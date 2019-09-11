Lover di Taylor Swift: testo, traduzione e video

Lover di Taylor Swift è il singolo del suo ultimo album omonimo. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Lover di Taylor Swift: il testo
[Verse 1]
We could leave the Christmas lights up ‘til January
This is our place, we make the rules
And there’s a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you dear
Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?
[Chorus1]
Can I go where you go?
Can we always be this close forever and ever?
And ah, take me out, and take me home
You’re my, my, my, my lover
[Verse 2]
We could let our friends crash in the living room
This is our place, we make the call
And I’m highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you
I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ‘em all
[Chorus1]
Can I go where you go?
Can we always be this close forever and ever?
And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)
You’re my, my, my, my lover
[Bridge3]
Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?
With every guitar string scar on my hand
I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover
My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue
All’s well that ends well to end up with you
Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover
And you’ll save all your dirtiest jokes for me
And at every table, I’ll save you a seat, lover
[Chorus1]
Can I go where you go?
Can we always be this close forever and ever?
And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)
You’re my, my, my, my
Oh, you’re my, my, my, my
Darling, you’re my, my, my, my lover.
Lover di Taylor Swift: la traduzione
Potremmo lasciare le luci di Natale fino a gennaio
Questo è il nostro posto, facciamo noi le regole
E c’è una foschia abbagliante, un cammino misterioso intorno a te, caro
Ti conosco da 20 secondi o 20 anni?
Posso andare dove vai?
Possiamo essere sempre così vicini per sempre?
E ah, portami fuori e portami a casa
Sei il mio, mio, mio, mio ??amante
Potremmo lasciare che i nostri amici si schiantino in salotto
Questo è il nostro posto, facciamo noi la chiamata
E sono altamente sospettosa che tutti quelli che ti vedono ti vogliano
Ti ho amato tre estati ora, tesoro, ma li voglio tutti
Posso andare dove vai?
Possiamo essere sempre così vicini per sempre?
E ah, portami fuori e portami a casa
Sei il mio, mio, mio, mio ??amante
Signori e signore, per favore, potete alzarvi in piedi?
Con ogni cicatrice dettata dalla corda di chitarra, sulla mia mano
Prendo questa forza magnetica di uomo come mio amante
Il mio cuore è stato preso in prestito e il tuo è diventato malinconico
Tutto è bene ciò che finisce bene con te
Giuro di essere troppo drammatica e fedele al mio amante
E risparmierai tutte le tue battute più sporche per me
E ad ogni tavolo, ti conserverò un posto, amore
Posso andare dove vai?
Possiamo essere sempre così vicini per sempre?
E ah, portami fuori e portami a casa (per sempre e per sempre)
Sei mio, mio, mio, mio
Oh, sei mio, mio, mio, mio
Cara, sei il mio, mio, mio, amante.