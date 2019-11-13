Lights Up di Harry Styles: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Lights Up di Harry Styles dovrebbe apparire nel suo prossimo album solista. La pubblicazione della traccia ha coinciso con il National Coming Out Day. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del suo nuovo singolo.
Lights Up di Harry Styles: il testo
[Verse 1]
What do you mean?
I’m sorry by the way
Never coming back down
Can’t you see?
I could, but?wouldn’t?stay
Wouldn’t put it?like that
What do you mean?
I’m sorry?by the way
I’m never coming around
It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same
La-da-da-da-da
[Chorus1]
All the lights couldn’t put out the dark
Runnin’ through my heart
Lights up and they know who you are
Know who you are
Do you know who you are?
[Bridge2]
Shine, step into the light
Shine, so bright sometimes
Shine, I’m not ever going back
Shine, step into the light
Shine, so bright sometimes
Shine, I’m not ever going back
Shine, step into the light
Shine, so bright sometimes
Shine, I’m not ever (Oh)
[Verse 2]
What do you mean?
I’m sorry by the way
Never going back now
It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same
La-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da (Oh)
La-da-da-da-da (Oh)
La-da-da-da-da (Oh)
[Chorus1]
All the lights couldn’t put out the dark
Runnin’ through my heart
Lights up and they know who you are
Know who you are
Do you know who you are?
Lights Up di Harry Styles: la traduzione
Cosa intendi?
Mi dispiace comunque
Non tornare mai più giù
Non vedi?
Potrei, ma non resterei
Non lo direi così
Cosa intendi?
Mi dispiace comunque
Non vengo mai in giro
Sarebbe così dolce se le cose fossero rimaste le stesse
La-da-da-da-da
Tutte le luci non potevano spegnere il buio
Correndo attraverso il mio cuore
Si illumina e loro sanno chi sei
Sai chi sei
Sai chi sei?
Splendi, entra nella luce
Brilla, a volte così luminoso
Brilla, non tornerò mai più
Splendi, entra nella luce
Brilla, a volte così luminoso
Splendi, non tornerò mai più
Splendi, entra nella luce
Brilla, a volte così luminoso
Splendi, non sono ci sono più (Oh)
Cosa intendi?
Mi dispiace comunque
Non tornerò mai più adesso
Sarebbe così dolce se le cose fossero rimaste le stesse
La-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da (Oh)
La-da-da-da-da (Oh)
La-da-da-da-da (Oh)
Tutte le luci non potevano spegnere il buio
Correndo attraverso il mio cuore
Si illumina e loro sanno chi sei
Sai chi sei
Sai chi sei?