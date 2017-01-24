Move your body è il nuovo singolo di Sia. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione di Move your body? Volete ascoltare il suo nuovo singolo e guardare il video della 41enne cantautrice, attrice e compositrice australiana?

Move your body di Sia: il testo

Poetry on your body

You got it in every way and can’t you see it’s you I am watchin’

I am hot for you in every way

And turn around, let me see you

Wanna free you with my rhythm

I know you can’t get enough

I’ma turn up with my rhythm!

Your body’s poetry, speak to me

Won’t you let me be the rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

I wanna be your muse you refuse

Let the movement be the rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

Your body’s poetry, speak to me

Won’t you let me be the rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

I wanna be your muse you refuse

Let the movement be the rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

Poetry on your body

Got me started, it’ll never end

Feel my rhythm in your system

This is heaven, I’m your only friend

Feel the beat in your chest

Beat your chest like an animal

Free the beast from it’s cage

Free the rage like an animal

Your body’s poetry, speak to me

Won’t you let me be the rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

I wanna be your muse you refuse

Let the movement be the rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

Your body’s poetry, speak to me

Won’t you let me be the rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

I wanna be your muse you refuse

Let the movement be the rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

You body’s poetry

Move your body for me

You’re body’s poetry

Move your body for me

Me, me, me, me, me, me, me…

Your body’s poetry, speak to me

Won’t you let me be the rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

I wanna be your muse you refuse

Let the movement be the rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

Your body’s poetry, speak to me

Won’t you let me be the rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

I wanna be your muse you refuse

Let the movement be the rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..).

Move your body di Sia: la traduzione

C’è poesia sul tuo corpo, in ogni modo possibile

e non capisci che sto guardando te?

sono attratta da te in ogni modo possibile

e voltati, permettimi di guardarti

voglio liberarti con il mio ritmo

so che non ne hai mai abbastanza

io ti ecciterò con il mio ritmo

Il tuo corpo è poesia, parlami

mi permetterai di essere il tuo ritmo stanotte?

muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

voglio essere la tua musa, tu rifiuti

lascia che il movimento sia il ritmo, stanotte

muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

il tuo corpo è poesia, parlami

mi permetterai di essere il tuo ritmo stanotte?

muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

voglio essere la tua musa, tu rifiuti

lascia che il movimento sia il ritmo, stanotte

muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

C’è poesia sul tuo corpo, ho iniziato e non finirà mai

senti il ritmo nel tuo sistema

questo è il paradiso, sono la tua unica amica

senti il battito nel tuo petto

batti il petto come un animale

libera la bestia dalla gabbia

libera la rabbia come un animale

Il tuo corpo è poesia, parlami

mi permetterai di essere il tuo ritmo stanotte?

muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

voglio essere la tua musa, tu rifiuti

lascia che il movimento sia il ritmo, stanotte

muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

il tuo corpo è poesia, parlami

mi permetterai di essere il tuo ritmo stanotte?

muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

voglio essere la tua musa, tu rifiuti

lascia che il movimento sia il ritmo, stanotte

muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Il tuo corpo è poesia

muovilo per me

il tuo corpo è poesia

muovilo per me

(me, me, me, me, me, me, me…)

Il tuo corpo è poesia, parlami

mi permetterai di essere il tuo ritmo stanotte?

muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

voglio essere la tua musa, tu rifiuti

lascia che il movimento sia il ritmo, stanotte

muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

il tuo corpo è poesia, parlami

mi permetterai di essere il tuo ritmo stanotte?

muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

voglio essere la tua musa, tu rifiuti

lascia che il movimento sia il ritmo, stanotte

muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh..).

Move your body di Sia: il video