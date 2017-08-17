Learn to let go di Kesha: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Learn to let go di Kesha anticipa l’uscita del suo nuovo album di inediti, Rainbow. Dopo Praying e Woman, la cantante statunitense ha condiviso il suo nuovo singolo mediante un messaggio diretto ai suoi fan: “Learn to Let Go…. it’s my motto. I love you animals, hope you love this song too”. La canzone è prodotta da Ricky Reed. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.
Learn to let go di Kesha: il testo
[Verse 1]
Been a prisoner of the past
Had a bitterness when I looked back
Was telling everyone it’s not that bad
‘Til all my shit hit the fan
[Pre-Chorus2]
I know I’m always like
Telling everybody you don’t gotta be a victim
Life ain’t always fair, but hell is living in resentment
Choose redemption, your happy ending’s up to you
[Chorus3]
I think it’s time to practice what I preach
Exorcise the demons inside me
Whoa, gotta learn to let it go
The past can’t haunt me if I don’t let it
Live and learn and never forget it
Whoa, gotta learn to let it go
[Verse 2]
Had a boogieman under my bed
Putting crazy thoughts inside my head
Always whispering, “It’s all your fault”
He was telling me “No, you’re not that strong”
[Pre-Chorus2]
I know I’m always like
Telling everybody you don’t have to be a victim
Life ain’t always fair, but hell is living in resentment
Choose redemption, your happy ending’s up to you
[Chorus3]
So I think it’s time to practice what I preach
Exorcise the demons inside me
Whoa, gotta learn to let it go
The past can’t haunt me if I don’t let it
Live and learn and never forget it
Whoa, gotta learn to let it go
[Post-Chorus6]
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Learn to let go, learn to let go
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Learn to let go, learn to let go
[Bridge7]
I’m done reliving my bad decisions
I see now maybe there’s a reason
Why, I, I, I, I, I, I been through hell and back
Yeah, honestly, it’s what made me who I am
Holding on to wasted time
Gotta learn to let go in life
[Chorus3]
So I think it’s time to practice what I preach
Exorcise the demons inside me
Whoa, gotta learn to let it go
The past can’t haunt me if I don’t let it
Live and learn and never forget it
Whoa, gotta learn to let it go
[Post-Chorus6]
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Learn to let go, learn to let go
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Learn to let go, learn to let go.
Learn to let go di Kesha: la traduzione
Sono stata prigioniera del passato
Avevo un sapore amaro quando mi guardavo indietro
Stavo dicendo a tutti che non era così male
Finché tutta la mia merda non ha colpito il fan
So che ero sempre come
A dire a tutti che non devi essere una vittima
La vita non è sempre giusta, ma l’inferno è vivere di risentimento
Scegli la redenzione, il lieto fine ti arriva
Penso che sia il momento di praticare ciò che predico
Esorcizzo i demoni dentro di me
Whoa, devo imparare a lasciar andare
Il passato non mi può perseguitare se non glielo permetterò
Vivere e imparare e non dimenticarlo mai
Whoa, devo imparare a lasciar andare
Aveva un uomo nero sotto il mio letto
Che metteva pensieri folli nella mia testa
Sussurrando sempre, “E’ tutta colpa tua”
Mi stava dicendo: “No, non sei così forte”
So che ero sempre come
A dire a tutti che non devi essere una vittima
La vita non è sempre giusta, ma l’inferno è vivere di risentimento
Scegli la redenzione, il lieto fine ti arriva
Penso che sia il momento di praticare ciò che predico
Esorcizzo i demoni dentro di me
Whoa, devo imparare a lasciar andare
Il passato non mi può perseguitare se non glielo permetterò
Vivere e imparare e non dimenticarlo mai
Whoa, devo imparare a lasciar andare
Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì
Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì
Impara a lasciare andare, impara a lasciar andare
Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì
Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì
Impara a lasciare andare, impara a lasciar andare
Sono riuscita a rivivere le mie cattive decisioni
Ora vedo forse c’è una ragione
Perché, io, io, io, io, io, ho attraversato l’inferno e sono tornata
Sì, onestamente, è quello che mi ha fatto diventare chi sono
Resistendo al tempo sprecato
Devo imparare a lasciar andare nella vita
Penso che sia il momento di praticare ciò che predico
Esorcizzo i demoni dentro di me
Whoa, devo imparare a lasciar andare
Il passato non mi può perseguitare se non glielo permetterò
Vivere e imparare e non dimenticarlo mai
Whoa, devo imparare a lasciar andare
Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì
Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì
Impara a lasciare andare, impara a lasciar andare
Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì
Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì
Impara a lasciare andare, impara a lasciar andare.