New man di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e audio

New man è il nuovo singolo del cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran, estratto dall'album ÷ (Divide), pubblicato il 3 marzo 2017 dalla Atlantic Records.

New man di Ed Sheeran: il testo

No, no, no…

I heard he spent five hundred pounds on jeans

Goes to the gym at least six times a week

Wears both shoes with no socks on his feet

And I hear he’s on a new diet at watches what he eats

He’s got his eyebrows plucked and his asshole bleached

Owns every single Ministry CD

Tribal tattoos and he don’t know what it means

But I heard he makes you happy, so that’s fine by me

But still, I’m just keepin’ it real

Still lookin’ at your Instagram and I’ll be creepin’ a lil’

I’ll be tryin’ not to double tap, from way back

‘Cause I know that’s where the trouble’s at

Let me remind you of the days when

You used to hold my hand

And when we sipped champagne out of cider cans

I guess if you were Louis Lane, I wasn’t Superman

Just a young boy tryin’ to be loved

So let me give it to ya

I don’t wanna know about your new man

‘Cause if it was meant to me

You wouldn’t be callin’ me up tryin’ to

‘Cause I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about me

I don’t wanna know about your new man

We’ll get there eventually

I know you’re missin’ all this kind of love

But I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about me

Your new man rents a house in the ‘burb

And wears a man bag on his shoulder, but I call it a purse

Every year, he goes to Málaga with all the fellas

Drinks beer, but has a six pack, I’m kinda jealous

He wears sunglasses indoors, in winter, at nighttime

And every time a rap song comes on, he makes a gang sign

Says, “Cheya!”, boy never light up the room

But enough about him, girl, let’s talk about you

You were the type of girl who sat beside the water readin’

Eatin’ a packet of crisp, but you will never find you cheatin’

Now you’re eatin’ kale, hittin’ the gym

Keepin’ up with Kylie and Kim

In the back of the club, kissin’ a boy that ain’t him

Okay, you need to be alone

And if you wanna talk about it, you can call my phone

I just thought I would tell you, ’cause oughta know

You’re still a young girl tryin’ to be loved

So let me give it to ya

I don’t wanna know about your new man

‘Cause if it was meant to me

You wouldn’t be callin’ me up tryin’ to

‘Cause I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about me

I don’t wanna know about your new man

We’ll get there eventually

I know you’re missin’ all this kind of love

But I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about me

Baby, I’m not tryin’ to ruin your week

But you act so differently

When you’re with him, I know you’re lonely

Please remember you’re still free

To make the choice and leave

Don’t call me up, you need to show me

I don’t wanna know about your new man

‘Cause if it was meant to be

You wouldn’t be callin’ me up tryin’ to

‘Cause I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about me

I don’t wanna know about your new man

We’ll get there eventually

I know you’re missin’ all this kind of love

But I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about me

But I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about

But I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about

I don’t wanna know about your new man.

New man di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione

No no no…

ho sentito che ha speso 500 sterline su un paio di jeans

va in palestra almeno 6 volte a settimana

non si mette mai le calze

e ho sentito che sta facendo una nuova dieta e fa attenzione a quello che mangia

lui ha delle belle sopracciglia disegnate e il buco del culo sbiancato

ha tutti i singoli dei Ministry CD

ha dei tatuaggi tribali e non sa cosa vogliano dire

ma ho sentito che ti rende felice, quindi va bene per me

ma nonostante questo, sto con i piedi per terra

continuo a guardare il tuo Instagram e ho ancora un po’ di paura

cercherò di non cliccare due volte, come una volta

perché so che è così che si creano i problemi

lascia che io ti ricordi i giorni in cui

mi stringevi la mano

e quando sorseggiavamo champagne da lattine di sidro

immagino che tu fossi Louis Lane, io non ero Superman

solo un giovane ragazzo che cercava di essere amato

quindi lascia che io te lo dia

non voglio sapere nulla del tuo nuovo uomo

perché se fosse stato in me

avrebbe cercato di fare lo stesso

perché sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere nulla di me

non voglio sapere del tuo nuovo uomo

ci arriveremo un giorno

io so che ti sta mancando questo tipo di amore

ma sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere di me

il tuo uomo affitta una casa in periferia

e indossa una tracolla da uomo, ma io la chiamo borsetta

ogni anno va a Malaga con i suoi amici

beve birra, ma ha gli addominali, sono un po’ invidioso

indossa occhiali da sole anche in casa, di inverno, quando è sera

e ogni volta che parte una canzone rap, fa il segno da gangster

dicendo “Cheya” il ragazzo non accende mai la stanza

ma adesso basta parlare di lui, parliamo di te

tu eri il tipo di ragazza che si sedeva vicino all’acqua per leggere

mangiando un pacchetto di patatine, ma non ti saresti mai fregata da sola

adesso mangi cavoli, vai sempre in palestra

ti tieni aggiornata con Kylie e Kim

nel retro della discoteca, baciando un ragazzo che non è lui

okay, devi stare da sola

e se vuoi parlarne, puoi chiamarmi

pensavo che te l’avessi detto, perché lo devi sapere

sei ancora una giovane ragazza che cerca di farsi amare

quindi lascia che io te lo dia

non voglio sapere nulla del tuo nuovo uomo

perché se fosse stato in me

avrebbe cercato di fare lo stesso

perché sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere nulla di me

non voglio sapere del tuo nuovo uomo

ci arriveremo un giorno

io so che ti sta mancando questo tipo di amore

ma sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere di me

piccola non sto cercando di rovinare la tua settimana

ma ti comporti in modo così diverso

quando sei con lui, io so che sei da sola

per favore ricordati che sei ancora libera

di fare le scelte che devi e andartene

non chiamarmi, mi devi dimostrare

non voglio sapere nulla del tuo nuovo uomo

perché se fosse stato in me

avrebbe cercato di fare lo stesso

perché sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere nulla di me

non voglio sapere del tuo nuovo uomo

ci arriveremo un giorno

io so che ti sta mancando questo tipo di amore

ma sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere di me

sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere nulla di me

sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere nulla di me

non voglio sapere nulla del tuo nuovo uomo.

New man di Ed Sheeran: l’audio