Letter to you di Bruce Springsteen: testo, traduzione e video

Letter to you di Bruce Springsteen è il singolo che anticipa l’omonimo album in uscita il 23 ottobre sotto l’etichetta Columbia Records. Il nuovo progetto discografico del celebre cantautore e chitarrista statunitense The Boss si compone di 12 tracce ed è stato registrato con gli accompagnatori di lunga data di Bruce, la E Street Band, ed è stato prodotto da Springsteen e Ron Aniello.

“Amo la natura emotiva di Letter To You- E adoro il suono della E Street Band che suona completamente dal vivo in studio – ha detto Bruce -, in un modo che non abbiamo mai fatto prima e senza sovraincisioni. Abbiamo realizzato l’album in soli cinque giorni e si è rivelata una delle più grandi esperienze di registrazione che abbia mai avuto“. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Letter to you di Bruce Springsteen: il testo

Letter to you di Bruce Springsteen: la traduzione

[Verse 1]‘Neath a crowd of mongrel trees I pulled that bothersome threadGot down on my knees, grabbed my pen and bowed my headTried to summon all that my heart finds trueAnd send it in my letter to youWhoa! [Verse 2]Things I found out through hard times and goodI wrote ’em all out in ink and bloodDug deep in my soul and signed my name trueAnd sent it in my letter to you [Chorus]In my letter to youI took all my fears and doubtsIn my letter to youAll the hard things I found outIn my letter to youAll that I found trueAnd I sent it in my letter to you [Instrumental] [Verse 3]I took all the sunshine and rainAll my happiness and all my painThe dark ev?ning stars and the morning sky of blueAnd I sent it in my l?tter to youAnd I sent it in my letter to you[Chorus]In my letter to youI took all my fears and doubtsIn my letter to youAll the hard things I found outIn my letter to youAll that I found trueAnd I sent it in my letter to youI sent it in my letter to you.

Sotto una folla di alberi ibridi ho tirato quel fastidioso filo

Mi sono inginocchiato, ho afferrato la penna e ho chinato la testa

Ho cercato di evocare tutto ciò che il mio cuore trova vero

E inviarlo nella mia lettera a te

Whoa!

Cose che ho scoperto in tempi difficili e belli

Le ho scritte tutte con inchiostro e sangue

Scavato nel profondo della mia anima e firmato il mio nome vero

E te l’ho inviato nella mia lettera

Nella mia lettera a te

Ho preso tutte le mie paure e dubbi

Nella mia lettera a te

Tutte le cose difficili che ho scoperto

Nella mia lettera a te

Tutto quello che ho trovato vero

E te l’ho spedito nella mia lettera

Ho preso tutto il sole e la pioggia

Tutta la mia felicità e tutto il mio dolore

Le stelle oscure della sera e il cielo blu del mattino

E te l’ho mandato nella mia lettera

E te l’ho spedito nella mia lettera

Nella mia lettera a te

Ho preso tutte le mie paure e dubbi

Nella mia lettera a te

Tutte le cose difficili che ho scoperto

Nella mia lettera a te

Tutto quello che ho trovato vero

E te l’ho spedito nella mia lettera

Te l’ho mandato nella mia lettera.

Letter to you di Bruce Springsteen: il video