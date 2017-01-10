Places è il nuovo singolo del disc jockey, produttore discografico e cantante francese Martin Solveig e della cantautrice di origine norvegese Ina Wroldsen. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale di Places.

Places di Martin Solveig e Ina Wroldsen: il testo

[Verse 1]

I come back to the places where we found us

We’re somewhere in a place between love and lust

[Pre-Chorus1]

And I could go anywhere, anywhere is home

Yeah I could go anywhere, never feel alone

I come back to the places where we found us, yeah

[Chorus2]

When I’m not with you, I’m not me

Nothing ever feels good

When I’m not with you

I’m not in control of what I do, it’s not me

When I’m not with you, I’m not me

Nothing ever feels good

When I’m not with you

I’m not in control of what I do, it’s not me

When I’m not with you

When I’m not with you, it’s not me

When I’m not with you

[Pre-Chorus1]

I come back to the places where we found us

I come back, I come back

[Chorus2]

I’m not me, I’m not me, no

Nothing ever feels good

When I’m not with you

I’m not in control of what I do, it’s not me

When I’m not with you, I’m not me

Nothing ever feels good

When I’m not with you

I’m not in control of what I do, it’s not me, no no no

When I’m not with you

When I’m not with you, it’s not me

When I’m not with you

When I’m not with you, I’m not me

Nothing ever feels good

When I’m not with you

I’m not in control of what I do

(I’m not in control of what I do)

When I’m not with you

When I’m not with you, it’s not me

When I’m not with you.

Places di Martin Solveig e Ina Wroldsen: la traduzione

Torno ai luoghi dove ci siamo incontrati

Siamo da qualche parte in un luogo tra l’amore e la lussuria

E potrei andare da qualsiasi parte, ovunque è casa

Sì potrei andare da qualsiasi parte, senza mai sentirmi solo

Torno ai luoghi dove ci siamo trovati

Quando non sono con te, io non sono me

Nulla va bene

Quando non sono con te

Io non sono in controllo di quello che faccio, non sono io

Quando non sono con te, io non sono me

Nulla va bene

Quando non sono con te

Io non sono in controllo di quello che faccio, non sono io

Quando non sono con te

Quando non sono con te, non sono io

Quando non sono con te

Torno ai luoghi dove ci siamo trovati

Torno, torno

Non sono io, non sono io, no

Nulla va bene

Quando non sono con te

Io non sono in controllo di quello che faccio, non sono io

Quando non sono con te, io non sono me stesso

Nulla va bene

Quando non sono con te

Io non sono in controllo di quello che faccio, non sono io, no no no

Quando non sono con te

Quando non sono con te, non sono io

Quando non sono con te

Quando non sono con te, io non sono me

Nulla va bene

Quando non sono con te

Io non sono in controllo di quello che faccio

(Io non sono in controllo di quello che faccio)

Quando non sono con te

Quando non sono con te, non sono io

Quando non sono con te.

Places di Martin Solveig e Ina Wroldsen: il video ufficiale