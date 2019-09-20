Not 20 Anymore di Bebe Rexha: testo, traduzione e video

Not 20 Anymore di Bebe Rexha è un vero e proprio inno contro l’ageismo. La canzone esce dopo il durissimo sfogo social della 30enne cantautrice statunitense di origini albanesi contro un produttore musicale. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Not 20 Anymore di Bebe Rexha: il testo

[Intro2]

No, I’m not 20 anymore

Don’t try to make me feel insecure

‘Cause if one thing’s for sure

I don’t wanna be

[Verse 1]

I feel so good in my skin (Skin)

Should I let you go or should I let you in?

Oh, baby, don’t need no one to show me what to do, yeah

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Beauty’s more than a number

When I was younger I didn’t know that

And if you gave me the chance I wouldn’t go back (Back, back)

[Chorus3]

No, I’m not 20 anymore (20 anymore)

Don’t try to make me feel insecure

‘Cause I’m aging like wine

I get better with time, yes, I do (Yes, I do)

And, oh, I’m not 20 anymore (20 anymore)

The lines on my face, they weren’t there before

But I’m wiser, I’m stronger from all of the life I’ve been through (I’ve been through)

Oh, and if one thing’s for sure

I don’t wanna be 20 anymore

[Verse 2]

Why lie ‘bout how old I am? (I am, am)

When I’m a better lover than I was in 2010?

Oh, baby, let me show you all the things my body do, yeah

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Beauty’s more than a number

When I was younger, I wish I knew that

And now, I’m not afraid, won’t hold myself back (Back, back)

[Chorus3]

No, I’m not 20 anymore (20 anymore)

Don’t try to make me feel insecure

‘Cause I’m aging like wine

I get better with time, yes, I do (Yes, I do)

And, oh, I’m not 20 anymore (20 anymore)

The lines on my face, they weren’t there before

But I’m wiser, I’m stronger from all of the life I’ve been through (I’ve been through)

Oh, and if one thing’s for sure

I don’t want to be 20 anymore

[Outro5]

Oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh.

Not 20 Anymore di Bebe Rexha: la traduzione

No, non ho più 20 anni

Non cercare di farmi sentire insicura

Perché una cosa è certa

Non voglio esserlo

Mi sento così bene nella mia pelle (pelle)

Dovrei lasciarti andare o dovrei lasciarti entrare?

Oh, piccolo, non ho bisogno di nessuno che mi mostri cosa fare, sì

La bellezza è più di un numero

Quando ero più giovane non lo sapevo

E se mi dessi la possibilità non tornerei indietro (indietro, indietro)

No, non ho più 20 anni (più di 20)

Non cercare di farmi sentire insicura

Perché sto invecchiando come il vino

Sto meglio con il tempo che passa, sì, è così (Sì, è così)

E, oh, non ho più 20 anni (più 20)

Le rughe sul mio viso, prima non c’erano

Ma sono più saggia, sono più forte di tutta la vita che ho trascorso (ho passato)

Oh, e se una cosa è certa

Non voglio più avere 20 anni

Perché mentire su quanti anni ho? (Io sono, sono)

Quando sono un amante migliore di quanto non fossi stata nel 2010?

Oh, piccolo, lascia che ti mostri tutte le cose che il mio corpo fa, sì

La bellezza è più di un numero

Quando ero più giovane non lo sapevo

E se mi dessi la possibilità non tornerei indietro (indietro, indietro)

No, non ho più 20 anni (più di 20)

Non cercare di farmi sentire insicura

Perché sto invecchiando come il vino

Sto meglio con il tempo che passa, sì, è così (Sì, è così)

E, oh, non ho più 20 anni (più 20)

Le rughe sul mio viso, prima non c’erano

Ma sono più saggia, sono più forte di tutta la vita che ho trascorso (ho passato)

Oh, e se una cosa è certa

Oh oh oh

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh oh oh oh.

Not 20 Anymore di Bebe Rexha: il video

