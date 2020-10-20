Naked di Ava Max: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Naked di Ava Max è il nuovo singolo tratto da Heaven and Hell. Il brano è prodotto da Cirkut & Trackside. La canzone è un vero e proprio appello ad osservare la verità e non le cicatrici, dell’anima e del corpo. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Ava Max – Foto: Facebook

Naked di Ava Max: il testo

Naked di Ava Max: la traduzione

[Verse 1]Wrap me in designer sheets and trace along this frameAsk me why they used to say that trouble was my nameI’ve been playin’ a fool since I stepped into the gameTell me I’m like Heaven, take the good Lord’s name in vain [Pre-Chorus]But when I play my cards, keep ’em close to my chestNever fall in love, everybody loses the betBut underneath, I just need to forgetSo come and get me undressed [Chorus]Well, you can take off all my clothesAnd never see me nakedSee me for realIf you don’t know my heartYou’re never gonna break itBabyTell me if it’s safe to bare my soulI wanna show you my deepest secretsI think I’m ready to be exposedI want you watching meWhen you take off all my clothesAnd really see me nakedSee me for real[Verse 2]If I let you leave the light on and I drop my guardPromise that you’ll see me for my truth and not my scars [Pre-Chorus]But when I play my cards, keep ‘em close to my chestNever fall in love, everybody loses the betBut underneath, I just need to forgetSo come and get me undressed [Chorus]Well, you can take off all my clothesAnd never see me nakedSee me for realIf you don’t know my heartYou’re never gonna break itBabyTell me if it’s safe to bare my soulI wanna show you my deepest secretsI think I’m ready to be exposedI want you watching meWhen you take off all my clothesAnd really see me nakedSee me for real [Bridge]If I keep my distance, I can’t connect with youLay my head on your chest and just surrenderJust surrender to you[Chorus]Well, you can take off all my clothesAnd never see me nakedIf you don’t know my heartYou’re never gonna break it, yeah(Oh, you) Tell me if it’s safe to bare my soulI wanna show you my deepest secretsI think I’m ready to be exposedI want you watching meWhen you take off all my clothesAnd really see me nakedSee me for real.

Avvolgimi in fogli di design e traccia lungo questa cornice

Chiedimi perché dicevano che il mio nome era guaio

Faccio la stupida da quando sono entrata nel gioco

Dimmi che sono come il paradiso, prendi invano il nome del buon Dio

Ma quando gioco le mie carte, tienile vicino al petto

Non innamorarti mai, tutti perdono la scommessa

Ma sotto, ho solo bisogno di dimenticare

Allora vieni e fammi spogliare

Bene, puoi togliermi tutti i vestiti

E non vedermi mai nuda

Guardami per davvero

Se non conosci il mio cuore

Non lo romperai mai

Baby

Dimmi se è sicuro mettere a nudo la mia anima

Voglio mostrarti i miei segreti più profondi

Penso di essere pronta per essere esposta

Voglio che tu mi guardi

Quando mi togli tutti i vestiti

E vedermi davvero nuda

Guardami per davvero

Se ti lascio accendere la luce e abbasso la guardia

Prometti che mi vedrai per la mia verità e non per le mie cicatrici

Ma quando gioco le mie carte, tienile vicino al petto

Non innamorarti mai, tutti perdono la scommessa

Ma sotto, ho solo bisogno di dimenticare

Allora vieni e fammi spogliare

Bene, puoi togliermi tutti i vestiti

E non vedermi mai nuda

Guardami per davvero

Se non conosci il mio cuore

Non lo romperai mai

Baby

Dimmi se è sicuro mettere a nudo la mia anima

Voglio mostrarti i miei segreti più profondi

Penso di essere pronta per essere esposta

Voglio che tu mi guardi

Quando mi togli tutti i vestiti

E vedermi davvero nuda

Guardami per davvero

Se mantengo le distanze, non riesco a connettermi con te

Appoggia la mia testa sul tuo petto e arrenditi

Arrenditi a te

Bene, puoi togliermi tutti i vestiti

E non vedermi mai nuda

Guardami per davvero

Se non conosci il mio cuore

Non lo romperai mai

Baby

Dimmi se è sicuro mettere a nudo la mia anima

Voglio mostrarti i miei segreti più profondi

Penso di essere pronta per essere esposta

Voglio che tu mi guardi

Quando mi togli tutti i vestiti

E vedermi davvero nuda

Guardami per davvero.

Naked di Ava Max: il video ufficiale