Learn to let go di Kesha: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Learn to let go di Kesha anticipa l’uscita del suo nuovo album di inediti, Rainbow. Dopo Praying e Woman, la cantante statunitense ha condiviso il suo nuovo singolo mediante un messaggio diretto ai suoi fan: “Learn to Let Go…. it’s my motto. I love you animals, hope you love this song too”. La canzone è prodotta da Ricky Reed. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.

Learn to let go di Kesha: il testo

[Verse 1]

Been a prisoner of the past

Had a bitterness when I looked back

Was telling everyone it’s not that bad

‘Til all my shit hit the fan

[Pre-Chorus2]

I know I’m always like

Telling everybody you don’t gotta be a victim

Life ain’t always fair, but hell is living in resentment

Choose redemption, your happy ending’s up to you

[Chorus3]

I think it’s time to practice what I preach

Exorcise the demons inside me

Whoa, gotta learn to let it go

The past can’t haunt me if I don’t let it

Live and learn and never forget it

Whoa, gotta learn to let it go

[Verse 2]

Had a boogieman under my bed

Putting crazy thoughts inside my head

Always whispering, “It’s all your fault”

He was telling me “No, you’re not that strong”

[Pre-Chorus2]

I know I’m always like

Telling everybody you don’t have to be a victim

Life ain’t always fair, but hell is living in resentment

Choose redemption, your happy ending’s up to you

[Chorus3]

So I think it’s time to practice what I preach

Exorcise the demons inside me

Whoa, gotta learn to let it go

The past can’t haunt me if I don’t let it

Live and learn and never forget it

Whoa, gotta learn to let it go

[Post-Chorus6]

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Learn to let go, learn to let go

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Learn to let go, learn to let go

[Bridge7]

I’m done reliving my bad decisions

I see now maybe there’s a reason

Why, I, I, I, I, I, I been through hell and back

Yeah, honestly, it’s what made me who I am

Holding on to wasted time

Gotta learn to let go in life

[Chorus3]

So I think it’s time to practice what I preach

Exorcise the demons inside me

Whoa, gotta learn to let it go

The past can’t haunt me if I don’t let it

Live and learn and never forget it

Whoa, gotta learn to let it go

[Post-Chorus6]

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Learn to let go, learn to let go

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Learn to let go, learn to let go.

Learn to let go di Kesha: la traduzione

Sono stata prigioniera del passato

Avevo un sapore amaro quando mi guardavo indietro

Stavo dicendo a tutti che non era così male

Finché tutta la mia merda non ha colpito il fan

So che ero sempre come

A dire a tutti che non devi essere una vittima

La vita non è sempre giusta, ma l’inferno è vivere di risentimento

Scegli la redenzione, il lieto fine ti arriva

Penso che sia il momento di praticare ciò che predico

Esorcizzo i demoni dentro di me

Whoa, devo imparare a lasciar andare

Il passato non mi può perseguitare se non glielo permetterò

Vivere e imparare e non dimenticarlo mai

Whoa, devo imparare a lasciar andare

Aveva un uomo nero sotto il mio letto

Che metteva pensieri folli nella mia testa

Sussurrando sempre, “E’ tutta colpa tua”

Mi stava dicendo: “No, non sei così forte”

So che ero sempre come

A dire a tutti che non devi essere una vittima

La vita non è sempre giusta, ma l’inferno è vivere di risentimento

Scegli la redenzione, il lieto fine ti arriva

Penso che sia il momento di praticare ciò che predico

Esorcizzo i demoni dentro di me

Whoa, devo imparare a lasciar andare

Il passato non mi può perseguitare se non glielo permetterò

Vivere e imparare e non dimenticarlo mai

Whoa, devo imparare a lasciar andare

Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì

Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì

Impara a lasciare andare, impara a lasciar andare

Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì

Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì

Impara a lasciare andare, impara a lasciar andare

Sono riuscita a rivivere le mie cattive decisioni

Ora vedo forse c’è una ragione

Perché, io, io, io, io, io, ho attraversato l’inferno e sono tornata

Sì, onestamente, è quello che mi ha fatto diventare chi sono

Resistendo al tempo sprecato

Devo imparare a lasciar andare nella vita

Penso che sia il momento di praticare ciò che predico

Esorcizzo i demoni dentro di me

Whoa, devo imparare a lasciar andare

Il passato non mi può perseguitare se non glielo permetterò

Vivere e imparare e non dimenticarlo mai

Whoa, devo imparare a lasciar andare

Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì

Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì

Impara a lasciare andare, impara a lasciar andare

Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì

Hey-eh-eh-eh, sì

Impara a lasciare andare, impara a lasciar andare.

Learn to let go di Kesha: il video ufficiale