My Old Pain di Asaf Avidan: testo, traduzione e video

My Old Pain di Asaf Avidan anticipa l’uscita del terzo album in studio del famoso e popolare cantautore e musicista israeliano, The Study On Falling che è in uscita il 3 novembre 2017. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.

My Old Pain di Asaf Avidan: il testo

No more tears, my heart is dry

I don’t laugh and I don’t cry

I don’t think about you all the time

But when I do – I wonder why

You have to go out of my door

And leave just like you did before

I know I said that I was sure

But rich men can’t imagine poor.

One day baby, we’ll be old

Oh baby, we’ll be old

And think of all the stories that we could have told

Little me and little you

Kept doing all the things they do

They never really think it through

Like I can never think you’re true

Here I go again – the blame

The guilt, the pain, the hurt, the shame

The founding fathers of our plane

That’s stuck in heavy clouds of rain.

One day baby, we’ll be old

Oh baby, we’ll be old

And think of all the stories that we could have told.

My Old Pain di Asaf Avidan: la traduzione

Non più lacrime, il mio cuore si è asciugato

io non rido e non piango

non penso a te tutto il tempo

ma qundo lo faccio – mi meraviglio del perchè

devi uscire dalla mia porta

e andare via proprio come facesti prima

so che di aver detto cdi essere sicura

ma i ricchi non riescono ad immaginarsi poveri

un giorno baby, saremo vecchi

Oh baby, saremo vecchi

e penseremo a tutte le storie che avremmo potuto raccontare

il piccolo me e la piccola te

continuano a fare tutte le cose che facevano

Loro non ci riflettono mai veramente

come io non riesco a pensarti vera (questa strofa potrebbe essere sbagliata)

ecomi ancora- la responsabilità

la colpa, il dolore, la ferita, la vergogna

l’ideatore del nostro piano

tutto questo è bloccato in pesanti nuvole di pioggia

un giorno baby, saremo vecchi

Oh baby, saremo vecchi

e penseremo a tutte le storie che avremmo potuto raccontare.

My Old Pain di Asaf Avidan: il video