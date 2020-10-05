Letter to you di Bruce Springsteen: testo, traduzione e video

Letter to you di Bruce Springsteen è il singolo che anticipa l’omonimo album in uscita il 23 ottobre sotto l’etichetta Columbia Records. Il nuovo progetto discografico del celebre cantautore e chitarrista statunitense The Boss si compone di 12 tracce ed è stato registrato con gli accompagnatori di lunga data di Bruce, la E Street Band, ed è stato prodotto da Springsteen e Ron Aniello.
“Amo la natura emotiva di Letter To You- E adoro il suono della E Street Band che suona completamente dal vivo in studio – ha detto Bruce -, in un modo che non abbiamo mai fatto prima e senza sovraincisioni. Abbiamo realizzato l’album in soli cinque giorni e si è rivelata una delle più grandi esperienze di registrazione che abbia mai avuto“. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Letter to you di Bruce Springsteen: il testo[Verse 1]
‘Neath a crowd of mongrel trees I pulled that bothersome thread
Got down on my knees, grabbed my pen and bowed my head
Tried to summon all that my heart finds true
And send it in my letter to you
Whoa! [Verse 2]
Things I found out through hard times and good
I wrote ’em all out in ink and blood
Dug deep in my soul and signed my name true
And sent it in my letter to you [Chorus]
In my letter to you
I took all my fears and doubts
In my letter to you
All the hard things I found out
In my letter to you
All that I found true
And I sent it in my letter to you [Instrumental] [Verse 3]
I took all the sunshine and rain
All my happiness and all my pain
The dark ev?ning stars and the morning sky of blue
And I sent it in my l?tter to you
And I sent it in my letter to you
[Chorus]
In my letter to you
I took all my fears and doubts
In my letter to you
All the hard things I found out
In my letter to you
All that I found true
And I sent it in my letter to you
I sent it in my letter to you.
Letter to you di Bruce Springsteen: la traduzione
Sotto una folla di alberi ibridi ho tirato quel fastidioso filo
Mi sono inginocchiato, ho afferrato la penna e ho chinato la testa
Ho cercato di evocare tutto ciò che il mio cuore trova vero
E inviarlo nella mia lettera a te
Whoa!
Cose che ho scoperto in tempi difficili e belli
Le ho scritte tutte con inchiostro e sangue
Scavato nel profondo della mia anima e firmato il mio nome vero
E te l’ho inviato nella mia lettera
Nella mia lettera a te
Ho preso tutte le mie paure e dubbi
Nella mia lettera a te
Tutte le cose difficili che ho scoperto
Nella mia lettera a te
Tutto quello che ho trovato vero
E te l’ho spedito nella mia lettera
Ho preso tutto il sole e la pioggia
Tutta la mia felicità e tutto il mio dolore
Le stelle oscure della sera e il cielo blu del mattino
E te l’ho mandato nella mia lettera
E te l’ho spedito nella mia lettera
Nella mia lettera a te
Ho preso tutte le mie paure e dubbi
Nella mia lettera a te
Tutte le cose difficili che ho scoperto
Nella mia lettera a te
Tutto quello che ho trovato vero
E te l’ho spedito nella mia lettera
Te l’ho mandato nella mia lettera.