Mama di Jonas Blue: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Mama di Jonas Blue è il nuovo singolo di Guy James Robin, produttore discografico di musica dance. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video del brano.

Mama di Jonas Blue: il testo

[Verse 1]

Where should we run to?

We got the world in our hands and we’re ready to play

They say we’re wasted

But how can we waste it if we’re loving every day?

Okay, I got the keys to the universe

So stay, with me, ‘cause I got the keys, babe

[Pre-Chorus2]

Don’t wanna wake up one day wishing that we done more

I wanna live fast and never look back, that’s what we here for

Don’t wanna wake up one day wondering where’d it all go

‘Cause we’ll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it

[Chorus3]

Hey, mama, don’t stress your mind

We coming home tonight

Hey, mama, we gonna be alright

Dry those eyes

We’ll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise

So mama, don’t stress your mind

So mama, don’t stress your mind

[Post-Chorus4]

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight

[Verse 2]

Where should we run to?

We got a ticket that takes us wherever we like

We got our problems

But just for the minute, let’s push all our troubles aside

Alright, ‘cause we got the keys to the universe

Inside our minds, yeah, we got the keys, babe

[Pre-Chorus2]

Don’t wanna wake up one day wishing that we done more

I wanna live fast and never look back, that’s what we here for

Don’t wanna wake up one day wondering where’d it all go

‘Cause we’ll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it

[Chorus3]

Hey, mama, don’t stress your mind

We coming home tonight

Hey, mama, we gonna be alright

Dry those eyes

We’ll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise

So mama, don’t stress your mind

So mama, don’t stress your mind

Hey, mama, don’t stress your mind

We coming home tonight

Hey, mama, we gonna be alright

Dry those eyes

We’ll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise

So mama, don’t stress your mind

So mama, don’t stress your mind

[Post-Chorus4]

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight.

Mama di Jonas Blue: la traduzione

Dove dovremmo correre?

Abbiamo il mondo nelle nostre mani e siamo pronti a giocare

Dicono che siamo sprecati

Ma come possiamo esserlo se ci stiamo amando ogni giorno?

Okay, ho le chiavi dell’universo

Quindi rimani, con me, perché ho le chiavi, piccola

Non voglio svegliarmi un giorno desiderando che avessimo fatto di più

Voglio vivere in fretta e non guardare indietro, è per questo che siamo qui

Non voglio svegliarmi un giorno chiedendomi dove è finito tutto

Perche saremo a casa prima di rendercene conto, voglio sentirti cantare

Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente

Torniamo a casa stanotte

Ehi, mamma, staremo bene

Asciuga quegli occhi

Torniamo la mattina quando il sole comincia a salire

Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente

Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente

Mamma, mamma, mamma, ehi

Torniamo a casa stanotte

Mamma, mamma, mamma, ehi

Torniamo a casa stanotte

Dove dovremmo correre?

Abbiamo un biglietto che ci porta ovunque vogliamo

Abbiamo i nostri problemi

Ma solo per il momento, allontaniamo tutti i nostri problemi

Va bene, perché abbiamo le chiavi dell’universo

All’interno della nostra mente, sì, abbiamo le chiavi, piccola

Non voglio svegliarmi un giorno desiderando che avessimo fatto di più

Voglio vivere in fretta e non guardare indietro, è per questo che siamo qui

Non voglio svegliarmi un giorno chiedendomi dove è finito tutto

Perche saremo a casa prima di rendercene conto, voglio sentirti cantare

Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente

Torniamo a casa stanotte

Ehi, mamma, staremo bene

Asciuga quegli occhi

Torniamo la mattina quando il sole comincia a salire

Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente

Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente

Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente

Torniamo a casa stanotte

Ehi, mamma, staremo bene

Asciuga quegli occhi

Torniamo la mattina quando il sole comincia a salire

Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente

Ehi, mamma, non stressare la tua mente

Mamma, mamma, mamma, ehi

Torniamo a casa stanotte

Mamma, mamma, mamma, ehi

Torniamo a casa stanotte.

Mama di Jonas Blue: il video ufficiale