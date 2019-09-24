Into the summer degli Incubus: testo, traduzione e video

Into the summer degli Incubus è già disponibile su tutte le piattaforme online, compreso Youtube. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

Into the summer degli Incubus: il testo

Shouldn’t have let you go

Into the summer alone

Pretty and built to spill

A cup ready to?overflow

Why?do I piss?and moan

Over the ashes of us

Guess?I am smitten, still

Don’t leave me here on my own

I remember the way that it was

It’s been calling out to me forever

But I shouldn’t have let you go

Into the summer alone

Into the summer alone

Love is like a coiling vine

It breaks through the cracks in my wall

The fruits of it we distilled

Until you stepped over the line

I remember the way that it was

Been calling out to me forever

But I shouldn’t have let you go

Into the summer alone

I remember the way that it was

It’s been calling out to me forever

I remember it ending because

I was blind

Shouldn’t have let you go

Into the summer alone

Shouldn’t have let you go

Into the summer alone

Shouldn’t have let you go

Into the summer alone

Into the summer alone

I remember the way that it was

It’s been calling out to me forever

But I shouldn’t have let you go

Into the summer alone

I remember the way that it was

It’s been calling out to me forever

I remember it ending because

I was blind.

Into the summer degli Incubus: la traduzione

Non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare

per l’estate da sola

carina e pronta a schizzare

una tazza pronta a strabordare

perché pisci0 e piango

sulle nostre ceneri

immagino di essere innamorato, ancora

non lasciarmi qui tutto solo

mi ricordo com’era

mi ha sfidato per sempre

ma io non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare

per l’estate tutta sola

per l’estate tutta sola

l’amore è come una pianta rampicante a spirale

si infila fra le crepe del mio muro

i frutti di quello che abbiamo distillato

fino a che non hai attraversato il limite

mi ricordo com’era

mi ha sfidato per sempre

ma io non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare

per l’estate tutta sola

mi ricordo com’era

mi ha sfidato per sempre

mi ricordo che è finita perché

sono stato cieco

non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare

in estate da sola

non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare

in estate da sola

non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare

in estate da sola

in estate da sola

mi ricordo com’era

mi ha sfidato per sempre

ma io non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare

per l’estate tutta sola

mi ricordo com’era

mi ha sfidato per sempre

mi ricordo che è finita perché

sono stato cieco.

Into the summer degli Incubus: il video

