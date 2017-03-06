New man di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e audio

New man è il nuovo singolo del famoso, amatissimo, seguitissimo e popolare cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran. Dopo Shape of you, Castel on the hill e How would you feel, il famoso e geniale cantautore continua a stupire il suo pubblico con il brano New Man estratto dall’album ÷ (Divide), pubblicato il 3 marzo 2017 dalla Atlantic Records. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio di New man.
New man di Ed Sheeran: il testo
No, no, no…
I heard he spent five hundred pounds on jeans
Goes to the gym at least six times a week
Wears both shoes with no socks on his feet
And I hear he’s on a new diet at watches what he eats
He’s got his eyebrows plucked and his asshole bleached
Owns every single Ministry CD
Tribal tattoos and he don’t know what it means
But I heard he makes you happy, so that’s fine by me
But still, I’m just keepin’ it real
Still lookin’ at your Instagram and I’ll be creepin’ a lil’
I’ll be tryin’ not to double tap, from way back
‘Cause I know that’s where the trouble’s at
Let me remind you of the days when
You used to hold my hand
And when we sipped champagne out of cider cans
I guess if you were Louis Lane, I wasn’t Superman
Just a young boy tryin’ to be loved
So let me give it to ya
I don’t wanna know about your new man
‘Cause if it was meant to me
You wouldn’t be callin’ me up tryin’ to
‘Cause I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about me
I don’t wanna know about your new man
We’ll get there eventually
I know you’re missin’ all this kind of love
But I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about me
Your new man rents a house in the ‘burb
And wears a man bag on his shoulder, but I call it a purse
Every year, he goes to Málaga with all the fellas
Drinks beer, but has a six pack, I’m kinda jealous
He wears sunglasses indoors, in winter, at nighttime
And every time a rap song comes on, he makes a gang sign
Says, “Cheya!”, boy never light up the room
But enough about him, girl, let’s talk about you
You were the type of girl who sat beside the water readin’
Eatin’ a packet of crisp, but you will never find you cheatin’
Now you’re eatin’ kale, hittin’ the gym
Keepin’ up with Kylie and Kim
In the back of the club, kissin’ a boy that ain’t him
Okay, you need to be alone
And if you wanna talk about it, you can call my phone
I just thought I would tell you, ’cause oughta know
You’re still a young girl tryin’ to be loved
So let me give it to ya
I don’t wanna know about your new man
‘Cause if it was meant to me
You wouldn’t be callin’ me up tryin’ to
‘Cause I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about me
I don’t wanna know about your new man
We’ll get there eventually
I know you’re missin’ all this kind of love
But I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about me
Baby, I’m not tryin’ to ruin your week
But you act so differently
When you’re with him, I know you’re lonely
Please remember you’re still free
To make the choice and leave
Don’t call me up, you need to show me
I don’t wanna know about your new man
‘Cause if it was meant to be
You wouldn’t be callin’ me up tryin’ to
‘Cause I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about me
I don’t wanna know about your new man
We’ll get there eventually
I know you’re missin’ all this kind of love
But I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about me
But I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about
But I’m positive that he don’t wanna know about
I don’t wanna know about your new man.
New man di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione
No no no…
ho sentito che ha speso 500 sterline su un paio di jeans
va in palestra almeno 6 volte a settimana
non si mette mai le calze
e ho sentito che sta facendo una nuova dieta e fa attenzione a quello che mangia
lui ha delle belle sopracciglia disegnate e il buco del culo sbiancato
ha tutti i singoli dei Ministry CD
ha dei tatuaggi tribali e non sa cosa vogliano dire
ma ho sentito che ti rende felice, quindi va bene per me
ma nonostante questo, sto con i piedi per terra
continuo a guardare il tuo Instagram e ho ancora un po’ di paura
cercherò di non cliccare due volte, come una volta
perché so che è così che si creano i problemi
lascia che io ti ricordi i giorni in cui
mi stringevi la mano
e quando sorseggiavamo champagne da lattine di sidro
immagino che tu fossi Louis Lane, io non ero Superman
solo un giovane ragazzo che cercava di essere amato
quindi lascia che io te lo dia
non voglio sapere nulla del tuo nuovo uomo
perché se fosse stato in me
avrebbe cercato di fare lo stesso
perché sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere nulla di me
non voglio sapere del tuo nuovo uomo
ci arriveremo un giorno
io so che ti sta mancando questo tipo di amore
ma sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere di me
il tuo uomo affitta una casa in periferia
e indossa una tracolla da uomo, ma io la chiamo borsetta
ogni anno va a Malaga con i suoi amici
beve birra, ma ha gli addominali, sono un po’ invidioso
indossa occhiali da sole anche in casa, di inverno, quando è sera
e ogni volta che parte una canzone rap, fa il segno da gangster
dicendo “Cheya” il ragazzo non accende mai la stanza
ma adesso basta parlare di lui, parliamo di te
tu eri il tipo di ragazza che si sedeva vicino all’acqua per leggere
mangiando un pacchetto di patatine, ma non ti saresti mai fregata da sola
adesso mangi cavoli, vai sempre in palestra
ti tieni aggiornata con Kylie e Kim
nel retro della discoteca, baciando un ragazzo che non è lui
okay, devi stare da sola
e se vuoi parlarne, puoi chiamarmi
pensavo che te l’avessi detto, perché lo devi sapere
sei ancora una giovane ragazza che cerca di farsi amare
quindi lascia che io te lo dia
non voglio sapere nulla del tuo nuovo uomo
perché se fosse stato in me
avrebbe cercato di fare lo stesso
perché sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere nulla di me
non voglio sapere del tuo nuovo uomo
ci arriveremo un giorno
io so che ti sta mancando questo tipo di amore
ma sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere di me
piccola non sto cercando di rovinare la tua settimana
ma ti comporti in modo così diverso
quando sei con lui, io so che sei da sola
per favore ricordati che sei ancora libera
di fare le scelte che devi e andartene
non chiamarmi, mi devi dimostrare
non voglio sapere nulla del tuo nuovo uomo
perché se fosse stato in me
avrebbe cercato di fare lo stesso
perché sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere nulla di me
non voglio sapere del tuo nuovo uomo
ci arriveremo un giorno
io so che ti sta mancando questo tipo di amore
ma sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere di me
sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere nulla di me
sono sicuro che lui non vuole sapere nulla di me
non voglio sapere nulla del tuo nuovo uomo.
New man di Ed Sheeran: l’audio