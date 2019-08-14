Mother’s Daughter di Miley Cyrus: testo, traduzione e video

Mother’s Daughter di Miley Cyrus è stato scritto dalla stessa cantante, con l’aiuto del produttore e amico Andrew Wyatt e della cantante pop ALMA. Si tratta di un pezzo molto forte e diretto, che descrive il suo impegno politico nei confronti del femminismo e dei movimenti LGBTQ. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Mother’s Daughter di Miley Cyrus: il testo
[Verse 1]
Hallelujah, I’m a freak, I’m a freak, hallelujah
Every day of the week, I’ma do ya like I want ya
I’m a Nile crocodile, a piranha
[Pre-Chorus1]
Oh my God, she got the power
Oh, look at her, she got the power
So, so, so
[Chorus2]
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came up to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came up to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
[Post-Chorus3]
So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
[Verse 2]
Hallelujah, I’m a witch, I’m a witch, hallelujah
Swish swish, I’m a three-point shooter, I blow through ya
Like a hot wind out in the bayou, ya
[Pre-Chorus1]
Oh my God, she got the power
Well, look at her, she got the power
[Chorus2]
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came up to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came up to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
[Post-Chorus3]
So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
[Bridge7]
My mama always told me that I’d make it
That I’d make it, so I made it
I put my back into and my heart in it
So I did it, yeah, I did it
My mama always told me that I’d make it
That I’d make it, so I made it
I put my back into and my heart in it
So I did it, yeah, I did it
[Chorus2]
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came up to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
[Outro9]
Don’t fuck with my freedom
Oh my God, oh my God
Don’t fuck with my freedom
Oh my God, oh my God
Don’t fuck with my freedom
Oh my God, oh my God
Don’t fuck with my freedom
Oh my God, oh my God
Swish swish, motherfucker (Ow).
Mother’s Daughter di Miley Cyrus: la traduzione
Alleluia, sono un mostro, sono una stramba, alleluia
Ogni giorno della settimana, faccio come voglio
Sono un coccodrillo del Nilo, un piranha
Oh mio Dio, ha ottenuto il potere
Oh, guardala, ha avuto il potere
Così così così
Non fare casini con la mia libertà
Sono venuto a prendermi un po’
Sono cattiva, sono cattiva
Deve essere qualcosa nell’acqua o che io sia la figlia di mia madre
Non fare casini con la mia libertà
Sono venuto a prendermi un po’
Sono cattiva, sono cattiva
Deve essere qualcosa nell’acqua o che io sia la figlia di mia madre
Quindi, backup, backup, backup, backup, ragazzo, ooh
Esegui il backup, backup, backup, backup, ragazzo, ooh
Alleluia, sono una strega, sono una strega, alleluia
Swish Swish, sono uno sparatutto a tre punti, ti sbatto contro
Come un vento caldo, ya
Oh mio Dio, ha ottenuto il potere
Beh, guardala, ha preso il potere
Non fare casini con la mia libertà
Sono venuto a prendermi un po’
Sono cattiva, sono cattiva
Deve essere qualcosa nell’acqua o che io sia la figlia di mia madre
Non fare casini con la mia libertà
Sono venuto a prendermi un po’
Sono cattiva, sono cattiva
Deve essere qualcosa nell’acqua o che io sia la figlia di mia madre
Quindi, backup, backup, backup, backup, ragazzo, ooh
Esegui il backup, backup, backup, backup, ragazzo, ooh
Esegui il backup, backup, backup, backup, ragazzo, ooh
Esegui il backup, backup, backup, backup, ragazzo, ooh
Mia mamma mi ha sempre detto che ce l’avrei fatta
Che ce l’avrei fatta, così l’ho fatto
Alzo le spalle e il cuore
Così l’ho fatto, sì, l’ho fatto
Mia mamma mi ha sempre detto che ce l’avrei fatta
Che ce l’avrei fatta, così l’ho fatto
Alzo le spalle e il cuore
Così l’ho fatto, sì, l’ho fatto
Non fare casini con la mia libertà
Sono venuto a prendermi un po’
Sono cattiva, sono cattiva
Deve essere qualcosa nell’acqua o che io sia la figlia di mia madre
Non fare casini con la mia libertà
Oh mio Dio, oh mio Dio
Non fare casini con la mia libertà
Oh mio Dio, oh mio Dio
Non fare casini con la mia libertà
Oh mio Dio, oh mio Dio.