Power di Katy Perry: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Power di Katy Perry è il nuovo singolo della celebre, influente e potente popstar statunitense. La sesta traccia del nuovo album di Katy Perry, Witness, racconta della necessità di acquistare potere e forza nei confronti del proprio partner. Il brano è stata prodotto da Jack Garratt. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone di Katy.
Power di Katy Perry: il testo
[Verse 1]
I was fine before I met you
Truth is that I lost myself inside you
It is not fair to put all that on you
But you took control of a vulnerable soul (yeah)
I am my mother’s daughter
And there are so many things I love about her
But I have, I have to break the cycle
So I can sit first at the dinner table
[Chorus1]
You can’t clip my wings, can’t wilt my flowers
Stole my time, but I’ll make up the hours
‘Cause I’m a goddess and you know it
Some respect, you better show it
I’m done with you siphoning my power
Power
[Verse 2]
Hell hath no fury like a woman reborn
And now I’m burning like a blue flame once more
But don’t mistake my warmth for weakness
Don’t bite the hand that feeds or you’ll
You’ll never eat, no-oh
[Chorus1]
You can’t clip my wings, can’t wilt my flowers
Stole my time, but I’ll make up the hours
‘Cause I’m a goddess and you know it
Some respect, you better show it
I’m done with you siphoning my power
Power (hey)
[Bridge3]
And now I’m taking it back
Electric as fuck (c’mon)
You can’t quiet this thunder, no (no-oh-oh)
Yeah, I’m taking it back
Yeah, lit all the way up
Even in the dark, I glow (I glow, I glow)
[Chorus1]
You can’t clip my wings, can’t wilt my flowers
Stole my time, but I’ll make up the hours, oh
‘Cause I’m a goddess and you know it
Some respect, you better show it
I’m done with you siphoning my power
Power.
Power di Katy Perry: la traduzione
Stavo bene prima di conoscerti
La verità è che ho perso me stessa dentro di te
Non è giusto puntare tutto su di te
Ma hai preso il controllo di un’anima vulnerabile (yeah)
Sono la figlia di mia madre
E ci sono tante cose che amo di lei
Ma devo rompere il ciclo
Così posso sedermi prima alla tavola
Non puoi tagliare le mie ali, non puoi far appassire i miei fiori
Hai rubato il mio tempo, ma recupererò le ore
Perché sono una dea e lo sai
Un certo rispetto, meglio che lo mostri
Ho chiuso con te che sottrai il mio potere
l’energia
L’inferno non ha la furia di una donna rinata
E adesso sto ardendo come una fiamma blu ancora una volta
Ma non scambiare il mio calore per la debolezza
Non mordere la mano che ti nutre o tu
Non mangerai mai, no-oh
Non puoi tagliare le mie ali, non puoi far appassire i miei fiori
Hai rubato il mio tempo, ma recupererò le ore
Perché sono una dea e lo sai
Un certo rispetto, meglio che lo mostri
Ho chiuso con te che sottrai il mio potere
l’energia
E adesso la riprendo
Elettrico (c’mon)
Non puoi tranquillizzare questo tuono, no (no-oh-oh)
Sì, lo sto riprendendo
Sì, ho acceso tutto il senso
Anche nel buio, mi illumino (splendo, splendo)
Non puoi tagliare le mie ali, non puoi far appassire i miei fiori
Hai rubato il mio tempo, ma recupererò le ore
Perché sono una dea e lo sai
Un certo rispetto, meglio che lo mostri
Ho chiuso con te che sottrai il mio potere
l’energia.
Power di Katy Perry: il video ufficiale