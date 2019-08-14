Mother’s Daughter di Miley Cyrus: testo, traduzione e video

Mother’s Daughter di Miley Cyrus è stato scritto dalla stessa cantante, con l’aiuto del produttore e amico Andrew Wyatt e della cantante pop ALMA. Si tratta di un pezzo molto forte e diretto, che descrive il suo impegno politico nei confronti del femminismo e dei movimenti LGBTQ. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Mother’s Daughter di Miley Cyrus: il testo

[Verse 1]

Hallelujah, I’m a freak, I’m a freak, hallelujah

Every day of the week, I’ma do ya like I want ya

I’m a Nile crocodile, a piranha

[Pre-Chorus1]

Oh my God, she got the power

Oh, look at her, she got the power

So, so, so

[Chorus2]

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came up to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came up to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

[Post-Chorus3]

So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

[Verse 2]

Hallelujah, I’m a witch, I’m a witch, hallelujah

Swish swish, I’m a three-point shooter, I blow through ya

Like a hot wind out in the bayou, ya

[Pre-Chorus1]

Oh my God, she got the power

Well, look at her, she got the power

[Chorus2]

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came up to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came up to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

[Post-Chorus3]

So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

[Bridge7]

My mama always told me that I’d make it

That I’d make it, so I made it

I put my back into and my heart in it

So I did it, yeah, I did it

My mama always told me that I’d make it

That I’d make it, so I made it

I put my back into and my heart in it

So I did it, yeah, I did it

[Chorus2]

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came up to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

[Outro9]

Don’t fuck with my freedom

Oh my God, oh my God

Don’t fuck with my freedom

Oh my God, oh my God

Don’t fuck with my freedom

Oh my God, oh my God

Don’t fuck with my freedom

Oh my God, oh my God

Swish swish, motherfucker (Ow).

Mother’s Daughter di Miley Cyrus: la traduzione

Alleluia, sono un mostro, sono una stramba, alleluia

Ogni giorno della settimana, faccio come voglio

Sono un coccodrillo del Nilo, un piranha

Oh mio Dio, ha ottenuto il potere

Oh, guardala, ha avuto il potere

Così così così

Non fare casini con la mia libertà

Sono venuto a prendermi un po’

Sono cattiva, sono cattiva

Deve essere qualcosa nell’acqua o che io sia la figlia di mia madre

Non fare casini con la mia libertà

Sono venuto a prendermi un po’

Sono cattiva, sono cattiva

Deve essere qualcosa nell’acqua o che io sia la figlia di mia madre

Quindi, backup, backup, backup, backup, ragazzo, ooh

Esegui il backup, backup, backup, backup, ragazzo, ooh

Alleluia, sono una strega, sono una strega, alleluia

Swish Swish, sono uno sparatutto a tre punti, ti sbatto contro

Come un vento caldo, ya

Oh mio Dio, ha ottenuto il potere

Beh, guardala, ha preso il potere

Non fare casini con la mia libertà

Sono venuto a prendermi un po’

Sono cattiva, sono cattiva

Deve essere qualcosa nell’acqua o che io sia la figlia di mia madre

Non fare casini con la mia libertà

Sono venuto a prendermi un po’

Sono cattiva, sono cattiva

Deve essere qualcosa nell’acqua o che io sia la figlia di mia madre

Quindi, backup, backup, backup, backup, ragazzo, ooh

Esegui il backup, backup, backup, backup, ragazzo, ooh

Esegui il backup, backup, backup, backup, ragazzo, ooh

Esegui il backup, backup, backup, backup, ragazzo, ooh

Mia mamma mi ha sempre detto che ce l’avrei fatta

Che ce l’avrei fatta, così l’ho fatto

Alzo le spalle e il cuore

Così l’ho fatto, sì, l’ho fatto

Mia mamma mi ha sempre detto che ce l’avrei fatta

Che ce l’avrei fatta, così l’ho fatto

Alzo le spalle e il cuore

Così l’ho fatto, sì, l’ho fatto

Non fare casini con la mia libertà

Sono venuto a prendermi un po’

Sono cattiva, sono cattiva

Deve essere qualcosa nell’acqua o che io sia la figlia di mia madre

Non fare casini con la mia libertà

Oh mio Dio, oh mio Dio

Non fare casini con la mia libertà

Oh mio Dio, oh mio Dio

Non fare casini con la mia libertà

Oh mio Dio, oh mio Dio.

Mother’s Daughter di Miley Cyrus: il video

