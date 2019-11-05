Lie dei Lukas Graham: testo, traduzione e video

Lie dei Lukas Graham analizza il rapporto tra innamorati. Questo è il primo nuovo singolo del gruppo danese da quando ha pubblicato il terzo album. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Lie dei Lukas Graham: il testo

[Verse 1]

So much for supposed-to-be’s

Girl, I wish you luck getting over me

And supposedly

You’re with him, but?wish?you were holding?me

You wish you were holding me

[Pre-Chorus1]

Isn’t?it, isn’t it something

Whenever you touch him

You don’t feel nothing?

Isn’t it something

How quickly your honesty

Just turns into make-believe?

It turns into make-believe

[Chorus2]

Ho-o-o-ow

Dare you li-i-i-ie

To my fa-a-ace?

You can’t sa-a-ay

You’re fine no-o-o-ow

[Verse 2]

Said you’d never call again

Guess it didn’t go how you imagined it

I know what it is (Yeah)

All the time with him, you were wanting this

Yeah, you were wanting this

[Pre-Chorus1]

Isn’t it, isn’t it something

How easy you’re falling

Like he was nothing?

Isn’t it something

How quickly your meant-to-be’s (Your meant-to-be’s)

Just turned into history?

They turned into history

[Chorus2]

Ho-o-o-ow

Dare you li-i-i-ie

To my fa-a-ace?

You can’t sa-a-ay

You’re fine no-o-o-ow

[Bridge5]

You said he was perfect (You said he was perfect)

You said it was working (You said it was working)

You said you were certain (You said you were certain)

Now, why would you lie? (Now, why would you lie?)

It’s okay, look into my eyes and let’s agree

You’ve been lying to yourself, not just to me

[Chorus2]

Ho-o-o-ow

Dare you li-i-i-ie

To my fa-a-ace?

You can’t sa-a-ay

You’re fine no-o-o-ow.

Lie dei Lukas Graham: la traduzione

Così tanti presupposti

Ragazza, ti auguro buona fortuna dopo di me

E presumibilmente

Sei con lui, ma vorrei che mi sostenessi

Vorresti trattenermi

Non è vero?

Ogni volta che lo tocchi

Non senti niente?

Non è qualcosa?

Quanto velocemente la tua onestà

Si trasforma in finzione?

Si trasforma in finzione

Come osi mentire

In faccia a me?

Non puoi dire

Stai bene no-o-o-ow

Hai detto che non avresti mai più richiamato

Immagino che non sia andata come l’hai immaginato

So di cosa si tratta (sì)

Sempre con lui, lo volevi

Sì, lo volevi

Non è vero?

Com’è facile innamorarsi

Come se non fosse niente?

Non c’è qualcosa?

Quanto velocemente i tuoi intendevo (i tuoi doveva essere)

E’ appena diventato storia?

Si sono trasformati in storia

Come osi mentire

In faccia a me?

Non puoi dire

Stai bene no-o-o-ow

Hai detto che era perfetto (Hai detto che era perfetto)

Hai detto che funzionava (hai detto che funzionava)

Hai detto che eri certa (Hai detto che eri certa)

Ora, perché dovresti mentire? (Ora, perché dovresti mentire?)

Va bene, guardami negli occhi e siamo d’accordo

Hai mentito a te stessa, non solo a me

Come osi mentire

In faccia a me?

Non puoi dire

Stai bene no-o-o-ow.

Lie dei Lukas Graham: il video

Redazione-iGossip