Press di Cardi B segue “Please Me”, uscito nel febbraio 2019 con Bruno Mars. In questo brano la rapper statunitense attacca i media e racconta di come non sia infastidita da coloro che la giudicano. Ecco testo e video ufficiale del nuovo singolo dell’artista americana.

Press di Cardi B: il testo

[Intro1]

Monsta’s gon’ tear it up

Bardi

Woo, yeah

Bitches be pressed (Woo)

Bitches be pressed (Pressed)

Woo, yeah, yeah, woo

[Verse 1]

Bitches be pressed (Pressed)

They knew how I’m coming, real bitch in the flesh (Woo)

Who the fuck she gon’ check? (Who?)

She be talking that shit, talkin’ out of her neck (Brr)

Put blood on her dress (Woo)

Bitches be mad when they see Cardi step in the spot (Woah)

Said that you ‘bout it, we know that you not

I’ma pull up on bitches as soon as I drop

Bought a new foreign, I might cop a yacht (Skrrt)

Bitches in my business, they tryna plot (Woo)

Hoes poppin’ shit like they hot but they not (No)

Just flooded the wrist, the Patek, the watch (Woah)

Niggas be flexing, we know what you got

Cardi done had got the game in a knot

Fuckin’ your nigga, I got him on lock

This go bang bang like I’m choppin’ them chops

VVS chain, I’m in love with the rocks (Woah)

You said you gon’ take it, bitch, you got me chopped (Woah)

They throwin’ shade ‘cause they see me on top

Tell that bitch to pull up, I’ma send you the drop

[Chorus2]

Press, press, press, press, press

Cardi don’t need more press

Kill ‘em all, put them hoes to rest

Walk in, bulletproof vest

Please tell me who she gon’ check

Murder scene, Cardi made a mess

Pop up, guess who, bitch?

Pop up, guess who, bitch?

[Verse 2]

Ding dong

Must be that whip that I ordered

And a new crib for my daughter

You know a bad bitch gon’ spoil her

Got one in New York, need one in Georgia (Yeah)

New Bentley truck cost a quarter (Quarter)

My money still long like weave (Woo)

Pussy still wet like Florida (Woo)

Everyone drop on the floor

She was talkin’ but not anymore (No)

MAC to your face like contour (Brr)

This chopper come straight from Dior

Done with the talkin’, I’m open to violence

Ask anybody, they know I’m about it

Hashtag whip that ho ass

Fuck around, we gon’ start a new challenge (Woo)

I come in this bitch and I’m strapped up and ready

Ridin’ that dick like I’m Cardi Andretti

Fuck at your crib, we don’t go to no ‘telly

I sit on his face whenever I’m ready (Woo)

Bitch I’m a freak like Greek (Like Greek)

Got the biggest house on my street (My street)

All you little hoes look cheap (Look cheap)

They suckin’ on my dick with no teeth

[Chorus2]

Press, press, press, press, press

Cardi don’t need more press

Kill ‘em all, put them hoes to rest

Walk in, bulletproof vest

Please tell me who she gon’ check

Murder scene, Cardi made a mess

Pop up, guess who, bitch?

Pop up, guess who, bitch?

[Outro4]

Press, press, press, press

Press, press, press, press

Press, press, press, press

Pop up, guess who, bitch?

Pop up, guess who, bitch?

Press di Cardi B: la traduzione

I mostri lo faranno a pezzi

Bardi

Woo, si

le stron** sono spremute (Woo)

le stron** sono spremute (Pressed)

Woo, si, si, woo

le stronz3 sono spremute (Pressed)

Sapevano come stavo arrivando, vera stronza in carne e ossa (Woo)

Chi cazzo lei controllerà? (Chi?)

Lei sta parlando quella merda, parlando dal collo (Brr)

Metti del sangue sul suo vestito (Woo)

Le puttane si arrabbiano quando vedono Cardi camminare sotto il riflettore (Woah)

Ho detto che lo dici, noi sappiamo che tu non lo fai

Sono pronto a scavalcarle non appena arrivo

Comprato un nuovo straniero, potrei far fronte a uno yacht (Skrrt)

Le tr0ie nei miei affari, provano a complottare (Woo)

Si atteggiano come fossero sexy ma loro non lo sono (No)

Ho appena mostrato il polso, il Patek, l’orologio (Woah)

Niggas su prostrano, sappiamo cosa hai ottenuto

Cardi aveva fatto il gioco in un nodo

Fregato il tuo negro, l’ho chiuso a chiave

Questo va a botto come se fossero botte

Catena VVS, sono innamorata delle rocce (Woah)

Hai detto che lo avresti preso, puttana, mi hai fatto a pezzi (Woah)

Loro gettano l’ombra perché mi vedono in cima

Di’ quella stronza di fermarsi, ti mando la goccia

Stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa

Cardi non ha bisogno di più pubblicità

uccidile tutte, metti quelle tr*ie a cuccia

entro, giubbotto antiproiettile

per favore dimmi chi controllerà

scena del crimine, Cardi ha fatto un casino

esco fuori, immagina chi, bitch

esco fuori, immagina chi, bitch

Ding Dong

Deve essere quella frusta che ho ordinato

E una nuova culla per mia figlia

Sai una brutta stronza che la guasta

Ne ho una a New York, ne ho bisogno di una in Georgia (Sì)

Il nuovo suv Bentley costa un quarto (trimestre)

I miei soldi ancora a lungo come tessere (Woo)

Figa ancora bagnata come la Florida (Woo)

Tutti cadono sul pavimento

Stava parlando ma non più (No)

MAC sul tuo viso come contorno (Brr)

Questo elicottero viene direttamente da Dior

sono stanca di sentirla parlare, sono aperta alla violenza

Chiedi a qualcuno, loro sanno che me ne occupo

Hashtag frusta quel culo

Cazzo, iniziamo una nuova sfida (Woo)

Vengo in questo caos e sono con armi e pronta

Cavalcando quel cazzo come se fossi Cardi Andretti

Fanculo alla tua culla, non andiamo a dirlo a nessuno

Mi siedo sulla sua faccia ogni volta che sono pronta (Woo)

Puttana sono un mostro come il greco (come il greco)

Ho la casa più grande sulla mia strada (la mia strada)

Tutte le tue piccole zappe sembrano economiche (guarda a buon mercato)

Mi succhiano il cazzo senza denti

Stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa

Cardi non ha bisogno di più pubblicità

uccidile tutte, metti quelle tr*ie a cuccia

entro, giubbotto antiproiettile

per favore dimmi chi controllerà

scena del crimine, Cardi ha fatto un casino

esco fuori, immagina chi, bitch

esco fuori, immagina chi, bitch

Stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa

Stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa

esco fuori, immagina chi, bitch

esco fuori, immagina chi, bitch?

Press di Cardi B: il video ufficiale

