Lie dei Lukas Graham: testo, traduzione e video

Lie dei Lukas Graham analizza il rapporto tra innamorati. Questo è il primo nuovo singolo del gruppo danese da quando ha pubblicato il terzo album. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Lie dei Lukas Graham: il testo
[Verse 1]
So much for supposed-to-be’s
Girl, I wish you luck getting over me
And supposedly
You’re with him, but?wish?you were holding?me
You wish you were holding me
[Pre-Chorus1]
Isn’t?it, isn’t it something
Whenever you touch him
You don’t feel nothing?
Isn’t it something
How quickly your honesty
Just turns into make-believe?
It turns into make-believe
[Chorus2]
Ho-o-o-ow
Dare you li-i-i-ie
To my fa-a-ace?
You can’t sa-a-ay
You’re fine no-o-o-ow
[Verse 2]
Said you’d never call again
Guess it didn’t go how you imagined it
I know what it is (Yeah)
All the time with him, you were wanting this
Yeah, you were wanting this
[Pre-Chorus1]
Isn’t it, isn’t it something
How easy you’re falling
Like he was nothing?
Isn’t it something
How quickly your meant-to-be’s (Your meant-to-be’s)
Just turned into history?
They turned into history
[Chorus2]
Ho-o-o-ow
Dare you li-i-i-ie
To my fa-a-ace?
You can’t sa-a-ay
You’re fine no-o-o-ow
[Bridge5]
You said he was perfect (You said he was perfect)
You said it was working (You said it was working)
You said you were certain (You said you were certain)
Now, why would you lie? (Now, why would you lie?)
It’s okay, look into my eyes and let’s agree
You’ve been lying to yourself, not just to me
[Chorus2]
Ho-o-o-ow
Dare you li-i-i-ie
To my fa-a-ace?
You can’t sa-a-ay
You’re fine no-o-o-ow.
Lie dei Lukas Graham: la traduzione
Così tanti presupposti
Ragazza, ti auguro buona fortuna dopo di me
E presumibilmente
Sei con lui, ma vorrei che mi sostenessi
Vorresti trattenermi
Non è vero?
Ogni volta che lo tocchi
Non senti niente?
Non è qualcosa?
Quanto velocemente la tua onestà
Si trasforma in finzione?
Si trasforma in finzione
Come osi mentire
In faccia a me?
Non puoi dire
Stai bene no-o-o-ow
Hai detto che non avresti mai più richiamato
Immagino che non sia andata come l’hai immaginato
So di cosa si tratta (sì)
Sempre con lui, lo volevi
Sì, lo volevi
Non è vero?
Com’è facile innamorarsi
Come se non fosse niente?
Non c’è qualcosa?
Quanto velocemente i tuoi intendevo (i tuoi doveva essere)
E’ appena diventato storia?
Si sono trasformati in storia
Come osi mentire
In faccia a me?
Non puoi dire
Stai bene no-o-o-ow
Hai detto che era perfetto (Hai detto che era perfetto)
Hai detto che funzionava (hai detto che funzionava)
Hai detto che eri certa (Hai detto che eri certa)
Ora, perché dovresti mentire? (Ora, perché dovresti mentire?)
Va bene, guardami negli occhi e siamo d’accordo
Hai mentito a te stessa, non solo a me
Come osi mentire
In faccia a me?
Non puoi dire
Stai bene no-o-o-ow.