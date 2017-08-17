Loyalty di Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna: testo, traduzione e video

Loyalty di Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna è estratto dall’album DAMN del rapper americano. Il brano è prodotto da Anthony Tiffith, Terrace Martin, Sounwave & DJ Dahi. E’ un brano che mette in rilievo la necessità e l’importanza della sincerità e lealtà nei rapporti platonici e romantici. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale della canzone.
Loyalty di Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna: il testo
[Intro: Mr. Talkbox]
rehgih uoY
thginoT
yks eht ni pu sdnah ruoy worhT
rehgih uoy ekat ot tnaw tsuj I
thginoT
[Pre-Chorus: DJ Dahi]
I said I’m geeked and I’m fired up (fired, fire)
All I want tonight is just to get high up (high, high, high)
Girl, you look so good, it’s to die for (die for)
Ooh, that pussy good, it’s to die for (on fire)
[Chorus 1: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna]
It’s a secret society
All we ask is trust
(All we ask is trust)
All we got is us
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
[Verse 1: Kendrick Lamar]
Kung Fu Kenny now
My resume is real enough for two millenniums
A better way to make a wave, stop defendin’ them
I meditate and moderate all of my wins again
I’m hangin’ on the fence again
I’m always on your mind
I put my lyric and my lifeline on the line
And ain’t no limit when I might shine, might grind
You rollin’ with it at the right time, right now
(Only for the dollar sign)
[Verse 2: Rihanna]
Bad gyal RiRi now
Swerve, swerve, swerve, swerve, deeper now
On your pulse like a CD in
Gas in the bitch like it’s premium
Haul ass on a bitch all in the fast lane
Been a bad bitch way before any cash came
I’m established
Hundred carats on my name
Run the atlas, I’m a natural, I’m alright
[Verse 3: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna]
I’m a savage, I’m a asshole, I’m a king
Shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, rock (yeah)
You can tell your nigga he can meet me outside (yeah)
You can babysit him when I leave him outside
Ain’t no other love like the one I know
I done been down so long I slowed
I done came down so hard I slowed
I don’t sleep forever, all a real nigga want
[Pre-Chorus 1]
I said I’m geeked and I’m fired up (fired, fire)
All I want tonight is just to get high up (yeah)
(all I want is, all I want is)
[Chorus 2: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna]
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
10-4, no switchin’ sides
Feel somethin’ wrong
You actin’ shifty, you don’t ride
With me no more, I need
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
[Verse 4: Kendrick Lamar]
Tell me who you loyal to
Is it money? Is it fame? Is it weed? Is it drink?
Is it comin’ down with the loud pipes and the rain?
Big chillin’, only for the power in your name
Tell me who you loyal to
Is it love for the streets when the lights get dark?
Is it unconditional when the ‘Rari don’t start?
Tell me when your loyalty is comin’ from the heart
[Verse 5: Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar]
Tell me who you loyal to
Do it start with your woman or your man? (Mmm)
Do it end with your family and friends? (Mmm)
Or you’re loyal to yourself in advance?
I said, tell me who you loyal to
Is it anybody that you would lie for?
Anybody you would slide for?
Anybody you would die for?
That’s what God for
[Pre-Chorus: DJ Dahi]
I said I’m geeked and I’m fired up (fired, fire)
All I want tonight is just to get high up
(All I want is, all I want is)
[Chorus 2: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna]
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
10-4, no switchin’ sides
Feel somethin’ wrong
You actin’ shifty, you don’t ride
With me no more, I need
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty
[Outro: Rihanna]
It’s so hard to be humble
It’s so hard to be
Lord knows is I’m tryin’
Lord knows is I’m dyin’, baby.
Loyalty di Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna: la traduzione
Tu sballato
Stanotte
Allunga le tue mani verso il cielo
Voglio solo farti sballare
Stanotte
Ho detto che ero imbranato e sono infiammato (infuocato, fuoco)
Tutto quello che voglio stasera è solo sballare in alto (alto, alto, alto)
Ragazza, stai così bene, da morire (morire)
Ooh, che figa, da morire (a fuoco)
Si tratta di una società segreta
Tutto quello che chiediamo è la fiducia
(Tutto quello che chiediamo è la fiducia)
Tutto quello che abbiamo siamo noi
Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà
Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà
Kung Fu Kenny ora
Il mio curriculum è abbastanza reale per due millenni
Un modo migliore per fare un onda, smettila di difenderli
Medito e modero tutte le mie vittorie di nuovo
Sto attendendo sul recinto di nuovo
Sono sempre nella tua mente
Ho messo la mia parola e mia ancora di salvezza sulla linea
E non c’è limite, quando avrei potuto brillare, affilare
Stai viaggiando con questo al momento giusto, in questo momento
(Solo per il simbolo del dollaro)
Bad Gyal RiRi ora
Devia, sterza, devia, sterza, più a fondo ora
Sul battito come un CD
Gas nella cagna come se fosse premium
Porta il cul0 tutto nella corsia di sorpasso
Sei stata una cagna cattiva prima di ogni incasso
Ho le prove
Cento carati sul mio nome
Percorri l’atlante, io sono naturale, sto bene
Sono un selvaggio, io sono uno stronz0, io sono un re
Shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, rock (yeah)
Si può dire al tuo nero che mi può incontrare là fuori(yeah)
Gli puoi fare da babysitter quando lo lascio fuori
Non c’è altro amore come quello che conosco
Sono stato giù così a lungo, ho rallentato
Ho sceso con tale fatica, ho rallentato
Non dormo sempre, tutto quello che un vero nero vuole
Ho detto che ero imbranato e sono infiammato (infuocato, fuoco)
Tutto quello che voglio stasera è solo sballare in alto (alto, alto, alto)
Ragazza, stai così bene, da morire (morire)
Ooh, che figa, da morire (a fuoco)
Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà
Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà
10-4, nessun cambiamento ai lati
Sento qualcosa di sbagliato
Stai agendo in maniera sfuggente, non ti muovi
Con me non di più, ho bisogno di
Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà
Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà
Dimmi a chi sei fedele
E’ il denaro? E’ la fama? E’ l’erba? E’ il bere?
Un grande effetto dissuasivo, solo per il potere nel tuo nome
Dimmi a chi sei fedele
È l’ amore per le strade quando le luci si spengono?
E’ incondizionata quando il Rari non si avvia?
Avvisami quando la tua fedeltà arriva dal cuore
Dimmi a chi sei fedele
Non è cominciato con la tua donna o il tuo uomo? (Mmm)
Non finisce con la famiglia e gli amici? (Mmm)
O sei fedele a te stesso prima di tutto?
Ho detto, dimmi a chi sei fedele
E’ qualcuno per il quale mentiresti?
Qualcuno per il quale ti sacrificheresti?
Per il quale moriresti?
E’ Dio?
Ho detto che ero imbranato e sono infiammato (infuocato, fuoco)
Tutto quello che voglio stasera è solo sballare in alto (alto, alto, alto)
Ragazza, stai così bene, da morire (morire)
Ooh, che figa, da morire (a fuoco)
Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà
Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà
10-4, nessun cambiamento ai lati
Sento qualcosa di sbagliato
Stai agendo in maniera sfuggente, non ti muovi
Con me non di più, ho bisogno di
Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà
Fedeltà, la lealtà, la fedeltà
E’ così difficile essere umili
E’ così difficile essere
Il Signore sa che io ci sto provando
Il Signore sa che sto morendo, baby.