Not 20 Anymore di Bebe Rexha: testo, traduzione e video

Not 20 Anymore di Bebe Rexha è un vero e proprio inno contro l’ageismo ed è disponibile dopo lo sfogo social della cantante. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.
Not 20 Anymore di Bebe Rexha: il testo
[Intro2]
No, I’m not 20 anymore
Don’t try to make me feel insecure
‘Cause if one thing’s for sure
I don’t wanna be
[Verse 1]
I feel so good in my skin (Skin)
Should I let you go or should I let you in?
Oh, baby, don’t need no one to show me what to do, yeah
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Beauty’s more than a number
When I was younger I didn’t know that
And if you gave me the chance I wouldn’t go back (Back, back)
[Chorus3]
No, I’m not 20 anymore (20 anymore)
Don’t try to make me feel insecure
‘Cause I’m aging like wine
I get better with time, yes, I do (Yes, I do)
And, oh, I’m not 20 anymore (20 anymore)
The lines on my face, they weren’t there before
But I’m wiser, I’m stronger from all of the life I’ve been through (I’ve been through)
Oh, and if one thing’s for sure
I don’t wanna be 20 anymore
[Verse 2]
Why lie ‘bout how old I am? (I am, am)
When I’m a better lover than I was in 2010?
Oh, baby, let me show you all the things my body do, yeah
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Beauty’s more than a number
When I was younger, I wish I knew that
And now, I’m not afraid, won’t hold myself back (Back, back)
[Chorus3]
No, I’m not 20 anymore (20 anymore)
Don’t try to make me feel insecure
‘Cause I’m aging like wine
I get better with time, yes, I do (Yes, I do)
And, oh, I’m not 20 anymore (20 anymore)
The lines on my face, they weren’t there before
But I’m wiser, I’m stronger from all of the life I’ve been through (I’ve been through)
Oh, and if one thing’s for sure
I don’t want to be 20 anymore
[Outro5]
Oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh.
Not 20 Anymore di Bebe Rexha: la traduzione
No, non ho più 20 anni
Non cercare di farmi sentire insicura
Perché una cosa è certa
Non voglio esserlo
Mi sento così bene nella mia pelle (pelle)
Dovrei lasciarti andare o dovrei lasciarti entrare?
Oh, piccolo, non ho bisogno di nessuno che mi mostri cosa fare, sì
La bellezza è più di un numero
Quando ero più giovane non lo sapevo
E se mi dessi la possibilità non tornerei indietro (indietro, indietro)
No, non ho più 20 anni (più di 20)
Non cercare di farmi sentire insicura
Perché sto invecchiando come il vino
Sto meglio con il tempo che passa, sì, è così (Sì, è così)
E, oh, non ho più 20 anni (più 20)
Le rughe sul mio viso, prima non c’erano
Ma sono più saggia, sono più forte di tutta la vita che ho trascorso (ho passato)
Oh, e se una cosa è certa
Non voglio più avere 20 anni
Perché mentire su quanti anni ho? (Io sono, sono)
Quando sono un amante migliore di quanto non fossi stata nel 2010?
Oh, piccolo, lascia che ti mostri tutte le cose che il mio corpo fa, sì
La bellezza è più di un numero
Quando ero più giovane non lo sapevo
E se mi dessi la possibilità non tornerei indietro (indietro, indietro)
No, non ho più 20 anni (più di 20)
Non cercare di farmi sentire insicura
Perché sto invecchiando come il vino
Sto meglio con il tempo che passa, sì, è così (Sì, è così)
E, oh, non ho più 20 anni (più 20)
Le rughe sul mio viso, prima non c’erano
Ma sono più saggia, sono più forte di tutta la vita che ho trascorso (ho passato)
Oh, e se una cosa è certa
Oh oh oh
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh oh oh oh.