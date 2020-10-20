Naked di Ava Max: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Naked di Ava Max è il nuovo singolo tratto da Heaven and Hell. Il brano è prodotto da Cirkut & Trackside. La canzone è un vero e proprio appello ad osservare la verità e non le cicatrici, dell’anima e del corpo. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Naked di Ava Max: il testo[Verse 1]
Wrap me in designer sheets and trace along this frame
Ask me why they used to say that trouble was my name
I’ve been playin’ a fool since I stepped into the game
Tell me I’m like Heaven, take the good Lord’s name in vain [Pre-Chorus]
But when I play my cards, keep ’em close to my chest
Never fall in love, everybody loses the bet
But underneath, I just need to forget
So come and get me undressed [Chorus]
Well, you can take off all my clothes
And never see me naked
See me for real
If you don’t know my heart
You’re never gonna break it
Baby
Tell me if it’s safe to bare my soul
I wanna show you my deepest secrets
I think I’m ready to be exposed
I want you watching me
When you take off all my clothes
And really see me naked
See me for real
[Verse 2]
If I let you leave the light on and I drop my guard
Promise that you’ll see me for my truth and not my scars [Pre-Chorus]
But when I play my cards, keep ‘em close to my chest
Never fall in love, everybody loses the bet
But underneath, I just need to forget
So come and get me undressed [Chorus]
Well, you can take off all my clothes
And never see me naked
See me for real
If you don’t know my heart
You’re never gonna break it
Baby
Tell me if it’s safe to bare my soul
I wanna show you my deepest secrets
I think I’m ready to be exposed
I want you watching me
When you take off all my clothes
And really see me naked
See me for real [Bridge]
If I keep my distance, I can’t connect with you
Lay my head on your chest and just surrender
Just surrender to you
[Chorus]
Well, you can take off all my clothes
And never see me naked
If you don’t know my heart
You’re never gonna break it, yeah
(Oh, you) Tell me if it’s safe to bare my soul
I wanna show you my deepest secrets
I think I’m ready to be exposed
I want you watching me
When you take off all my clothes
And really see me naked
See me for real.
Naked di Ava Max: la traduzione
Avvolgimi in fogli di design e traccia lungo questa cornice
Chiedimi perché dicevano che il mio nome era guaio
Faccio la stupida da quando sono entrata nel gioco
Dimmi che sono come il paradiso, prendi invano il nome del buon Dio
Ma quando gioco le mie carte, tienile vicino al petto
Non innamorarti mai, tutti perdono la scommessa
Ma sotto, ho solo bisogno di dimenticare
Allora vieni e fammi spogliare
Bene, puoi togliermi tutti i vestiti
E non vedermi mai nuda
Guardami per davvero
Se non conosci il mio cuore
Non lo romperai mai
Baby
Dimmi se è sicuro mettere a nudo la mia anima
Voglio mostrarti i miei segreti più profondi
Penso di essere pronta per essere esposta
Voglio che tu mi guardi
Quando mi togli tutti i vestiti
E vedermi davvero nuda
Guardami per davvero
Se ti lascio accendere la luce e abbasso la guardia
Prometti che mi vedrai per la mia verità e non per le mie cicatrici
Ma quando gioco le mie carte, tienile vicino al petto
Non innamorarti mai, tutti perdono la scommessa
Ma sotto, ho solo bisogno di dimenticare
Allora vieni e fammi spogliare
Bene, puoi togliermi tutti i vestiti
E non vedermi mai nuda
Guardami per davvero
Se non conosci il mio cuore
Non lo romperai mai
Baby
Dimmi se è sicuro mettere a nudo la mia anima
Voglio mostrarti i miei segreti più profondi
Penso di essere pronta per essere esposta
Voglio che tu mi guardi
Quando mi togli tutti i vestiti
E vedermi davvero nuda
Guardami per davvero
Se mantengo le distanze, non riesco a connettermi con te
Appoggia la mia testa sul tuo petto e arrenditi
Arrenditi a te
Bene, puoi togliermi tutti i vestiti
E non vedermi mai nuda
Guardami per davvero
Se non conosci il mio cuore
Non lo romperai mai
Baby
Dimmi se è sicuro mettere a nudo la mia anima
Voglio mostrarti i miei segreti più profondi
Penso di essere pronta per essere esposta
Voglio che tu mi guardi
Quando mi togli tutti i vestiti
E vedermi davvero nuda
Guardami per davvero.