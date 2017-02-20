Love è il nuovo singolo della bravissima, popolare e amatissima cantautrice statunitense Lana Del Rey. La star musicale di Summertime Sadness, Born to Die e Once Upon A Dream ha annunciato la notizia sui suoi profili Instagram, Twitter e Facebook. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio di Love.
Love di Lana Del Rey: il testo
[Verse 1]
Look at you kids with your vintage music
Comin’ through satellites while cruisin’
You’re part of the past, but now you’re the future
Signals crossing can get confusing
[Pre-Chorus1]
It’s enough just to make you feel crazy, crazy, crazy
Sometimes, it’s enough just to make you feel crazy
[Chorus2]
You get ready, you get all dressed up
To go nowhere in particular
Back to work or the coffee shop
Doesn’t matter cause it’s enough
To be young and in love
To be young and in love
[Verse 2]
Look at you kids, you know you’re the coolest
The world is yours and you can’t refuse it
Seen so much, you could get the blues
But that don’t mean that you should abuse it
[Pre-Chorus1]
Though it’s enough just to make you go crazy, crazy, crazy
I know, it’s enough just to make you go crazy, crazy, crazy
[Chorus2]
You get ready, you get all dressed up
To go nowhere in particular
Back to work or the coffee shop
Doesn’t matter cause it’s enough
To be young and in love
To be young and in love
[Bridge5]
(Ah, ah)
Don’t worry, baby
(Ah, ah)
Don’t worry, baby
And it’s enough just to make me go crazy, crazy, crazy
It’s enough just to make me go crazy, crazy, crazy
[Chorus2]
I get ready, I get all dressed up
To go nowhere in particular
Doesn’t matter if I’m not enough
For the future things to come
‘Cause I’m young and in love
I’m young and in love
[Outro7]
(Ah, ah)
Don’t worry, baby
(Ah, ah)
Don’t worry, baby
(Ah, ah)
Don’t worry, baby.
Love di Lana Del Rey: la traduzione
Guardati bambino con la tua musica vintage
Arrivando attraverso i satelliti mentre navighi
Sei parte del passato, ma adesso sei il futuro
I segnali di navigazioni possono essere disorientanti
E’ abbastanza per farti sentire pazzo, pazzo, pazzo
A volte, è abbastanza per farti sentire pazzo
Tieniti pronto, vestiti elegante
Per andare in nessun posto in particolare
Tornare al lavoro o al bar
Non importa perché è abbastanza
Per essere giovani ed innamorati
Per essere giovani ed innamorati
Guardati bambino, lo sai che sei il più bello
Il mondo è tuo e non puoi rifiutarlo
Hai visto così tanto, potresti essere malinconico
Ma ciò non vuol dire che tu debba abusarne
Eppure è abbastanza per farti diventare pazzo, pazzo, pazzo
Lo so, è abbastanza per farti diventare pazzo, pazzo, pazzo
Tieniti pronto, vestiti elegante
Per andare in nessun posto in particolare
Tornare al lavoro o al bar
Non importa perché è abbastanza
Per essere giovani ed innamorati
Per essere giovani ed innamorati
(Ah, ah)
Non preoccuparti, tesoro
(Ah, ah)
Non preoccuparti, tesoro
Ed è abbastanza per farti diventare pazzo, pazzo, pazzo
è abbastanza per farti diventare pazzo, pazzo, pazzo
Io sono pronta, mi sono vestita elegante
Per andare in nessun posto in particolare
Non importa se non sono abbastanza
Per le cose future che arriveranno
Perché sono giovane ed innamorata
Sono giovane ed innamorata
(Ah, ah)
Non preoccuparti, tesoro
(Ah, ah)
Non preoccuparti, tesoro
(Ah, ah)
Non preoccuparti, tesoro.
Love di Lana Del Rey: l’audio