traduzione
Tutte le mie ragazze
Tutte le mie ragazze
(Che cosa dovete fare?)
Tutte le mie ragazze
Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra
Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto
Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione
Segui la mia semplice istruzione
Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra
Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto
Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione
Segui la mia semplice istruzione
Mi vedi che faccio quello che devo fare, oh sì
Nell’elenco degli ospiti, non c’è bisogno di fare la fila, oh sì
Io e la mia squadra, abbiamo la forza, oh sì
Vieni qui, fammi essere il tuo mentore, beh
Alcuni dicono che sono autoritaria perché sono il capo
Acquisto qualsiasi cosa, non mi importa quanto costi
Accatastato come il casinò, Armani, Moschino
Se voi siete i Supremes allora io sono Diana Ross
Tutte le mie ragazze
Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra
Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto
Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione
Segui la mia semplice istruzione
Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra
Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto
Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione
Segui la mia semplice istruzione
(Primo passo)
Riferiscilo alla pista da ballo quando dico, oh yeah
(Passo due)
Dì a mamma che sarai fuori fino a tardi, oh sì
(Passo tre)
Cabra il tuo paraurti, manda a putt*ne la tua vita, oh sì
(Fase quattro)
Prendi qualcuno, ora faccia a faccia e digli
Digli che sei autoritaria perché sei il capo
Acquista qualsiasi cosa, non mi importa quanto costi
Accatastato come il casinò, Armani, Moschino
Se voi siete i Supremes allora io sono Diana Ross
Tutte le mie ragazze
Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra
Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto
Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione
Segui la mia semplice istruzione
Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra
Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto
Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione
Segui la mia semplice istruzione
(Bridge)
Dicono che sei autoritaria perché sei il capo
Acquista qualsiasi cosa, non mi importa quanto costi
Accatastato come il casinò, Armani, Moschino
Se voi siete i Supremes allora io sono Diana Ross
Tutte le mie ragazze
Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra
Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto
Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione
Segui la mia semplice istruzione
Avvolgiti verso sinistra, oscilla a destra
Portalo lentamente in basso e riportalo in alto
Str0nza, non ho bisogno di una presentazione
Segui la mia semplice istruzione
Str0nza, non ho bisogno di presentazione
Segui la mia semplice istruzione
Str0nza, non ho bisogno di presentazione
Segui la mia semplice istruzione.
Instruction di Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato: il video ufficiale