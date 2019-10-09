Let It Be Me di Steve Aoki feat. Backstreet Boys: testo, traduzione e video

Let It Be Me di Steve Aoki feat. Backstreet Boys è stato prodotto da Steve Aoki & Teddy Geiger. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

Let It Be Me di Steve Aoki feat. Backstreet Boys: il testo

[Verse 1]

Wait, don’t speak

Don’t wanna hear all your warnings

Don’t care what happened before me

Wait, don’t leave

Nothing?that’s?easy is worth?it

Nothing that’s worth it is perfect,?yeah

[Pre-Chorus1]

I been thinkin’ to myself, to myself

I want you all to myself, no one else

Even if it gives me hell, baby

I would take it all for ya

[Chorus2]

If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me

If you’re gonna break my heart, I’m ready to bleed

Even if it kills me, oh, I’m begging you, please

If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me

Oh, let it be me

[Post-Chorus3]

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me

[Verse 2]

If we fall, then you can blame it all on me

Don’t have to tell me you’re sorry

It’s your call whether you leave or you take me

I’m still gonna want you like crazy, yeah

[Pre-Chorus1]

I been thinkin’ to myself, to myself

I want you all to myself, no one else

Even if it gives me hell, baby

I would take it all for ya

[Chorus2]

If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me

If you’re gonna break my heart, I’m ready to bleed

Even if it kills me, oh, I’m begging you, please

If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me

Oh, let it be me

[Post-Chorus3]

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

[Pre-Chorus1]

I been thinkin’ to myself

I want you and no one else, oh-woah

Even if it gives me hell, baby

I would take it all for you

[Chorus2]

If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me (Woo!)

Ooh, if you’re gonna break my heart, I’m ready to bleed (Ooh)

Even if it kills me, oh, I’m begging you, please (I’m begging you, please)

If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me

Oh, let it be me, me, me

Oh, let it be me

[Post-Chorus3]

Let it, let it be me

Let it be me, me, me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me (Oh)

Oh, let it be me

Me, me, me

Let it, let it be me, yeah

Oh, let it be me.

Let It Be Me di Steve Aoki feat. Backstreet Boys: la traduzione

Aspetta, non parlare

Non voglio sentire tutti i tuoi avvertimenti

Non importa cosa ti sia successo prima di me

Aspetta, non andartene

Nulla di semplice ne è valsa la pena

Nulla che valga la pena è perfetto, sì

Ho pensato a me stesso, a me stesso

Ti voglio tutta per me, nessun altro

Anche se mi dà l’inferno, piccola

Vorrei prendere tutto per te

Se farai del male a qualcuno, allora lascia che sia io

Se mi spezzerai il cuore, sono pronto a sanguinare

Anche se mi uccide, oh, ti prego, per favore

Se farai del male a qualcuno, allora lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Lascialo, lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Lascialo, lascia che sia io

Se cadiamo, allora puoi dare la colpa a me

Non devi dirmi che ti dispiace

È la tua chiamata se mi lasci o mi prendi con te

Ti voglio ancora come un folle, sì

Ho pensato a me stesso, a me stesso

Ti voglio tutta per me, nessun altro

Anche se mi dà l’inferno, piccola

Vorrei prendere tutto per te

Se farai del male a qualcuno, allora lascia che sia io

Se mi spezzerai il cuore, sono pronto a sanguinare

Anche se mi uccide, oh, ti prego, per favore

Se farai del male a qualcuno, allora lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Lascialo, lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Lascialo, lascia che sia io

Stavo pensando a me stesso

Voglio te e nessun altro, oh-woah

Anche se mi dà l’inferno, piccola

Vorrei prendere tutto per te

Se farai del male a qualcuno, allora lascia che sia io

Se mi spezzerai il cuore, sono pronto a sanguinare

Anche se mi uccide, oh, ti prego, per favore

Se farai del male a qualcuno, allora lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Lascia, lascia che sia io

Lascia che sia io, io, io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Lascia, lascia che sia io

Oh, lascia che sia io

Lascia, lascia che sia io (oh)

Oh, lascia che sia io

Io io io

Lascia, lascia che sia io, sì

Oh, lascia che sia io.

Let It Be Me di Steve Aoki feat. Backstreet Boys: il video

Redazione-iGossip