Loyalty di Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna: testo, traduzione e video

Loyalty di Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna è estratto dall’album DAMN del rapper americano. Il brano è prodotto da Anthony Tiffith, Terrace Martin, Sounwave & DJ Dahi. E’ un brano che mette in rilievo la necessità e l’importanza della sincerità e lealtà nei rapporti platonici e romantici. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale della canzone.

Loyalty di Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna: il testo

[Intro: Mr. Talkbox]

rehgih uoY

thginoT

yks eht ni pu sdnah ruoy worhT

rehgih uoy ekat ot tnaw tsuj I

thginoT

[Pre-Chorus: DJ Dahi]

I said I’m geeked and I’m fired up (fired, fire)

All I want tonight is just to get high up (high, high, high)

Girl, you look so good, it’s to die for (die for)

Ooh, that pussy good, it’s to die for (on fire)

[Chorus 1: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna]

It’s a secret society

All we ask is trust

(All we ask is trust)

All we got is us

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

[Verse 1: Kendrick Lamar]

Kung Fu Kenny now

My resume is real enough for two millenniums

A better way to make a wave, stop defendin’ them

I meditate and moderate all of my wins again

I’m hangin’ on the fence again

I’m always on your mind

I put my lyric and my lifeline on the line

And ain’t no limit when I might shine, might grind

You rollin’ with it at the right time, right now

(Only for the dollar sign)

[Verse 2: Rihanna]

Bad gyal RiRi now

Swerve, swerve, swerve, swerve, deeper now

On your pulse like a CD in

Gas in the bitch like it’s premium

Haul ass on a bitch all in the fast lane

Been a bad bitch way before any cash came

I’m established

Hundred carats on my name

Run the atlas, I’m a natural, I’m alright

[Verse 3: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna]

I’m a savage, I’m a asshole, I’m a king

Shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, rock (yeah)

You can tell your nigga he can meet me outside (yeah)

You can babysit him when I leave him outside

Ain’t no other love like the one I know

I done been down so long I slowed

I done came down so hard I slowed

I don’t sleep forever, all a real nigga want

[Pre-Chorus 1]

I said I’m geeked and I’m fired up (fired, fire)

All I want tonight is just to get high up (yeah)

(all I want is, all I want is)

[Chorus 2: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna]

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

10-4, no switchin’ sides

Feel somethin’ wrong

You actin’ shifty, you don’t ride

With me no more, I need

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

[Verse 4: Kendrick Lamar]

Tell me who you loyal to

Is it money? Is it fame? Is it weed? Is it drink?

Is it comin’ down with the loud pipes and the rain?

Big chillin’, only for the power in your name

Tell me who you loyal to

Is it love for the streets when the lights get dark?

Is it unconditional when the ‘Rari don’t start?

Tell me when your loyalty is comin’ from the heart

[Verse 5: Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar]

Tell me who you loyal to

Do it start with your woman or your man? (Mmm)

Do it end with your family and friends? (Mmm)

Or you’re loyal to yourself in advance?

I said, tell me who you loyal to

Is it anybody that you would lie for?

Anybody you would slide for?

Anybody you would die for?

That’s what God for

[Pre-Chorus: DJ Dahi]

I said I’m geeked and I’m fired up (fired, fire)

All I want tonight is just to get high up

(All I want is, all I want is)

[Chorus 2: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna]

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

10-4, no switchin’ sides

Feel somethin’ wrong

You actin’ shifty, you don’t ride

With me no more, I need

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

[Outro: Rihanna]

It’s so hard to be humble

It’s so hard to be

Lord knows is I’m tryin’

Lord knows is I’m dyin’, baby.

Loyalty di Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna: la traduzione

Tu sballato

Stanotte

Allunga le tue mani verso il cielo

Voglio solo farti sballare

Stanotte

Ho detto che ero imbranato e sono infiammato (infuocato, fuoco)

Tutto quello che voglio stasera è solo sballare in alto (alto, alto, alto)

Ragazza, stai così bene, da morire (morire)

Ooh, che figa, da morire (a fuoco)

Si tratta di una società segreta

Tutto quello che chiediamo è la fiducia

(Tutto quello che chiediamo è la fiducia)

Tutto quello che abbiamo siamo noi

Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà

Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà

Kung Fu Kenny ora

Il mio curriculum è abbastanza reale per due millenni

Un modo migliore per fare un onda, smettila di difenderli

Medito e modero tutte le mie vittorie di nuovo

Sto attendendo sul recinto di nuovo

Sono sempre nella tua mente

Ho messo la mia parola e mia ancora di salvezza sulla linea

E non c’è limite, quando avrei potuto brillare, affilare

Stai viaggiando con questo al momento giusto, in questo momento

(Solo per il simbolo del dollaro)

Bad Gyal RiRi ora

Devia, sterza, devia, sterza, più a fondo ora

Sul battito come un CD

Gas nella cagna come se fosse premium

Porta il cul0 tutto nella corsia di sorpasso

Sei stata una cagna cattiva prima di ogni incasso

Ho le prove

Cento carati sul mio nome

Percorri l’atlante, io sono naturale, sto bene

Sono un selvaggio, io sono uno stronz0, io sono un re

Shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, rock (yeah)

Si può dire al tuo nero che mi può incontrare là fuori(yeah)

Gli puoi fare da babysitter quando lo lascio fuori

Non c’è altro amore come quello che conosco

Sono stato giù così a lungo, ho rallentato

Ho sceso con tale fatica, ho rallentato

Non dormo sempre, tutto quello che un vero nero vuole

Ho detto che ero imbranato e sono infiammato (infuocato, fuoco)

Tutto quello che voglio stasera è solo sballare in alto (alto, alto, alto)

Ragazza, stai così bene, da morire (morire)

Ooh, che figa, da morire (a fuoco)

Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà

Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà

10-4, nessun cambiamento ai lati

Sento qualcosa di sbagliato

Stai agendo in maniera sfuggente, non ti muovi

Con me non di più, ho bisogno di

Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà

Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà

Dimmi a chi sei fedele

E’ il denaro? E’ la fama? E’ l’erba? E’ il bere?

Un grande effetto dissuasivo, solo per il potere nel tuo nome

Dimmi a chi sei fedele

È l’ amore per le strade quando le luci si spengono?

E’ incondizionata quando il Rari non si avvia?

Avvisami quando la tua fedeltà arriva dal cuore

Dimmi a chi sei fedele

Non è cominciato con la tua donna o il tuo uomo? (Mmm)

Non finisce con la famiglia e gli amici? (Mmm)

O sei fedele a te stesso prima di tutto?

Ho detto, dimmi a chi sei fedele

E’ qualcuno per il quale mentiresti?

Qualcuno per il quale ti sacrificheresti?

Per il quale moriresti?

E’ Dio?

Ho detto che ero imbranato e sono infiammato (infuocato, fuoco)

Tutto quello che voglio stasera è solo sballare in alto (alto, alto, alto)

Ragazza, stai così bene, da morire (morire)

Ooh, che figa, da morire (a fuoco)

Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà

Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà

10-4, nessun cambiamento ai lati

Sento qualcosa di sbagliato

Stai agendo in maniera sfuggente, non ti muovi

Con me non di più, ho bisogno di

Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà

Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà

E’ così difficile essere umili

E’ così difficile essere

Il Signore sa che io ci sto provando

Il Signore sa che sto morendo, baby.

