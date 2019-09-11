Lover di Taylor Swift: testo, traduzione e video

Lover di Taylor Swift è il singolo del suo ultimo album omonimo. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Lover di Taylor Swift: il testo

[Verse 1]

We could leave the Christmas lights up ‘til January

This is our place, we make the rules

And there’s a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you dear

Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?

[Chorus1]

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home

You’re my, my, my, my lover

[Verse 2]

We could let our friends crash in the living room

This is our place, we make the call

And I’m highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you

I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ‘em all

[Chorus1]

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)

You’re my, my, my, my lover

[Bridge3]

Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?

With every guitar string scar on my hand

I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover

My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue

All’s well that ends well to end up with you

Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover

And you’ll save all your dirtiest jokes for me

And at every table, I’ll save you a seat, lover

[Chorus1]

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)

You’re my, my, my, my

Oh, you’re my, my, my, my

Darling, you’re my, my, my, my lover.

Lover di Taylor Swift: la traduzione

Potremmo lasciare le luci di Natale fino a gennaio

Questo è il nostro posto, facciamo noi le regole

E c’è una foschia abbagliante, un cammino misterioso intorno a te, caro

Ti conosco da 20 secondi o 20 anni?

Posso andare dove vai?

Possiamo essere sempre così vicini per sempre?

E ah, portami fuori e portami a casa

Sei il mio, mio, mio, mio ??amante

Potremmo lasciare che i nostri amici si schiantino in salotto

Questo è il nostro posto, facciamo noi la chiamata

E sono altamente sospettosa che tutti quelli che ti vedono ti vogliano

Ti ho amato tre estati ora, tesoro, ma li voglio tutti

Posso andare dove vai?

Possiamo essere sempre così vicini per sempre?

E ah, portami fuori e portami a casa

Sei il mio, mio, mio, mio ??amante

Signori e signore, per favore, potete alzarvi in piedi?

Con ogni cicatrice dettata dalla corda di chitarra, sulla mia mano

Prendo questa forza magnetica di uomo come mio amante

Il mio cuore è stato preso in prestito e il tuo è diventato malinconico

Tutto è bene ciò che finisce bene con te

Giuro di essere troppo drammatica e fedele al mio amante

E risparmierai tutte le tue battute più sporche per me

E ad ogni tavolo, ti conserverò un posto, amore

Posso andare dove vai?

Possiamo essere sempre così vicini per sempre?

E ah, portami fuori e portami a casa (per sempre e per sempre)

Sei mio, mio, mio, mio

Oh, sei mio, mio, mio, mio

Cara, sei il mio, mio, mio, amante.

Lover di Taylor Swift: il video

Redazione-iGossip