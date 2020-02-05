Poker Face di Lady Gaga: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Poker Face di Lady Gaga è uno dei singoli più conosciuti della popstar italo-americana e tra i più venduti al mondo, con oltre 20 milioni di copie all’attivo. La canzone è estratta dall’album The Fame dell’artista statunitense Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta ed è prodotta da RedOne. È un brano dalle sonorità elettropop dance, molto simili al precedente singolo Just Dance, ma con un tono musicale più dark. Grazie a Poker Face, GaGa ha vinto il premio come “miglior brano dance” ai 52° Grammy Awards. Secondo la celebre rivista musicale Rolling Stone è una delle 100 canzoni più belle del decennio 2000-2010. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Poker Face di Lady Gaga: il testo

Mum mum mum mah

Mum mum mum mah

Mum mum mum mah

Mum mum mum mah

Mum mum mum mah

I wanna hold em’ like they do in Texas Plays

Fold em’ let em’ hit me raise it baby stay with me (I love it)

Lovegame and intuition play the cards with Spades to start

And after he’s been hooked I’ll play the one that’s on his heart

Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohhhh, ohh-oh-e-ohh-oh-oh

I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got

Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohhhh, ohh-oh-e-ohh-oh-oh,

I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got

Can’t read my,

Can’t read my

No he can’t read my poker face

(she’s got me like nobody)

Can’t read my

Can’t read my

No he can’t read my poker face

(she’s got me like nobody)

P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face

(Mum mum mum mah)

P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face

(Mum mum mum mah)

I wanna roll with him a hard pair we will be

A little gambling is fun when you’re with me I love it

Russian Roulette is not the same without a gun

And baby when it’s love if its not rough it isn’t fun, fun

Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohhhh, ohh-oh-e-ohh-oh-oh

I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got

Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohhhh, ohh-oh-e-ohh-oh-oh,

I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got

Can’t read my,

Can’t read my

No he can’t read my poker face

(she’s got me like nobody)

Can’t read my

Can’t read my

No he can’t read my poker face

(she’s got me like nobody)

P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face

(Mum mum mum mah)

P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face

(Mum mum mum mah)

I won’t tell you that I love you

Kiss or hug you

Cause I’m bluffin’ with my muffin

I’m not lying I’m just stunnin’ with my love-glue-gunning

Just like a chick in the casino

Take your bank before I pay you out

I promise this, promise this

Check this hand cause I’m marvelous

Can’t read my,

Can’t read my

No he can’t read my poker face

(she’s got me like nobody)

Can’t read my

Can’t read my

No he can’t read my poker face

(she’s got me like nobody)

Can’t read my,

Can’t read my

No he can’t read my poker face

(she’s got me like nobody)

Can’t read my

Can’t read my

No he can’t read my poker face

(she’s got me like nobody)

P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face

(Mum mum mum mah)

P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face

(Mum mum mum mah)

P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face

(Mum mum mum mah)

P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face

(Mum mum mum mah)

P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face

(Mum mum mum mah)

P-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face

(Mum mum mum mah)

Poker Face di Lady Gaga: la traduzione

Mum mum mum mah

Mum mum mum mah

Mum mum mum mah

Mum mum mum mah

Mum mum mum mah

Voglio tenerli come se fossero in Texas, per favore

Piegateli, lasciateli colpirmi, sollevarli, tesoro stai con me (lo amo)

Intuizione Amore Gioco, gioca le carte di picche per iniziare

E dopo essere stato agganciato, suonerò quello che è nel suo cuore

Lo farò eccitare, gli mostrerò quel che ho

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Lo farò eccitare, gli mostrerò ciò che ho

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Non riesce a leggere la mia

Non riesce a leggere la mia

No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker

Lei mi ha come nessun’altra

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker

Lei mi ha come nessun’altra

Faccia da poker, faccia da poker

(Mum mum mum mah)

Faccia da poker, faccia da poker

(Mum mum mum mah)

Voglio rotolare con lui, saremmo una coppia dura

Un piccolo gioco è divertente quando sei con me (mi piace)

La roulette Russa non è la stessa senza una pistola

E piccolo, quando è amore,

Se non è rude non è divertente (divertente)

Lo farò eccitare, gli mostrerò quel che ho

Lo farò eccitare, gli mostrerò quel che ho

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker

Lei mi ha come nessun’altra

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker

Lei mi ha come nessun’altra

Faccia da poker, faccia da poker

(Mum mum mum mah)

Faccia da poker, faccia da poker

(Mum mum mum mah)

Non ti dirò che ti amo

Non ti bacerò e non ti abbraccerò

Perché sto bluffando con il mio muffin

Non sto mentendo, ti sto solo colpendo con la mia pistola dell’amore di gomma

Proprio come una ragazza nel casinò

Prendi i tuoi soldi prima che io ti sbanchi

Lo prometto, lo prometto

Controlla questa mano perché è sorprendente

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker

Lei mi ha come nessun’altra

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker

Lei mi ha come nessun’altra

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker

Lei mi ha come nessun’altra

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

Non riesce a leggere la mia…

No, non riesce a leggere la mia faccia da poker

Lei mi ha come nessun’altra

Faccia da poker, faccia da poker

(Mum mum mum mah)

Faccia da poker, faccia da poker

(Mum mum mum mah)

Faccia da poker, faccia da poker

(Mum mum mum mah).

Poker Face di Lady Gaga: il video ufficiale