Never seen the rain di Tones and I: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Never seen the rain di Tones and I è il nuovo singolo della famosa cantante australiana, che ha conquistato il mondo con la sua formidabile hit Dance Monkey. La canzone è contenuta nel suo EP, The kids are coming, ed è stata pubblicato nel luglio 2019. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Tones And I – Foto: Facebook

Never seen the rain di Tones and I: il testo

All your life now

You couldn’t be mad about it

You’ve been sailing, sailing‚ ooh

You couldn’t be sad about it

And it’s been all this time

And you haven’t lived without it

You are shining‚ shining‚ it seems though

That your life, you’ve found it.

No, but you never

No‚ you never seen the rain

No, but you never, no‚ you never seen the rain

And it gets you down

But that’s okay

You’ve been pushed ‘round

You feel the pain

And when you fall

Just lean on me

‘Cause you’ve never known

Never seen

Never smelt

Never felt

The rain, rain

Never felt the rain, rain, rain.

It’s a cold dark night and

No one’s tryin’ to find ya

You’re just coasting, coasting by

‘Cause nothing seems to mind ya.

No, but you never

No, you never seen the rain

No, but you never, no, you never seen the rain

And it gets you down

But that’s okay

You’ve been pushed ‘round

You feel the pain

And when you fall

Just lean on me

‘Cause you’ve never known

Never seen

Never smelt

Never felt

The rain, rain

Never felt the rain, rain, rain.

And it gets you down

But that’s okay

You’ve been pushed ‘round

You feel the pain

And when you fall

Just lean on me

‘Cause you’ve never known

Never seen

Never smelt

Never felt

The rain, rain

Never felt the rain, rain, rain.

Never seen the rain di Tones and I: la traduzione

Never seen the rain di Tones and I: il video ufficiale