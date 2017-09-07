Mama di Jonas Blue: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Mama di Jonas Blue è il nuovo singolo di Guy James Robin, produttore discografico di musica dance. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video del brano.
Mama di Jonas Blue: il testo
[Verse 1]
Where should we run to?
We got the world in our hands and we’re ready to play
They say we’re wasted
But how can we waste it if we’re loving every day?
Okay, I got the keys to the universe
So stay, with me, ‘cause I got the keys, babe
[Pre-Chorus2]
Don’t wanna wake up one day wishing that we done more
I wanna live fast and never look back, that’s what we here for
Don’t wanna wake up one day wondering where’d it all go
‘Cause we’ll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it
[Chorus3]
Hey, mama, don’t stress your mind
We coming home tonight
Hey, mama, we gonna be alright
Dry those eyes
We’ll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise
So mama, don’t stress your mind
So mama, don’t stress your mind
[Post-Chorus4]
Mama, mama, mama, hey
We coming home tonight
Mama, mama, mama, hey
We coming home tonight
[Verse 2]
Where should we run to?
We got a ticket that takes us wherever we like
We got our problems
But just for the minute, let’s push all our troubles aside
Alright, ‘cause we got the keys to the universe
Inside our minds, yeah, we got the keys, babe
[Pre-Chorus2]
Don’t wanna wake up one day wishing that we done more
I wanna live fast and never look back, that’s what we here for
Don’t wanna wake up one day wondering where’d it all go
‘Cause we’ll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it
[Chorus3]
Hey, mama, don’t stress your mind
We coming home tonight
Hey, mama, we gonna be alright
Dry those eyes
We’ll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise
So mama, don’t stress your mind
So mama, don’t stress your mind
Hey, mama, don’t stress your mind
We coming home tonight
Hey, mama, we gonna be alright
Dry those eyes
We’ll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise
So mama, don’t stress your mind
So mama, don’t stress your mind
[Post-Chorus4]
Mama, mama, mama, hey
We coming home tonight
Mama, mama, mama, hey
We coming home tonight.
Mama di Jonas Blue: la traduzione
Dove dovremmo correre?
Abbiamo il mondo nelle nostre mani e siamo pronti a giocare
Dicono che siamo sprecati
Ma come possiamo esserlo se ci stiamo amando ogni giorno?
Okay, ho le chiavi dell’universo
Quindi rimani, con me, perché ho le chiavi, piccola
Non voglio svegliarmi un giorno desiderando che avessimo fatto di più
Voglio vivere in fretta e non guardare indietro, è per questo che siamo qui
Non voglio svegliarmi un giorno chiedendomi dove è finito tutto
Perche saremo a casa prima di rendercene conto, voglio sentirti cantare
Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente
Torniamo a casa stanotte
Ehi, mamma, staremo bene
Asciuga quegli occhi
Torniamo la mattina quando il sole comincia a salire
Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente
Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente
Mamma, mamma, mamma, ehi
Torniamo a casa stanotte
Mamma, mamma, mamma, ehi
Torniamo a casa stanotte
Dove dovremmo correre?
Abbiamo un biglietto che ci porta ovunque vogliamo
Abbiamo i nostri problemi
Ma solo per il momento, allontaniamo tutti i nostri problemi
Va bene, perché abbiamo le chiavi dell’universo
All’interno della nostra mente, sì, abbiamo le chiavi, piccola
Non voglio svegliarmi un giorno desiderando che avessimo fatto di più
Voglio vivere in fretta e non guardare indietro, è per questo che siamo qui
Non voglio svegliarmi un giorno chiedendomi dove è finito tutto
Perche saremo a casa prima di rendercene conto, voglio sentirti cantare
Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente
Torniamo a casa stanotte
Ehi, mamma, staremo bene
Asciuga quegli occhi
Torniamo la mattina quando il sole comincia a salire
Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente
Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente
Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente
Torniamo a casa stanotte
Ehi, mamma, staremo bene
Asciuga quegli occhi
Torniamo la mattina quando il sole comincia a salire
Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente
Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente
Mamma, mamma, mamma, ehi
Torniamo a casa stanotte
Mamma, mamma, mamma, ehi
Torniamo a casa stanotte.