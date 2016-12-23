Let’s Hurt Tonight degli OneRepublic: testo, traduzione e video

Let’s Hurt Tonight è il nuovo singolo del gruppo musicale statunitense degli OneRepublic estratto dal loro ultimo disco in studio, Oh My My. Questa canzone della band musicale statunitense, formatasi a Colorado Springs nel 2002, è stata scelta come colonna sonora ufficiale del film Collateral Beauty del regista David Frankel. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale.

Let’s Hurt Tonight degli OneRepublic: il testo

When, when we came home

Worn to the bones

I told myself, “this could get rough”

And when, when I was off, which happened a lot

You came to me and said, “that’s enough”

Oh I know that this love is pain

But we can’t cut it from out these veins, no

So I’ll hit the lights and you lock the doors

We ain’t leaving this room ‘til we bust the mold

Don’t walk away, don’t roll your eyes

They say love is pain, well darling, let’s hurt tonight

When, when you came home

Worn to the bones

I told myself, “this could be rough”

Oh, I know you’re feeling insane

Tell me something that I can explain, oh

I’ll hit the lights and you lock the doors

Tell me all of the things that you couldn’t before

Don’t walk away, don’t roll your eyes

They say love is pain, well darling, let’s hurt tonight

If this love is pain, well darling, let’s hurt, oh tonight

So you hit the lights and I’ll lock the doors

Let’s say all of the things that we couldn’t before

Won’t walk away, won’t roll my eyes

They say love is pain, well darling, let’s hurt tonight

If this love is pain, then honey let’s love tonight.

Let’s Hurt Tonight degli OneRepublic: la traduzione

Quando, quando siamo tornati a casa

Sfiniti

Mi sono detto, “questo potrebbe diventare difficile”

E quando, quando ero esausto, cosa che è accaduta un sacco di volte

Sei venuto da me e mi hai detto “Ora basta”

Oh, lo so che questo amore è dolore

Ma non possiamo toglierlo da queste vene, senza

Così, io spegnerò le luci e tu chiuderai le porte

Noi non lasceremo questa stanza fino a quando non avremo rotto gli schemi

Non andartene, non alzare gli occhi al cielo

Dicono che l’amore è dolore, bene cara, facciamoci del male stasera

Quando, quando sei tornata a casa

Sfinita

Mi sono detto, “questo potrebbe diventare difficile”

Oh, lo so che ti senti folle

Dimmi qualcosa che posso spiegare, oh

Così, io spegnerò le luci e tu chiuderai le porte

Dimmi tutte le cose che non mi hai mai detto prima

Non andartene, non alzare gli occhi al cielo

Dicono che l’amore è dolore, bene cara, facciamoci del male stasera

Dicono che l’amore è dolore, bene cara, facciamoci del male stasera

Così, io spegnerò le luci e tu chiuderai le porte

Dimmi tutte le cose che non mi hai mai detto prima

Non andartene, non alzare gli occhi al cielo

Dicono che l’amore è dolore, bene cara, facciamoci del male stasera

Se questo amore è dolore, allora tesoro amiamoci stanotte.

Let’s Hurt Tonight degli OneRepublic: il video