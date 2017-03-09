Perfect è il nuovo singolo del geniale e amatissimo cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran. Dopo Shape of you, Castel on the hill e How would you feel, oggi vi presentiamo la quinta traccia dell’album ÷ (Divide), pubblicato il 3 marzo 2017 dalla Atlantic Records. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio del nuovo singolo di Edward Christopher Sheeran.
Perfect di Ed Sheeran: il testo
I found a love for me
Darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
‘Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes you’re holding mine
Baby, I’m dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot in the grass, listening to our favorite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight
Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I’ll share her home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we’re so in love
Fighting against all odds
I know we’ll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be my girl, I’ll be your man
I see my future in your eyes
Baby, I’m dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot in the grass, listening to our favorite song
When you say you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don’t deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight
Baby, I’m dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot in the grass, listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel to get with
And she looks perfect, no I don’t deserve this
You look perfect tonight.
Perfect di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione
Ho trovato un amore per me
ragazza, guida nel modo giusto e seguimi
beh ho trovato una ragazza, bellissima e dolce
oh non avrei mai saputo che tu eri quella giusta per me
perché eravamo semplici amici quando ci siamo innamorati
non sapevo chi ero
non ti perderò stavolta
ma tesoro, baciami piano, il tuo cuore è tutto quello che ho
e nei tuoi occhi mi stai stringendo
baby, sto ballando nell’oscurità con te fra le mie braccia
a piedi nudi nell’erba, ascoltando le nostre canzoni preferite
quando tu hai detto che sembravi uno straccio, ho sussurrato sotto il mio respiro
ma tu l’hai sentito, tesoro, sei talmente perfetta stanotte
beh ho trovato una donna, più forte di chiunque altro io conoscessi
lei ha condiviso i miei sogni, spero che un giorno io condividerò la sua casa
ho trovato un amore, per portare più dei miei segreti
per portare amore, per avere dei figli tutti miei,
siamo ancora bambini, ma siamo così innamorati
lottando contro tutto e tutti
so che staremo bene stavolta
tesoro, stringimi la mano
sii la mia ragazza, io sarò il tuo uomo
vedo il mio futuro nei tuoi occhi
baby, sto ballando nell’oscurità con te fra le mie braccia
a piedi nudi nell’erba, ascoltando le nostre canzoni preferite
quando tu hai detto che sembravi uno straccio, ho sussurrato sotto il mio respiro
ma tu l’hai sentito, tesoro, sei talmente perfetta stanotte
baby, sto ballando nell’oscurità con te fra le mie braccia
a piedi nudi nell’erba, ascoltando le nostre canzoni preferite
ho fede in ciò che vedo
ora so che ho incontrato un angelo con il quale stare
e lei appare perfetta, no, io non me lo merito
sembri perfetta stanotte.
Perfect di Ed Sheeran: l’audio