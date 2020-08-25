No words di Dotan: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone

No words di Dotan è il nuovo singolo del cantautore e produttore discografico olandese, di origini israeliane. La canzone è inserita nell’Ep “Numb”, trainato dalla titletrack del progetto. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.

Dotan – Foto: Facebook

No words di Dotan: il testo

No words di Dotan: la traduzione

[Verse 1]Sunlight creeps in cracks in the doorI’ll step outside when the world’s sleepingMy head held?low,?out of controlWords?hurt the most when there’s no?meaning [Pre-Chorus1]And the wolves outside, they come at my doorCold like the snow as they breathe on meAnd the lies they write made me start the fallI’m holding so tight but my hands let go [Chorus2]No words, silence, I just let the music speakFrozen, quiet, broken by the big machineIt’s like you’ve lost your faith in meWhen all your bullets start to bleedNo words, silence, I just let the music speak [Verse 2]Sand on my feet, far as I can beIt all feels so bleak ‘cause the winds still whisperBut why can’t you see lines run so deep?Gave me the key to the dark underneath [Pre-Chorus1]And the wolves outside, they come at my doorCold like the snow as they breathe on meAnd the lies they write made me start the fallI’m holding so tight but my hands let go [Chorus2]No words, silence, I just let the music speakFrozen, quiet, broken by the big machineIt’s like you’ve lost your faith in meWhen all your bullets start to bleedNo words, silence, I just let the music speak [Post-Chorus5]Ooh-ooh-oohI just let the music speakOoh-ooh-ooh [Pre-Chorus1]And the wolves outside, they come at my doorCold like the snow as they breathe on me [Chorus2]No words, silence, I just let the music speakFrozen, quiet, broken by the big machineIt’s like you’ve lost your faith in meWhen all your bullets start to bleedNo words, silence, I just let the music speak.

La luce del sole si insinua nelle fessure della porta

Uscirò fuori quando il mondo starà dormendo

La mia testa era bassa, fuori controllo

Le parole fanno più male quando non c’è significato

E i lupi fuori, vengono alla mia porta

Freddi come la neve mentre respirano su di me

E le bugie che scrivono mi hanno fatto iniziare la caduta

Mi tengo così stretto ma le mie mani si lasciano andare

Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica

Congelato, silenzioso, rotto dalla grande industria

È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me

Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare

Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica

Sabbia sui miei piedi, per quanto posso essere

Sembra tutto così cupo perché i venti sussurrano ancora

Ma perché non vedi linee che scorrono così in profondità?

Mi ha dato la chiave dell’oscurità sottostante

E i lupi fuori, vengono alla mia porta

Freddo come la neve mentre respirano su di me

E le bugie che scrivono mi hanno fatto iniziare la caduta

Mi tengo così stretto ma le mie mani si lasciano andare

Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica

Congelato, silenzioso, spezzato dalla grande industria

È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me

Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare

Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ho solo lasciato parlare la musica

Ooh-ooh-ooh

E i lupi fuori, vengono alla mia porta

Freddi come la neve mentre respirano su di me

Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica

Congelato, silenzioso, rotto dalla grande macchina

È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me

Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare

Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica.

No words di Dotan: il video ufficiale