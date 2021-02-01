Non c’è più musica di Mr. Rain feat. Birdy: testo e video ufficiale

Non c’è più musica di Mr. Rain feat. Birdy anticipa l’uscita dell’album Petrichor prevista per il 12 febbraio. Il video musicale diretto dal regista Mauro Russo ripercorre le immagini di una storia d’amore tra un ragazzo e una ragazza che viene improvvisamente schiacciata da un incidente stradale. Immagini toccanti ed emozionanti rappresentate attraverso flashback con cui si possono vedere ricordi spensierati e felici della loro relazione che si alternano a primi piani e situazioni più crude della ragazza rimasta cieca dopo l’incidente. Ecco testo e video della canzone.
Non c’è più musica di Mr. Rain feat. Birdy: il testo[Strofa 1: Mr. Rain]
C’è una parte di me che nessuno vuole
Quel lato più triste che piaceva a te
E che odiavano le altre persone
Ho due nuvole dentro ai miei occhi
E un silenzio pieno di parole
E anche se fuori c’è il sole
Dentro finisce che alla fine piove
Capirai cosa vuoi solo quando avrai perso qualcosa davvero
Siamo voci che girano il mondo e non cambiano mai come un eco
Tu soltanto hai saputo vedermi meglio di com’ero
E oggi che non c’è più musica
Cosa ti resta di m?? [Ritornello: Birdy]
I’m still counting the days
Since you’ve gon? everything’s black and white
And I keep hearing your name
I see you in my dreams almost every night
I’m looking up at the sky that used to be full of stars
There’s no more music if I’m not where you are
In silence, we pray
That you wait somewhere out there in the dark [Strofa 2: Mr. Rain]
E non ricordiamo mai i singoli giorni
Ma chi li ha resi migliori
Non ricordiamo la musica
Ma i momenti che ci legano alle canzoni
Le parole sono tutte uguali
Ma cambiano aspetto a seconda di chi te le dice
Un dipinto che non ha colori
Resta un semplice foglio con una cornice [Pre-Ritornello: Mr. Rain, Mr. Rain & Birdy]
Siamo stelle cadute in silenzio dallo stesso cielo
Due binari con strade diverse che portano a un unico treno
Ma ti ho dato la parte peggiore di quello che avevo
E oggi che non c’è più musica
Cosa ti resta di me? [Ritornello: Birdy]
I’m still counting the days
Since you’ve gone everything’s black and white
And I keep hearing your name
I see you in my dreams almost every night
I’m looking up at the sky that used to be full of stars
There’s no more music if I’m not where you are
In silence, we pray
That you wait somewhere out there in the dark [Bridge: Birdy]
Oh, are you out there in the dark?
Mm-mm, mmm
Somewhere out there in the dark? [Ritornello: Birdy]
I’m still counting the days
Since you’ve gone everything’s black and white
And I keep hearing your name
I see you in my dreams almost every night
I’m looking up at the sky that used to be full of stars
There’s no more music if I’m not where you are
In silence, we pray
That you wait somewhere out there in the dark.