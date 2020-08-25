No words di Dotan: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone

No words di Dotan è il nuovo singolo del cantautore e produttore discografico olandese, di origini israeliane. La canzone è inserita nell’Ep “Numb”, trainato dalla titletrack del progetto. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.
No words di Dotan: il testo[Verse 1]
Sunlight creeps in cracks in the door
I’ll step outside when the world’s sleeping
My head held?low,?out of control
Words?hurt the most when there’s no?meaning [Pre-Chorus1]
And the wolves outside, they come at my door
Cold like the snow as they breathe on me
And the lies they write made me start the fall
I’m holding so tight but my hands let go [Chorus2]
No words, silence, I just let the music speak
Frozen, quiet, broken by the big machine
It’s like you’ve lost your faith in me
When all your bullets start to bleed
No words, silence, I just let the music speak [Verse 2]
Sand on my feet, far as I can be
It all feels so bleak ‘cause the winds still whisper
But why can’t you see lines run so deep?
Gave me the key to the dark underneath [Pre-Chorus1]
And the wolves outside, they come at my door
Cold like the snow as they breathe on me
And the lies they write made me start the fall
I’m holding so tight but my hands let go [Chorus2]
No words, silence, I just let the music speak
Frozen, quiet, broken by the big machine
It’s like you’ve lost your faith in me
When all your bullets start to bleed
No words, silence, I just let the music speak [Post-Chorus5]
Ooh-ooh-ooh
I just let the music speak
Ooh-ooh-ooh [Pre-Chorus1]
And the wolves outside, they come at my door
Cold like the snow as they breathe on me [Chorus2]
No words, silence, I just let the music speak
Frozen, quiet, broken by the big machine
It’s like you’ve lost your faith in me
When all your bullets start to bleed
No words, silence, I just let the music speak.
No words di Dotan: la traduzione
La luce del sole si insinua nelle fessure della porta
Uscirò fuori quando il mondo starà dormendo
La mia testa era bassa, fuori controllo
Le parole fanno più male quando non c’è significato
E i lupi fuori, vengono alla mia porta
Freddi come la neve mentre respirano su di me
E le bugie che scrivono mi hanno fatto iniziare la caduta
Mi tengo così stretto ma le mie mani si lasciano andare
Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica
Congelato, silenzioso, rotto dalla grande industria
È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me
Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare
Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica
Sabbia sui miei piedi, per quanto posso essere
Sembra tutto così cupo perché i venti sussurrano ancora
Ma perché non vedi linee che scorrono così in profondità?
Mi ha dato la chiave dell’oscurità sottostante
E i lupi fuori, vengono alla mia porta
Freddo come la neve mentre respirano su di me
E le bugie che scrivono mi hanno fatto iniziare la caduta
Mi tengo così stretto ma le mie mani si lasciano andare
Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica
Congelato, silenzioso, spezzato dalla grande industria
È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me
Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare
Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Ho solo lasciato parlare la musica
Ooh-ooh-ooh
E i lupi fuori, vengono alla mia porta
Freddi come la neve mentre respirano su di me
Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica
Congelato, silenzioso, rotto dalla grande macchina
È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me
Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare
Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica.