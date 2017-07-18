Live it up di Merissa Porter: testo, traduzione e video

Live it up è il nuovo singolo di Merissa Porter ed è stato scelto come colonna sonora delle ultime quattro puntate di Alex e Co, la situation comedy italiana trasmessa dall’11 maggio 2015 su Disney Channel e in chiaro su Rai Gulp dal 2 maggio 2016. Nella clip figurano tutti i protagonisti del cast di Alex e Co: Leonardo Cecchi (Alex), Beatrice Vendramin (Emma), Eleonora Gaggero (Nicole), Giulia Guerrini (Rebecca), Luca Valenti (Matt), Riccardo Alemanni (Ray), Lucrezia Roberta Di Michele (Linda), Asia Corvino (Samantha), Arianna Amedei (Giada) e le nuove arrivate, due attrici inglesi Shannon Gaskin ed Olivia Mai Barrett che interpreteranno Camilla e Penny. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Live it up di Merissa Porter: il testo
Now show the world
what you have inside
They can hate you
But never mind
You gonna make anyway
There is a spark
You let it shine
We gonna dance until the morning light
And be forever this way
We gotta live it up
Live it up
Troubles down
Troubles down
Dancing to the sound
We gotta dance dance
Dance the night away
Live it up
Live it up
Troubles down
Troubles down
Dancing to the sound
We gotta dance dance
Dance the night away
We gotta dance dance
We gotta
Live it up
Troubles down
Troubles down
Dancing to the sound
To the sound
We gotta dance dance
Dance the night away.
Live it up di Merissa Porter: la traduzione
Ora mostra al mondo
quello che c’è dentro di te
Possono odiarti
Ma non importa
Ce la farai comunque
C’è una scintilla
Lascia che brilli
Balleremo fino alle prime luci del mattino
E saremo sempre così
Dobbiamo vivere alla grande
vivere alla grande
Basta problemi
Basta problemi
Ballare seguendo la musica
Dobbiamo ballare ballare
ballare tutta la notte
vivere alla grande
Basta problemi
Basta problemi
Ballare seguendo la musica
Dobbiamo ballare ballare
ballare tutta la notte
Dobbiamo ballare ballare
Dobbiamo
Vivere alla grande
Basta problemi
Basta problemi
Ballare seguendo la musica
seguendo la musica
Dobbiamo ballare ballare
ballare tutta la notte.
Live it up di Merissa Porter: il video