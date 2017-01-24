Move your body è il nuovo singolo di Sia. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione di Move your body? Volete ascoltare il suo nuovo singolo e guardare il video della 41enne cantautrice, attrice e compositrice australiana?
Move your body di Sia: il testo
Poetry on your body
You got it in every way and can’t you see it’s you I am watchin’
I am hot for you in every way
And turn around, let me see you
Wanna free you with my rhythm
I know you can’t get enough
I’ma turn up with my rhythm!
Your body’s poetry, speak to me
Won’t you let me be the rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
I wanna be your muse you refuse
Let the movement be the rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
Your body’s poetry, speak to me
Won’t you let me be the rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
I wanna be your muse you refuse
Let the movement be the rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
Poetry on your body
Got me started, it’ll never end
Feel my rhythm in your system
This is heaven, I’m your only friend
Feel the beat in your chest
Beat your chest like an animal
Free the beast from it’s cage
Free the rage like an animal
Your body’s poetry, speak to me
Won’t you let me be the rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
I wanna be your muse you refuse
Let the movement be the rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
Your body’s poetry, speak to me
Won’t you let me be the rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
I wanna be your muse you refuse
Let the movement be the rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
You body’s poetry
Move your body for me
You’re body’s poetry
Move your body for me
Me, me, me, me, me, me, me…
Your body’s poetry, speak to me
Won’t you let me be the rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
I wanna be your muse you refuse
Let the movement be the rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
Your body’s poetry, speak to me
Won’t you let me be the rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
I wanna be your muse you refuse
Let the movement be the rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..).
Move your body di Sia: la traduzione
C’è poesia sul tuo corpo, in ogni modo possibile
e non capisci che sto guardando te?
sono attratta da te in ogni modo possibile
e voltati, permettimi di guardarti
voglio liberarti con il mio ritmo
so che non ne hai mai abbastanza
io ti ecciterò con il mio ritmo
Il tuo corpo è poesia, parlami
mi permetterai di essere il tuo ritmo stanotte?
muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
voglio essere la tua musa, tu rifiuti
lascia che il movimento sia il ritmo, stanotte
muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
il tuo corpo è poesia, parlami
mi permetterai di essere il tuo ritmo stanotte?
muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
voglio essere la tua musa, tu rifiuti
lascia che il movimento sia il ritmo, stanotte
muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
C’è poesia sul tuo corpo, ho iniziato e non finirà mai
senti il ritmo nel tuo sistema
questo è il paradiso, sono la tua unica amica
senti il battito nel tuo petto
batti il petto come un animale
libera la bestia dalla gabbia
libera la rabbia come un animale
Il tuo corpo è poesia, parlami
mi permetterai di essere il tuo ritmo stanotte?
muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
voglio essere la tua musa, tu rifiuti
lascia che il movimento sia il ritmo, stanotte
muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
il tuo corpo è poesia, parlami
mi permetterai di essere il tuo ritmo stanotte?
muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
voglio essere la tua musa, tu rifiuti
lascia che il movimento sia il ritmo, stanotte
muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Il tuo corpo è poesia
muovilo per me
il tuo corpo è poesia
muovilo per me
(me, me, me, me, me, me, me…)
Il tuo corpo è poesia, parlami
mi permetterai di essere il tuo ritmo stanotte?
muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
voglio essere la tua musa, tu rifiuti
lascia che il movimento sia il ritmo, stanotte
muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
il tuo corpo è poesia, parlami
mi permetterai di essere il tuo ritmo stanotte?
muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
voglio essere la tua musa, tu rifiuti
lascia che il movimento sia il ritmo, stanotte
muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..).
Move your body di Sia: il video