Let’s Hurt Tonight degli OneRepublic: testo, traduzione e video

Let’s Hurt Tonight è il nuovo singolo del gruppo musicale statunitense degli OneRepublic estratto dal loro ultimo disco in studio, Oh My My. Questa canzone della band musicale statunitense, formatasi a Colorado Springs nel 2002, è stata scelta come colonna sonora ufficiale del film Collateral Beauty del regista David Frankel. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale.
Let’s Hurt Tonight degli OneRepublic: il testo
When, when we came home
Worn to the bones
I told myself, “this could get rough”
And when, when I was off, which happened a lot
You came to me and said, “that’s enough”
Oh I know that this love is pain
But we can’t cut it from out these veins, no
So I’ll hit the lights and you lock the doors
We ain’t leaving this room ‘til we bust the mold
Don’t walk away, don’t roll your eyes
They say love is pain, well darling, let’s hurt tonight
When, when you came home
Worn to the bones
I told myself, “this could be rough”
Oh, I know you’re feeling insane
Tell me something that I can explain, oh
I’ll hit the lights and you lock the doors
Tell me all of the things that you couldn’t before
Don’t walk away, don’t roll your eyes
They say love is pain, well darling, let’s hurt tonight
If this love is pain, well darling, let’s hurt, oh tonight
So you hit the lights and I’ll lock the doors
Let’s say all of the things that we couldn’t before
Won’t walk away, won’t roll my eyes
They say love is pain, well darling, let’s hurt tonight
If this love is pain, then honey let’s love tonight.
Let’s Hurt Tonight degli OneRepublic: la traduzione
Quando, quando siamo tornati a casa
Sfiniti
Mi sono detto, “questo potrebbe diventare difficile”
E quando, quando ero esausto, cosa che è accaduta un sacco di volte
Sei venuto da me e mi hai detto “Ora basta”
Oh, lo so che questo amore è dolore
Ma non possiamo toglierlo da queste vene, senza
Così, io spegnerò le luci e tu chiuderai le porte
Noi non lasceremo questa stanza fino a quando non avremo rotto gli schemi
Non andartene, non alzare gli occhi al cielo
Dicono che l’amore è dolore, bene cara, facciamoci del male stasera
Quando, quando sei tornata a casa
Sfinita
Mi sono detto, “questo potrebbe diventare difficile”
Oh, lo so che ti senti folle
Dimmi qualcosa che posso spiegare, oh
Così, io spegnerò le luci e tu chiuderai le porte
Dimmi tutte le cose che non mi hai mai detto prima
Non andartene, non alzare gli occhi al cielo
Dicono che l’amore è dolore, bene cara, facciamoci del male stasera
Dicono che l’amore è dolore, bene cara, facciamoci del male stasera
Così, io spegnerò le luci e tu chiuderai le porte
Dimmi tutte le cose che non mi hai mai detto prima
Non andartene, non alzare gli occhi al cielo
Dicono che l’amore è dolore, bene cara, facciamoci del male stasera
Se questo amore è dolore, allora tesoro amiamoci stanotte.
Let’s Hurt Tonight degli OneRepublic: il video