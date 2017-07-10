Remember I Told You di Nick Jonas: testo, traduzione e video

Remember I Told You di Nick Jonas è il primo singolo dell’imminente album dell’attore, cantautore e musicista statunitense. Nel video ufficiale insieme al cantante, c’è anche Anne-Marie e Mike Posner. Come cameo, c’è anche il fratello minore di Nick, Frankie Jonas.

Remember I Told You di Nick Jonas: il testo

[Chorus: Nick Jonas]

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”

[Verse 1: Nick Jonas]

I don’t suppose you have a moment to spare me

Do you? Do you?

I’ve been looking for love in all the wrong places

You too? You too?

[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas]

I don’t like the way you went and told me, “Oh well”

I have the suspicion you’re not being yourself

I don’t suppose you have a moment to spare me

Do you? Do you?

[Chorus: Nick Jonas]

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”

[Verse 2: Anne-Marie]

You’re probably somewhere, with someone I don’t know

That’s cool, and that’s cool

And I hope that she gives you, all the things that you deserve

That’s true, that’s true

[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas & Anne-Marie]

Listen, I don’t like the way you went and told me, “Oh well”

I have the suspicion you’re not being yourself

You’re probably somewhere, with someone I don’t know

That’s cool, and that’s cool

[Chorus: Nick Jonas, Anne-Marie & Mike Posner]

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”

[Verse 3: Mike Posner]

Had to cut it off and we know why

I’m in love with myself, cold inside

Too many shoes in your closet, go some miles

I suck at talking to girls, here goes a try

More woman than I should’ve in a century

Bitches on the side like a Kennedy

Starting to drain all my energy

I love it, shoot the frame like an enemy

At the same time, and I can’t lie

Too many girls for the way that I rock the bassline

You got addicted to the seas of the bassline

Let’s see how you’re gonna do with the back and forth fameline

After all the shit we been through

I play the rocksea, I ain’t ‘bout to guestlist you

And I know I’m talking shit, it ain’t fair

Hate is just a fancy way saying that I care

[Chorus: Nick Jonas, Anne-Marie & Mike Posner]

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care” (saying I care).

Remember I Told You di Nick Jonas: la traduzione

Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te

Ricorda la scintilla che era lì

Tutte le parole che sto dicendo

Sono solo un modo fantastico di dire “mi importa”

Non credo che tu abbia un momento per rinunciare a me

Lo hai? Lo hai?

Sto cercando l’amore in tutti i luoghi sbagliati

Anche tu? Anche tu?

Non mi piace il modo in cui sei arrivato e mi hai detto, “Oh, bene”

Ho il sospetto che non sia te stesso

Non credo che tu abbia un momento per rinunciare a me

Lo hai? Lo hai?

Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te

Ricorda la scintilla che era lì

Tutte le parole che sto dicendo

Sono solo un modo fantastico di dire “mi importa”

Probabilmente sei da qualche parte, con qualcuno che non conosco

Che è cool, e questo è cool

E spero che lei ti dia, tutte le cose che tu meriti

È vero, è vero

Ascolta, non mi piace il modo in cui sei andata e mi hai detto, “Oh, bene”

Ho il sospetto che non tu non sia te stesso

Probabilmente sei da qualche parte, con qualcuno che non conosco

Che è cool, e questo è cool

Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te

Ricorda la scintilla che era lì

Tutte le parole che sto dicendo

Sono solo un modo fantastico di dire “mi importa”

Abbiamo dovuto dare un taglio e sappiamo perché

Sono innamorata di me, sono fredda dentro

Troppe scarpe nel tuo armadio, fai qualche miglia

Mi appiccico a parlare con le ragazze, ecco un tentativo

Più donna di quanto avrei dovuto averne un secolo

Cagne sul lato come un Kennedy

Inizio a scaricare tutta la mia energia

Mi piace, spara all’immagine come un nemico

Allo stesso tempo, e non posso mentire

Troppe ragazze per il modo in cui scuoto

Sei dipendente dai mari

Vediamo come farai avanti e indietro

Dopo tutto la merda che abbiamo passato

Io suono il rock, non sono in giro per la tua lista ospiti

E so che sto parlando di merda, non è giusto

L’odio è solo un modo fantastico di dirti che mi importa

Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te

Ricorda la scintilla che era lì

Tutte le parole che sto dicendo

Sono solo un modo fantastico di dire “mi importa”

Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te

Ricorda la scintilla che era lì

Tutte le parole che sto dicendo

Sono solo un modo fantastico di dire “mi importa”.

Remember I Told You di Nick Jonas: il video ufficiale