Lights Up di Harry Styles: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Lights Up di Harry Styles dovrebbe apparire nel suo prossimo album solista. La pubblicazione della traccia ha coinciso con il National Coming Out Day. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del suo nuovo singolo.

Lights Up di Harry Styles: il testo

[Verse 1]

What do you mean?

I’m sorry by the way

Never coming back down

Can’t you see?

I could, but?wouldn’t?stay

Wouldn’t put it?like that

What do you mean?

I’m sorry?by the way

I’m never coming around

It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same

La-da-da-da-da

[Chorus1]

All the lights couldn’t put out the dark

Runnin’ through my heart

Lights up and they know who you are

Know who you are

Do you know who you are?

[Bridge2]

Shine, step into the light

Shine, so bright sometimes

Shine, I’m not ever going back

Shine, step into the light

Shine, so bright sometimes

Shine, I’m not ever going back

Shine, step into the light

Shine, so bright sometimes

Shine, I’m not ever (Oh)

[Verse 2]

What do you mean?

I’m sorry by the way

Never going back now

It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same

La-da-da-da-da

La-da-da-da-da

La-da-da-da-da (Oh)

La-da-da-da-da (Oh)

La-da-da-da-da (Oh)

[Chorus1]

All the lights couldn’t put out the dark

Runnin’ through my heart

Lights up and they know who you are

Know who you are

Do you know who you are?

Lights Up di Harry Styles: la traduzione

Cosa intendi?

Mi dispiace comunque

Non tornare mai più giù

Non vedi?

Potrei, ma non resterei

Non lo direi così

Cosa intendi?

Mi dispiace comunque

Non vengo mai in giro

Sarebbe così dolce se le cose fossero rimaste le stesse

La-da-da-da-da

Tutte le luci non potevano spegnere il buio

Correndo attraverso il mio cuore

Si illumina e loro sanno chi sei

Sai chi sei

Sai chi sei?

Splendi, entra nella luce

Brilla, a volte così luminoso

Brilla, non tornerò mai più

Splendi, entra nella luce

Brilla, a volte così luminoso

Splendi, non tornerò mai più

Splendi, entra nella luce

Brilla, a volte così luminoso

Splendi, non sono ci sono più (Oh)

Cosa intendi?

Mi dispiace comunque

Non tornerò mai più adesso

Sarebbe così dolce se le cose fossero rimaste le stesse

La-da-da-da-da

La-da-da-da-da

La-da-da-da-da (Oh)

La-da-da-da-da (Oh)

La-da-da-da-da (Oh)

Tutte le luci non potevano spegnere il buio

Correndo attraverso il mio cuore

Si illumina e loro sanno chi sei

Sai chi sei

Sai chi sei?

Lights Up di Harry Styles: il video ufficiale

Redazione-iGossip