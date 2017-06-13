New Day dei Take That: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

New Day è il nuovo singolo della band musicale pop britannica dei Take That. Il brano è estratto dal loro ultimo album, Wonderland. La canzone è stata scritta da Simon Stromstedt, Howard Donald, Mark Owen e Gary Barlow mentre il video ufficiale è diretto da Gregg Masuak. Ecco testo, traduzione e video di New Day.
New Day dei Take That: il testo
[Intro1]
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
[Verse 1]
Woke up from a bad dream
I was feeling half-naked, running down the high street
Shouting your name, I was begging you not to go
Yesterday’s news is yesterday’s news
Yesterday’s blues is just a shade of colour
Call me naive but we’re building for tomorrow
So we can
So we can finish off what we started
[Chorus2]
Wake up, it’s a brand new day
Everybody’s gotta sing this storm away
So come along and, lead the way
Ooh!
Make way through the waterfalls
‘Cause together we will soon get past it all
No one ever needs to fall
No one ever needs to fall
No one ever needs to fall
[Verse 2]
All into position
One final frontier ‘til we make it to the station
Heading up to Zion, listening to the radio (Radio)
Too much to regret, yeah
Still I’m a mon ami
And not a multi-tasker
Talking revolution, talking revolution
I talk about you all the time
[Chorus2]
Wake up, it’s a brand new day (brand new day)
Everybody’s gotta sing this storm away
So come along and lead the way
(So come along and lead the way)
Make way through the waterfalls (waterfalls)
‘Cause together we will soon get past it all
No one ever needs to fall
No one ever needs to fall, oh oh
[Bridge4]
We can lose it all, can lose it all tonight, oh oh
We can make it out, can make it out alive, oh oh
If we can give it all, can give it all the time, oh oh
We can finish off what we started
[Chorus2]
Wake up, it’s a brand new day (brand new day)
Everybody’s gotta sing this storm away
So come along and lead the way
(So come along and lead the way)
Make way through the waterfalls (waterfalls)
‘Cause together we will soon get past it all
No one ever needs to fall
No one ever needs to fall
[Outro6]
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day.
New Day dei Take That: la traduzione
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
Mi sono svegliato da un brutto sogno
Mi sentivo mezza nudo, correndo lungo la strada principale
Gridando il tuo nome, ti supplicare di non andare
Le notizie di ieri sono le notizie di ieri
L’azzurro di ieri è solo un’ombra di colore
Chiamami ingenuo ma stiamo costruendo per un domani
Quindi possiamo
Quindi possiamo finire quello che abbiamo iniziato
Svegliati, è un giorno nuovo di zecca
Tutti dovranno cantare questa tempesta via
Quindi andate avanti e guida la strada
Ooh!
Fatti strada attraverso le cascate
Perché insieme presto supereremo tutto
Nessuno deve mai cadere
Nessuno deve mai cadere
Nessuno deve mai cadere
Tutti in posizione
Un’ultima frontiera fino a quando arriveremo alla stazione
Andando verso Sion, ascoltando la radio (Radio)
Troppo da rimpiangere, sì
Ancora sono un mon ami
E non un multi-tasker
Parlando di rivoluzione, Parlando di rivoluzione
Parlo di te tutto il tempo
Svegliati, è un giorno nuovo di zecca
Tutti dovranno cantare questa tempesta via
Quindi andate avanti e guida la strada
Ooh!
Fatti strada attraverso le cascate
Perché insieme presto supereremo tutto
Nessuno deve mai cadere
Nessuno deve mai cadere
Nessuno deve mai cadere
Possiamo perdere tutto, perdere tutto stanotte, oh oh
Possiamop farcela, possiamo farcela, oh oh
Se possiamo dare tutto, possiamo dare via tutto il tempo, oh oh
Possiamo finire quello che abbiamo iniziato
Svegliati, è un giorno nuovo di zecca
Tutti dovranno cantare questa tempesta via
Quindi andate avanti e guida la strada
Ooh!
Fatti strada attraverso le cascate
Perché insieme presto supereremo tutto
Nessuno deve mai cadere
Nessuno deve mai cadere
Nessuno deve mai cadere
Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca
Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca
Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca
Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca
Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca
Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca
Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca
Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca.
New Day dei Take That: il video ufficiale