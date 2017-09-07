My Old Pain di Asaf Avidan: testo, traduzione e video

My Old Pain di Asaf Avidan anticipa l’uscita del terzo album in studio del famoso e popolare cantautore e musicista israeliano, The Study On Falling che è in uscita il 3 novembre 2017. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.
My Old Pain di Asaf Avidan: il testo
No more tears, my heart is dry
I don’t laugh and I don’t cry
I don’t think about you all the time
But when I do – I wonder why
You have to go out of my door
And leave just like you did before
I know I said that I was sure
But rich men can’t imagine poor.
One day baby, we’ll be old
Oh baby, we’ll be old
And think of all the stories that we could have told
Little me and little you
Kept doing all the things they do
They never really think it through
Like I can never think you’re true
Here I go again – the blame
The guilt, the pain, the hurt, the shame
The founding fathers of our plane
That’s stuck in heavy clouds of rain.
One day baby, we’ll be old
Oh baby, we’ll be old
And think of all the stories that we could have told.
My Old Pain di Asaf Avidan: la traduzione
Non più lacrime, il mio cuore si è asciugato
io non rido e non piango
non penso a te tutto il tempo
ma qundo lo faccio – mi meraviglio del perchè
devi uscire dalla mia porta
e andare via proprio come facesti prima
so che di aver detto cdi essere sicura
ma i ricchi non riescono ad immaginarsi poveri
un giorno baby, saremo vecchi
Oh baby, saremo vecchi
e penseremo a tutte le storie che avremmo potuto raccontare
il piccolo me e la piccola te
continuano a fare tutte le cose che facevano
Loro non ci riflettono mai veramente
come io non riesco a pensarti vera (questa strofa potrebbe essere sbagliata)
ecomi ancora- la responsabilità
la colpa, il dolore, la ferita, la vergogna
l’ideatore del nostro piano
tutto questo è bloccato in pesanti nuvole di pioggia
un giorno baby, saremo vecchi
Oh baby, saremo vecchi
e penseremo a tutte le storie che avremmo potuto raccontare.