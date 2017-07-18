Live it up di Merissa Porter: testo, traduzione e video

Live it up è il nuovo singolo di Merissa Porter ed è stato scelto come colonna sonora delle ultime quattro puntate di Alex e Co, la situation comedy italiana trasmessa dall’11 maggio 2015 su Disney Channel e in chiaro su Rai Gulp dal 2 maggio 2016. Nella clip figurano tutti i protagonisti del cast di Alex e Co: Leonardo Cecchi (Alex), Beatrice Vendramin (Emma), Eleonora Gaggero (Nicole), Giulia Guerrini (Rebecca), Luca Valenti (Matt), Riccardo Alemanni (Ray), Lucrezia Roberta Di Michele (Linda), Asia Corvino (Samantha), Arianna Amedei (Giada) e le nuove arrivate, due attrici inglesi Shannon Gaskin ed Olivia Mai Barrett che interpreteranno Camilla e Penny. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Live it up di Merissa Porter: il testo

Now show the world

what you have inside

They can hate you

But never mind

You gonna make anyway

There is a spark

You let it shine

We gonna dance until the morning light

And be forever this way

We gotta live it up

Live it up

Troubles down

Troubles down

Dancing to the sound

We gotta dance dance

Dance the night away

Live it up

Live it up

Troubles down

Troubles down

Dancing to the sound

We gotta dance dance

Dance the night away

We gotta dance dance

We gotta

Live it up

Troubles down

Troubles down

Dancing to the sound

To the sound

We gotta dance dance

Dance the night away.

Live it up di Merissa Porter: la traduzione

Ora mostra al mondo

quello che c’è dentro di te

Possono odiarti

Ma non importa

Ce la farai comunque

C’è una scintilla

Lascia che brilli

Balleremo fino alle prime luci del mattino

E saremo sempre così

Dobbiamo vivere alla grande

vivere alla grande

Basta problemi

Basta problemi

Ballare seguendo la musica

Dobbiamo ballare ballare

ballare tutta la notte

vivere alla grande

Basta problemi

Basta problemi

Ballare seguendo la musica

Dobbiamo ballare ballare

ballare tutta la notte

Dobbiamo ballare ballare

Dobbiamo

Vivere alla grande

Basta problemi

Basta problemi

Ballare seguendo la musica

seguendo la musica

Dobbiamo ballare ballare

ballare tutta la notte.

Live it up di Merissa Porter: il video