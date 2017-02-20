Love è il nuovo singolo della bravissima, popolare e amatissima cantautrice statunitense Lana Del Rey. La star musicale di Summertime Sadness, Born to Die e Once Upon A Dream ha annunciato la notizia sui suoi profili Instagram, Twitter e Facebook. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio di Love.

Love di Lana Del Rey: il testo

[Verse 1]

Look at you kids with your vintage music

Comin’ through satellites while cruisin’

You’re part of the past, but now you’re the future

Signals crossing can get confusing

[Pre-Chorus1]

It’s enough just to make you feel crazy, crazy, crazy

Sometimes, it’s enough just to make you feel crazy

[Chorus2]

You get ready, you get all dressed up

To go nowhere in particular

Back to work or the coffee shop

Doesn’t matter cause it’s enough

To be young and in love

To be young and in love

[Verse 2]

Look at you kids, you know you’re the coolest

The world is yours and you can’t refuse it

Seen so much, you could get the blues

But that don’t mean that you should abuse it

[Pre-Chorus1]

Though it’s enough just to make you go crazy, crazy, crazy

I know, it’s enough just to make you go crazy, crazy, crazy

[Chorus2]

You get ready, you get all dressed up

To go nowhere in particular

Back to work or the coffee shop

Doesn’t matter cause it’s enough

To be young and in love

To be young and in love

[Bridge5]

(Ah, ah)

Don’t worry, baby

(Ah, ah)

Don’t worry, baby

And it’s enough just to make me go crazy, crazy, crazy

It’s enough just to make me go crazy, crazy, crazy

[Chorus2]

I get ready, I get all dressed up

To go nowhere in particular

Doesn’t matter if I’m not enough

For the future things to come

‘Cause I’m young and in love

I’m young and in love

[Outro7]

(Ah, ah)

Don’t worry, baby

(Ah, ah)

Don’t worry, baby

(Ah, ah)

Don’t worry, baby.

Love di Lana Del Rey: la traduzione

Guardati bambino con la tua musica vintage

Arrivando attraverso i satelliti mentre navighi

Sei parte del passato, ma adesso sei il futuro

I segnali di navigazioni possono essere disorientanti

E’ abbastanza per farti sentire pazzo, pazzo, pazzo

A volte, è abbastanza per farti sentire pazzo

Tieniti pronto, vestiti elegante

Per andare in nessun posto in particolare

Tornare al lavoro o al bar

Non importa perché è abbastanza

Per essere giovani ed innamorati

Per essere giovani ed innamorati

Guardati bambino, lo sai che sei il più bello

Il mondo è tuo e non puoi rifiutarlo

Hai visto così tanto, potresti essere malinconico

Ma ciò non vuol dire che tu debba abusarne

Eppure è abbastanza per farti diventare pazzo, pazzo, pazzo

Lo so, è abbastanza per farti diventare pazzo, pazzo, pazzo

Tieniti pronto, vestiti elegante

Per andare in nessun posto in particolare

Tornare al lavoro o al bar

Non importa perché è abbastanza

Per essere giovani ed innamorati

Per essere giovani ed innamorati

(Ah, ah)

Non preoccuparti, tesoro

(Ah, ah)

Non preoccuparti, tesoro

Ed è abbastanza per farti diventare pazzo, pazzo, pazzo

è abbastanza per farti diventare pazzo, pazzo, pazzo

Io sono pronta, mi sono vestita elegante

Per andare in nessun posto in particolare

Non importa se non sono abbastanza

Per le cose future che arriveranno

Perché sono giovane ed innamorata

Sono giovane ed innamorata

(Ah, ah)

Non preoccuparti, tesoro

(Ah, ah)

Non preoccuparti, tesoro

(Ah, ah)

Non preoccuparti, tesoro.

Love di Lana Del Rey: l’audio