Into the summer degli Incubus: testo, traduzione e video

Into the summer degli Incubus è già disponibile su tutte le piattaforme online, compreso Youtube. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
Into the summer degli Incubus: il testo
Shouldn’t have let you go
Into the summer alone
Pretty and built to spill
A cup ready to?overflow
Why?do I piss?and moan
Over the ashes of us
Guess?I am smitten, still
Don’t leave me here on my own
I remember the way that it was
It’s been calling out to me forever
But I shouldn’t have let you go
Into the summer alone
Into the summer alone
Love is like a coiling vine
It breaks through the cracks in my wall
The fruits of it we distilled
Until you stepped over the line
I remember the way that it was
Been calling out to me forever
But I shouldn’t have let you go
Into the summer alone
I remember the way that it was
It’s been calling out to me forever
I remember it ending because
I was blind
Shouldn’t have let you go
Into the summer alone
Shouldn’t have let you go
Into the summer alone
Shouldn’t have let you go
Into the summer alone
Into the summer alone
I remember the way that it was
It’s been calling out to me forever
But I shouldn’t have let you go
Into the summer alone
I remember the way that it was
It’s been calling out to me forever
I remember it ending because
I was blind.
Into the summer degli Incubus: la traduzione
Non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare
per l’estate da sola
carina e pronta a schizzare
una tazza pronta a strabordare
perché pisci0 e piango
sulle nostre ceneri
immagino di essere innamorato, ancora
non lasciarmi qui tutto solo
mi ricordo com’era
mi ha sfidato per sempre
ma io non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare
per l’estate tutta sola
per l’estate tutta sola
l’amore è come una pianta rampicante a spirale
si infila fra le crepe del mio muro
i frutti di quello che abbiamo distillato
fino a che non hai attraversato il limite
mi ricordo com’era
mi ha sfidato per sempre
ma io non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare
per l’estate tutta sola
mi ricordo com’era
mi ha sfidato per sempre
mi ricordo che è finita perché
sono stato cieco
non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare
in estate da sola
non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare
in estate da sola
non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare
in estate da sola
in estate da sola
mi ricordo com’era
mi ha sfidato per sempre
ma io non avrei dovuto lasciarti andare
per l’estate tutta sola
mi ricordo com’era
mi ha sfidato per sempre
mi ricordo che è finita perché
sono stato cieco.