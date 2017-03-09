Perfect è il nuovo singolo del geniale e amatissimo cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran. Dopo Shape of you, Castel on the hill e How would you feel, oggi vi presentiamo la quinta traccia dell’album ÷ (Divide), pubblicato il 3 marzo 2017 dalla Atlantic Records. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio del nuovo singolo di Edward Christopher Sheeran.

Perfect di Ed Sheeran: il testo

I found a love for me

Darling, just dive right in and follow my lead

Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet

Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

‘Cause we were just kids when we fell in love

Not knowing what it was

I will not give you up this time

But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own

And in your eyes you’re holding mine

Baby, I’m dancing in the dark with you between my arms

Barefoot in the grass, listening to our favorite song

When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath

But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight

Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know

She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I’ll share her home

I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets

To carry love, to carry children of our own

We are still kids, but we’re so in love

Fighting against all odds

I know we’ll be alright this time

Darling, just hold my hand

Be my girl, I’ll be your man

I see my future in your eyes

Baby, I’m dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot in the grass, listening to our favorite song

When you say you in that dress, looking so beautiful

I don’t deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight

Baby, I’m dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot in the grass, listening to our favorite song

I have faith in what I see

Now I know I have met an angel to get with

And she looks perfect, no I don’t deserve this

You look perfect tonight.

Perfect di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione

Ho trovato un amore per me

ragazza, guida nel modo giusto e seguimi

beh ho trovato una ragazza, bellissima e dolce

oh non avrei mai saputo che tu eri quella giusta per me

perché eravamo semplici amici quando ci siamo innamorati

non sapevo chi ero

non ti perderò stavolta

ma tesoro, baciami piano, il tuo cuore è tutto quello che ho

e nei tuoi occhi mi stai stringendo

baby, sto ballando nell’oscurità con te fra le mie braccia

a piedi nudi nell’erba, ascoltando le nostre canzoni preferite

quando tu hai detto che sembravi uno straccio, ho sussurrato sotto il mio respiro

ma tu l’hai sentito, tesoro, sei talmente perfetta stanotte

beh ho trovato una donna, più forte di chiunque altro io conoscessi

lei ha condiviso i miei sogni, spero che un giorno io condividerò la sua casa

ho trovato un amore, per portare più dei miei segreti

per portare amore, per avere dei figli tutti miei,

siamo ancora bambini, ma siamo così innamorati

lottando contro tutto e tutti

so che staremo bene stavolta

tesoro, stringimi la mano

sii la mia ragazza, io sarò il tuo uomo

vedo il mio futuro nei tuoi occhi

baby, sto ballando nell’oscurità con te fra le mie braccia

a piedi nudi nell’erba, ascoltando le nostre canzoni preferite

quando tu hai detto che sembravi uno straccio, ho sussurrato sotto il mio respiro

ma tu l’hai sentito, tesoro, sei talmente perfetta stanotte

baby, sto ballando nell’oscurità con te fra le mie braccia

a piedi nudi nell’erba, ascoltando le nostre canzoni preferite

ho fede in ciò che vedo

ora so che ho incontrato un angelo con il quale stare

e lei appare perfetta, no, io non me lo merito

sembri perfetta stanotte.

Perfect di Ed Sheeran: l’audio