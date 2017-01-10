Places è il nuovo singolo del disc jockey, produttore discografico e cantante francese Martin Solveig e della cantautrice di origine norvegese Ina Wroldsen. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale di Places.
Places di Martin Solveig e Ina Wroldsen: il testo
[Verse 1]
I come back to the places where we found us
We’re somewhere in a place between love and lust
[Pre-Chorus1]
And I could go anywhere, anywhere is home
Yeah I could go anywhere, never feel alone
I come back to the places where we found us, yeah
[Chorus2]
When I’m not with you, I’m not me
Nothing ever feels good
When I’m not with you
I’m not in control of what I do, it’s not me
When I’m not with you, I’m not me
Nothing ever feels good
When I’m not with you
I’m not in control of what I do, it’s not me
When I’m not with you
When I’m not with you, it’s not me
When I’m not with you
[Pre-Chorus1]
I come back to the places where we found us
I come back, I come back
[Chorus2]
I’m not me, I’m not me, no
Nothing ever feels good
When I’m not with you
I’m not in control of what I do, it’s not me
When I’m not with you, I’m not me
Nothing ever feels good
When I’m not with you
I’m not in control of what I do, it’s not me, no no no
When I’m not with you
When I’m not with you, it’s not me
When I’m not with you
When I’m not with you, I’m not me
Nothing ever feels good
When I’m not with you
I’m not in control of what I do
(I’m not in control of what I do)
When I’m not with you
When I’m not with you, it’s not me
When I’m not with you.
Places di Martin Solveig e Ina Wroldsen: la traduzione
Torno ai luoghi dove ci siamo incontrati
Siamo da qualche parte in un luogo tra l’amore e la lussuria
E potrei andare da qualsiasi parte, ovunque è casa
Sì potrei andare da qualsiasi parte, senza mai sentirmi solo
Torno ai luoghi dove ci siamo trovati
Quando non sono con te, io non sono me
Nulla va bene
Quando non sono con te
Io non sono in controllo di quello che faccio, non sono io
Quando non sono con te, io non sono me
Nulla va bene
Quando non sono con te
Io non sono in controllo di quello che faccio, non sono io
Quando non sono con te
Quando non sono con te, non sono io
Quando non sono con te
Torno ai luoghi dove ci siamo trovati
Torno, torno
Non sono io, non sono io, no
Nulla va bene
Quando non sono con te
Io non sono in controllo di quello che faccio, non sono io
Quando non sono con te, io non sono me stesso
Nulla va bene
Quando non sono con te
Io non sono in controllo di quello che faccio, non sono io, no no no
Quando non sono con te
Quando non sono con te, non sono io
Quando non sono con te
Quando non sono con te, io non sono me
Nulla va bene
Quando non sono con te
Io non sono in controllo di quello che faccio
(Io non sono in controllo di quello che faccio)
Quando non sono con te
Quando non sono con te, non sono io
Quando non sono con te.
Places di Martin Solveig e Ina Wroldsen: il video ufficiale