Poker Face di Lady Gaga: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Poker Face di Lady Gaga è uno dei singoli più conosciuti della popstar italo-americana e tra i più venduti al mondo, con oltre 20 milioni di copie all’attivo. La canzone è estratta dall’album The Fame dell’artista statunitense Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta ed è prodotta da RedOne. È un brano dalle sonorità elettropop dance, molto simili al precedente singolo Just Dance, ma con un tono musicale più dark. Grazie a Poker Face, GaGa ha vinto il premio come “miglior brano dance” ai 52° Grammy Awards. Secondo la celebre rivista musicale Rolling Stone è una delle 100 canzoni più belle del decennio 2000-2010. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Poker Face di Lady Gaga: il testo
Mum mum mum mah
Mum mum mum mah
Mum mum mum mah
Mum mum mum mah
Mum mum mum mah
I wanna hold em’ like they do in Texas Plays
Fold em’ let em’ hit me raise it baby stay with me (I love it)
Lovegame and intuition play the cards with Spades to start
And after he’s been hooked I’ll play the one that’s on his heart
Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohhhh, ohh-oh-e-ohh-oh-oh
I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got
Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohhhh, ohh-oh-e-ohh-oh-oh,
I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got
Can’t read my,
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
Can’t read my
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
I wanna roll with him a hard pair we will be
A little gambling is fun when you’re with me I love it
Russian Roulette is not the same without a gun
And baby when it’s love if its not rough it isn’t fun, fun
Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohhhh, ohh-oh-e-ohh-oh-oh
I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got
Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohhhh, ohh-oh-e-ohh-oh-oh,
I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got
Can’t read my,
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
Can’t read my
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
I won’t tell you that I love you
Kiss or hug you
Cause I’m bluffin’ with my muffin
I’m not lying I’m just stunnin’ with my love-glue-gunning
Just like a chick in the casino
Take your bank before I pay you out
I promise this, promise this
Check this hand cause I’m marvelous
Can’t read my,
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
Can’t read my
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
Can’t read my,
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
Can’t read my
Can’t read my
No he can’t read my poker face
(she’s got me like nobody)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face
(Mum mum mum mah)
Poker Face di Lady Gaga: la traduzione
Mum mum mum mah
Mum mum mum mah
Mum mum mum mah
Mum mum mum mah
Mum mum mum mah
Voglio tenerli come se fossero in Texas, per favore
Piegateli, lasciateli colpirmi, sollevarli, tesoro stai con me (lo amo)
Intuizione Amore Gioco, gioca le carte di picche per iniziare
E dopo essere stato agganciato, suonerò quello che è nel suo cuore
Lo farò eccitare, gli mostrerò quel che ho
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Lo farò eccitare, gli mostrerò ciò che ho
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Non riesce a leggere la mia
Non riesce a leggere la mia
No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker
Lei mi ha come nessun’altra
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker
Lei mi ha come nessun’altra
Faccia da poker, faccia da poker
(Mum mum mum mah)
Faccia da poker, faccia da poker
(Mum mum mum mah)
Voglio rotolare con lui, saremmo una coppia dura
Un piccolo gioco è divertente quando sei con me (mi piace)
La roulette Russa non è la stessa senza una pistola
E piccolo, quando è amore,
Se non è rude non è divertente (divertente)
Lo farò eccitare, gli mostrerò quel che ho
Lo farò eccitare, gli mostrerò quel che ho
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker
Lei mi ha come nessun’altra
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker
Lei mi ha come nessun’altra
Faccia da poker, faccia da poker
(Mum mum mum mah)
Faccia da poker, faccia da poker
(Mum mum mum mah)
Non ti dirò che ti amo
Non ti bacerò e non ti abbraccerò
Perché sto bluffando con il mio muffin
Non sto mentendo, ti sto solo colpendo con la mia pistola dell’amore di gomma
Proprio come una ragazza nel casinò
Prendi i tuoi soldi prima che io ti sbanchi
Lo prometto, lo prometto
Controlla questa mano perché è sorprendente
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker
Lei mi ha come nessun’altra
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker
Lei mi ha come nessun’altra
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker
Lei mi ha come nessun’altra
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
Non riesce a leggere la mia…
No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker
Lei mi ha come nessun’altra
Faccia da poker, faccia da poker
(Mum mum mum mah)
Faccia da poker, faccia da poker
(Mum mum mum mah)
Faccia da poker, faccia da poker