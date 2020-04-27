Never seen the rain di Tones and I: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Never seen the rain di Tones and I è il nuovo singolo della famosa cantante australiana, che ha conquistato il mondo con la sua formidabile hit Dance Monkey. La canzone è contenuta nel suo EP, The kids are coming, ed è stata pubblicato nel luglio 2019. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Never seen the rain di Tones and I: il testo
All your life now
You couldn’t be mad about it
You’ve been sailing, sailing‚ ooh
You couldn’t be sad about it
And it’s been all this time
And you haven’t lived without it
You are shining‚ shining‚ it seems though
That your life, you’ve found it.
No, but you never
No‚ you never seen the rain
No, but you never, no‚ you never seen the rain
And it gets you down
But that’s okay
You’ve been pushed ‘round
You feel the pain
And when you fall
Just lean on me
‘Cause you’ve never known
Never seen
Never smelt
Never felt
The rain, rain
Never felt the rain, rain, rain.
It’s a cold dark night and
No one’s tryin’ to find ya
You’re just coasting, coasting by
‘Cause nothing seems to mind ya.
No, but you never
No, you never seen the rain
No, but you never, no, you never seen the rain
And it gets you down
But that’s okay
You’ve been pushed ‘round
You feel the pain
And when you fall
Just lean on me
‘Cause you’ve never known
Never seen
Never smelt
Never felt
The rain, rain
Never felt the rain, rain, rain.
And it gets you down
But that’s okay
You’ve been pushed ‘round
You feel the pain
And when you fall
Just lean on me
‘Cause you’ve never known
Never seen
Never smelt
Never felt
The rain, rain
Never felt the rain, rain, rain.
