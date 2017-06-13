New Day dei Take That: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

New Day è il nuovo singolo della band musicale pop britannica dei Take That. Il brano è estratto dal loro ultimo album, Wonderland. La canzone è stata scritta da Simon Stromstedt, Howard Donald, Mark Owen e Gary Barlow mentre il video ufficiale è diretto da Gregg Masuak. Ecco testo, traduzione e video di New Day.

New Day dei Take That: il testo

[Intro1]

Oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh

[Verse 1]

Woke up from a bad dream

I was feeling half-naked, running down the high street

Shouting your name, I was begging you not to go

Yesterday’s news is yesterday’s news

Yesterday’s blues is just a shade of colour

Call me naive but we’re building for tomorrow

So we can

So we can finish off what we started

[Chorus2]

Wake up, it’s a brand new day

Everybody’s gotta sing this storm away

So come along and, lead the way

Ooh!

Make way through the waterfalls

‘Cause together we will soon get past it all

No one ever needs to fall

No one ever needs to fall

No one ever needs to fall

[Verse 2]

All into position

One final frontier ‘til we make it to the station

Heading up to Zion, listening to the radio (Radio)

Too much to regret, yeah

Still I’m a mon ami

And not a multi-tasker

Talking revolution, talking revolution

I talk about you all the time

[Chorus2]

Wake up, it’s a brand new day (brand new day)

Everybody’s gotta sing this storm away

So come along and lead the way

(So come along and lead the way)

Make way through the waterfalls (waterfalls)

‘Cause together we will soon get past it all

No one ever needs to fall

No one ever needs to fall, oh oh

[Bridge4]

We can lose it all, can lose it all tonight, oh oh

We can make it out, can make it out alive, oh oh

If we can give it all, can give it all the time, oh oh

We can finish off what we started

[Chorus2]

Wake up, it’s a brand new day (brand new day)

Everybody’s gotta sing this storm away

So come along and lead the way

(So come along and lead the way)

Make way through the waterfalls (waterfalls)

‘Cause together we will soon get past it all

No one ever needs to fall

No one ever needs to fall

[Outro6]

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day.

New Day dei Take That: la traduzione

Oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh

Mi sono svegliato da un brutto sogno

Mi sentivo mezza nudo, correndo lungo la strada principale

Gridando il tuo nome, ti supplicare di non andare

Le notizie di ieri sono le notizie di ieri

L’azzurro di ieri è solo un’ombra di colore

Chiamami ingenuo ma stiamo costruendo per un domani

Quindi possiamo

Quindi possiamo finire quello che abbiamo iniziato

Svegliati, è un giorno nuovo di zecca

Tutti dovranno cantare questa tempesta via

Quindi andate avanti e guida la strada

Ooh!

Fatti strada attraverso le cascate

Perché insieme presto supereremo tutto

Nessuno deve mai cadere

Nessuno deve mai cadere

Nessuno deve mai cadere

Tutti in posizione

Un’ultima frontiera fino a quando arriveremo alla stazione

Andando verso Sion, ascoltando la radio (Radio)

Troppo da rimpiangere, sì

Ancora sono un mon ami

E non un multi-tasker

Parlando di rivoluzione, Parlando di rivoluzione

Parlo di te tutto il tempo

Svegliati, è un giorno nuovo di zecca

Tutti dovranno cantare questa tempesta via

Quindi andate avanti e guida la strada

Ooh!

Fatti strada attraverso le cascate

Perché insieme presto supereremo tutto

Nessuno deve mai cadere

Nessuno deve mai cadere

Nessuno deve mai cadere

Possiamo perdere tutto, perdere tutto stanotte, oh oh

Possiamop farcela, possiamo farcela, oh oh

Se possiamo dare tutto, possiamo dare via tutto il tempo, oh oh

Possiamo finire quello che abbiamo iniziato

Svegliati, è un giorno nuovo di zecca

Tutti dovranno cantare questa tempesta via

Quindi andate avanti e guida la strada

Ooh!

Fatti strada attraverso le cascate

Perché insieme presto supereremo tutto

Nessuno deve mai cadere

Nessuno deve mai cadere

Nessuno deve mai cadere

Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca

Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca

Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca

Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca

Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca

Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca

Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca

Ogni mattina è un giorno nuovo di zecca.

New Day dei Take That: il video ufficiale