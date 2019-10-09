Let It Be Me di Steve Aoki feat. Backstreet Boys: testo, traduzione e video

Let It Be Me di Steve Aoki feat. Backstreet Boys è stato prodotto da Steve Aoki & Teddy Geiger. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
Let It Be Me di Steve Aoki feat. Backstreet Boys: il testo
[Verse 1]
Wait, don’t speak
Don’t wanna hear all your warnings
Don’t care what happened before me
Wait, don’t leave
Nothing?that’s?easy is worth?it
Nothing that’s worth it is perfect,?yeah
[Pre-Chorus1]
I been thinkin’ to myself, to myself
I want you all to myself, no one else
Even if it gives me hell, baby
I would take it all for ya
[Chorus2]
If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me
If you’re gonna break my heart, I’m ready to bleed
Even if it kills me, oh, I’m begging you, please
If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me
Oh, let it be me
[Post-Chorus3]
Oh, let it be me
Oh, let it be me
Oh, let it be me
Oh, let it be me
Let it, let it be me
Oh, let it be me
Let it, let it be me
[Verse 2]
If we fall, then you can blame it all on me
Don’t have to tell me you’re sorry
It’s your call whether you leave or you take me
I’m still gonna want you like crazy, yeah
[Pre-Chorus1]
I been thinkin’ to myself, to myself
I want you all to myself, no one else
Even if it gives me hell, baby
I would take it all for ya
[Chorus2]
If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me
If you’re gonna break my heart, I’m ready to bleed
Even if it kills me, oh, I’m begging you, please
If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me
Oh, let it be me
[Post-Chorus3]
Oh, let it be me
Oh, let it be me
Oh, let it be me
Oh, let it be me
Let it, let it be me
Oh, let it be me
Let it, let it be me
Oh, let it be me
[Pre-Chorus1]
I been thinkin’ to myself
I want you and no one else, oh-woah
Even if it gives me hell, baby
I would take it all for you
[Chorus2]
If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me (Woo!)
Ooh, if you’re gonna break my heart, I’m ready to bleed (Ooh)
Even if it kills me, oh, I’m begging you, please (I’m begging you, please)
If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me
Oh, let it be me, me, me
Oh, let it be me
[Post-Chorus3]
Let it, let it be me
Let it be me, me, me
Oh, let it be me
Let it, let it be me
Oh, let it be me
Let it, let it be me (Oh)
Oh, let it be me
Me, me, me
Let it, let it be me, yeah
Oh, let it be me.
Let It Be Me di Steve Aoki feat. Backstreet Boys: la traduzione
Aspetta, non parlare
Non voglio sentire tutti i tuoi avvertimenti
Non importa cosa ti sia successo prima di me
Aspetta, non andartene
Nulla di semplice ne è valsa la pena
Nulla che valga la pena è perfetto, sì
Ho pensato a me stesso, a me stesso
Ti voglio tutta per me, nessun altro
Anche se mi dà l’inferno, piccola
Vorrei prendere tutto per te
Se farai del male a qualcuno, allora lascia che sia io
Se mi spezzerai il cuore, sono pronto a sanguinare
Anche se mi uccide, oh, ti prego, per favore
Se farai del male a qualcuno, allora lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Lascialo, lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Lascialo, lascia che sia io
Se cadiamo, allora puoi dare la colpa a me
Non devi dirmi che ti dispiace
È la tua chiamata se mi lasci o mi prendi con te
Ti voglio ancora come un folle, sì
Ho pensato a me stesso, a me stesso
Ti voglio tutta per me, nessun altro
Anche se mi dà l’inferno, piccola
Vorrei prendere tutto per te
Se farai del male a qualcuno, allora lascia che sia io
Se mi spezzerai il cuore, sono pronto a sanguinare
Anche se mi uccide, oh, ti prego, per favore
Se farai del male a qualcuno, allora lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Lascialo, lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Lascialo, lascia che sia io
Stavo pensando a me stesso
Voglio te e nessun altro, oh-woah
Anche se mi dà l’inferno, piccola
Vorrei prendere tutto per te
Se farai del male a qualcuno, allora lascia che sia io
Se mi spezzerai il cuore, sono pronto a sanguinare
Anche se mi uccide, oh, ti prego, per favore
Se farai del male a qualcuno, allora lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Lascia, lascia che sia io
Lascia che sia io, io, io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Lascia, lascia che sia io
Oh, lascia che sia io
Lascia, lascia che sia io (oh)
Oh, lascia che sia io
Io io io
Lascia, lascia che sia io, sì
Oh, lascia che sia io.