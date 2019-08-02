Press di Cardi B segue “Please Me”, uscito nel febbraio 2019 con Bruno Mars. In questo brano la rapper statunitense attacca i media e racconta di come non sia infastidita da coloro che la giudicano. Ecco testo e video ufficiale del nuovo singolo dell’artista americana.
Press di Cardi B: il testo
[Intro1]
Monsta’s gon’ tear it up
Bardi
Woo, yeah
Bitches be pressed (Woo)
Bitches be pressed (Pressed)
Woo, yeah, yeah, woo
[Verse 1]
Bitches be pressed (Pressed)
They knew how I’m coming, real bitch in the flesh (Woo)
Who the fuck she gon’ check? (Who?)
She be talking that shit, talkin’ out of her neck (Brr)
Put blood on her dress (Woo)
Bitches be mad when they see Cardi step in the spot (Woah)
Said that you ‘bout it, we know that you not
I’ma pull up on bitches as soon as I drop
Bought a new foreign, I might cop a yacht (Skrrt)
Bitches in my business, they tryna plot (Woo)
Hoes poppin’ shit like they hot but they not (No)
Just flooded the wrist, the Patek, the watch (Woah)
Niggas be flexing, we know what you got
Cardi done had got the game in a knot
Fuckin’ your nigga, I got him on lock
This go bang bang like I’m choppin’ them chops
VVS chain, I’m in love with the rocks (Woah)
You said you gon’ take it, bitch, you got me chopped (Woah)
They throwin’ shade ‘cause they see me on top
Tell that bitch to pull up, I’ma send you the drop
[Chorus2]
Press, press, press, press, press
Cardi don’t need more press
Kill ‘em all, put them hoes to rest
Walk in, bulletproof vest
Please tell me who she gon’ check
Murder scene, Cardi made a mess
Pop up, guess who, bitch?
Pop up, guess who, bitch?
[Verse 2]
Ding dong
Must be that whip that I ordered
And a new crib for my daughter
You know a bad bitch gon’ spoil her
Got one in New York, need one in Georgia (Yeah)
New Bentley truck cost a quarter (Quarter)
My money still long like weave (Woo)
Pussy still wet like Florida (Woo)
Everyone drop on the floor
She was talkin’ but not anymore (No)
MAC to your face like contour (Brr)
This chopper come straight from Dior
Done with the talkin’, I’m open to violence
Ask anybody, they know I’m about it
Hashtag whip that ho ass
Fuck around, we gon’ start a new challenge (Woo)
I come in this bitch and I’m strapped up and ready
Ridin’ that dick like I’m Cardi Andretti
Fuck at your crib, we don’t go to no ‘telly
I sit on his face whenever I’m ready (Woo)
Bitch I’m a freak like Greek (Like Greek)
Got the biggest house on my street (My street)
All you little hoes look cheap (Look cheap)
They suckin’ on my dick with no teeth
[Chorus2]
Press, press, press, press, press
Cardi don’t need more press
Kill ‘em all, put them hoes to rest
Walk in, bulletproof vest
Please tell me who she gon’ check
Murder scene, Cardi made a mess
Pop up, guess who, bitch?
Pop up, guess who, bitch?
[Outro4]
Press, press, press, press
Press, press, press, press
Press, press, press, press
Pop up, guess who, bitch?
Pop up, guess who, bitch?
Press di Cardi B: la traduzione
I mostri lo faranno a pezzi
Bardi
Woo, si
le stron** sono spremute (Woo)
le stron** sono spremute (Pressed)
Woo, si, si, woo
le stronz3 sono spremute (Pressed)
Sapevano come stavo arrivando, vera stronza in carne e ossa (Woo)
Chi cazzo lei controllerà? (Chi?)
Lei sta parlando quella merda, parlando dal collo (Brr)
Metti del sangue sul suo vestito (Woo)
Le puttane si arrabbiano quando vedono Cardi camminare sotto il riflettore (Woah)
Ho detto che lo dici, noi sappiamo che tu non lo fai
Sono pronto a scavalcarle non appena arrivo
Comprato un nuovo straniero, potrei far fronte a uno yacht (Skrrt)
Le tr0ie nei miei affari, provano a complottare (Woo)
Si atteggiano come fossero sexy ma loro non lo sono (No)
Ho appena mostrato il polso, il Patek, l’orologio (Woah)
Niggas su prostrano, sappiamo cosa hai ottenuto
Cardi aveva fatto il gioco in un nodo
Fregato il tuo negro, l’ho chiuso a chiave
Questo va a botto come se fossero botte
Catena VVS, sono innamorata delle rocce (Woah)
Hai detto che lo avresti preso, puttana, mi hai fatto a pezzi (Woah)
Loro gettano l’ombra perché mi vedono in cima
Di’ quella stronza di fermarsi, ti mando la goccia
Stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa
Cardi non ha bisogno di più pubblicità
uccidile tutte, metti quelle tr*ie a cuccia
entro, giubbotto antiproiettile
per favore dimmi chi controllerà
scena del crimine, Cardi ha fatto un casino
esco fuori, immagina chi, bitch
esco fuori, immagina chi, bitch
Ding Dong
Deve essere quella frusta che ho ordinato
E una nuova culla per mia figlia
Sai una brutta stronza che la guasta
Ne ho una a New York, ne ho bisogno di una in Georgia (Sì)
Il nuovo suv Bentley costa un quarto (trimestre)
I miei soldi ancora a lungo come tessere (Woo)
Figa ancora bagnata come la Florida (Woo)
Tutti cadono sul pavimento
Stava parlando ma non più (No)
MAC sul tuo viso come contorno (Brr)
Questo elicottero viene direttamente da Dior
sono stanca di sentirla parlare, sono aperta alla violenza
Chiedi a qualcuno, loro sanno che me ne occupo
Hashtag frusta quel culo
Cazzo, iniziamo una nuova sfida (Woo)
Vengo in questo caos e sono con armi e pronta
Cavalcando quel cazzo come se fossi Cardi Andretti
Fanculo alla tua culla, non andiamo a dirlo a nessuno
Mi siedo sulla sua faccia ogni volta che sono pronta (Woo)
Puttana sono un mostro come il greco (come il greco)
Ho la casa più grande sulla mia strada (la mia strada)
Tutte le tue piccole zappe sembrano economiche (guarda a buon mercato)
Mi succhiano il cazzo senza denti
Stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa
Cardi non ha bisogno di più pubblicità
uccidile tutte, metti quelle tr*ie a cuccia
entro, giubbotto antiproiettile
per favore dimmi chi controllerà
scena del crimine, Cardi ha fatto un casino
esco fuori, immagina chi, bitch
esco fuori, immagina chi, bitch
Stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa
Stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa, stampa
esco fuori, immagina chi, bitch
esco fuori, immagina chi, bitch?