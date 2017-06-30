Power di Katy Perry: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Power di Katy Perry è il nuovo singolo della celebre, influente e potente popstar statunitense. La sesta traccia del nuovo album di Katy Perry, Witness, racconta della necessità di acquistare potere e forza nei confronti del proprio partner. Il brano è stata prodotto da Jack Garratt. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone di Katy.

Power di Katy Perry: il testo

[Verse 1]

I was fine before I met you

Truth is that I lost myself inside you

It is not fair to put all that on you

But you took control of a vulnerable soul (yeah)

I am my mother’s daughter

And there are so many things I love about her

But I have, I have to break the cycle

So I can sit first at the dinner table

[Chorus1]

You can’t clip my wings, can’t wilt my flowers

Stole my time, but I’ll make up the hours

‘Cause I’m a goddess and you know it

Some respect, you better show it

I’m done with you siphoning my power

Power

[Verse 2]

Hell hath no fury like a woman reborn

And now I’m burning like a blue flame once more

But don’t mistake my warmth for weakness

Don’t bite the hand that feeds or you’ll

You’ll never eat, no-oh

[Chorus1]

You can’t clip my wings, can’t wilt my flowers

Stole my time, but I’ll make up the hours

‘Cause I’m a goddess and you know it

Some respect, you better show it

I’m done with you siphoning my power

Power (hey)

[Bridge3]

And now I’m taking it back

Electric as fuck (c’mon)

You can’t quiet this thunder, no (no-oh-oh)

Yeah, I’m taking it back

Yeah, lit all the way up

Even in the dark, I glow (I glow, I glow)

[Chorus1]

You can’t clip my wings, can’t wilt my flowers

Stole my time, but I’ll make up the hours, oh

‘Cause I’m a goddess and you know it

Some respect, you better show it

I’m done with you siphoning my power

Power.

Power di Katy Perry: la traduzione

Stavo bene prima di conoscerti

La verità è che ho perso me stessa dentro di te

Non è giusto puntare tutto su di te

Ma hai preso il controllo di un’anima vulnerabile (yeah)

Sono la figlia di mia madre

E ci sono tante cose che amo di lei

Ma devo rompere il ciclo

Così posso sedermi prima alla tavola

Non puoi tagliare le mie ali, non puoi far appassire i miei fiori

Hai rubato il mio tempo, ma recupererò le ore

Perché sono una dea e lo sai

Un certo rispetto, meglio che lo mostri

Ho chiuso con te che sottrai il mio potere

l’energia

L’inferno non ha la furia di una donna rinata

E adesso sto ardendo come una fiamma blu ancora una volta

Ma non scambiare il mio calore per la debolezza

Non mordere la mano che ti nutre o tu

Non mangerai mai, no-oh

Non puoi tagliare le mie ali, non puoi far appassire i miei fiori

Hai rubato il mio tempo, ma recupererò le ore

Perché sono una dea e lo sai

Un certo rispetto, meglio che lo mostri

Ho chiuso con te che sottrai il mio potere

l’energia

E adesso la riprendo

Elettrico (c’mon)

Non puoi tranquillizzare questo tuono, no (no-oh-oh)

Sì, lo sto riprendendo

Sì, ho acceso tutto il senso

Anche nel buio, mi illumino (splendo, splendo)

Non puoi tagliare le mie ali, non puoi far appassire i miei fiori

Hai rubato il mio tempo, ma recupererò le ore

Perché sono una dea e lo sai

Un certo rispetto, meglio che lo mostri

Ho chiuso con te che sottrai il mio potere

l’energia.

Power di Katy Perry: il video ufficiale