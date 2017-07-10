Remember I Told You di Nick Jonas: testo, traduzione e video

Remember I Told You di Nick Jonas è il primo singolo dell’imminente album dell’attore, cantautore e musicista statunitense. Nel video ufficiale insieme al cantante, c’è anche Anne-Marie e Mike Posner. Come cameo, c’è anche il fratello minore di Nick, Frankie Jonas.
Remember I Told You di Nick Jonas: il testo
[Chorus: Nick Jonas]
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spark that was there
All of the words that I’m saying
Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”
[Verse 1: Nick Jonas]
I don’t suppose you have a moment to spare me
Do you? Do you?
I’ve been looking for love in all the wrong places
You too? You too?
[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas]
I don’t like the way you went and told me, “Oh well”
I have the suspicion you’re not being yourself
I don’t suppose you have a moment to spare me
Do you? Do you?
[Chorus: Nick Jonas]
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spark that was there
All of the words that I’m saying
Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”
[Verse 2: Anne-Marie]
You’re probably somewhere, with someone I don’t know
That’s cool, and that’s cool
And I hope that she gives you, all the things that you deserve
That’s true, that’s true
[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas & Anne-Marie]
Listen, I don’t like the way you went and told me, “Oh well”
I have the suspicion you’re not being yourself
You’re probably somewhere, with someone I don’t know
That’s cool, and that’s cool
[Chorus: Nick Jonas, Anne-Marie & Mike Posner]
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spark that was there
All of the words that I’m saying
Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”
[Verse 3: Mike Posner]
Had to cut it off and we know why
I’m in love with myself, cold inside
Too many shoes in your closet, go some miles
I suck at talking to girls, here goes a try
More woman than I should’ve in a century
Bitches on the side like a Kennedy
Starting to drain all my energy
I love it, shoot the frame like an enemy
At the same time, and I can’t lie
Too many girls for the way that I rock the bassline
You got addicted to the seas of the bassline
Let’s see how you’re gonna do with the back and forth fameline
After all the shit we been through
I play the rocksea, I ain’t ‘bout to guestlist you
And I know I’m talking shit, it ain’t fair
Hate is just a fancy way saying that I care
[Chorus: Nick Jonas, Anne-Marie & Mike Posner]
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spark that was there
All of the words that I’m saying
Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spark that was there
All of the words that I’m saying
Are just a fancy way of saying “I care” (saying I care).
Remember I Told You di Nick Jonas: la traduzione
Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te
Ricorda la scintilla che era lì
Tutte le parole che sto dicendo
Sono solo un modo fantastico di dire “mi importa”
Non credo che tu abbia un momento per rinunciare a me
Lo hai? Lo hai?
Sto cercando l’amore in tutti i luoghi sbagliati
Anche tu? Anche tu?
Non mi piace il modo in cui sei arrivato e mi hai detto, “Oh, bene”
Ho il sospetto che non sia te stesso
Non credo che tu abbia un momento per rinunciare a me
Lo hai? Lo hai?
Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te
Ricorda la scintilla che era lì
Tutte le parole che sto dicendo
Sono solo un modo fantastico di dire “mi importa”
Probabilmente sei da qualche parte, con qualcuno che non conosco
Che è cool, e questo è cool
E spero che lei ti dia, tutte le cose che tu meriti
È vero, è vero
Ascolta, non mi piace il modo in cui sei andata e mi hai detto, “Oh, bene”
Ho il sospetto che non tu non sia te stesso
Probabilmente sei da qualche parte, con qualcuno che non conosco
Che è cool, e questo è cool
Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te
Ricorda la scintilla che era lì
Tutte le parole che sto dicendo
Sono solo un modo fantastico di dire “mi importa”
Abbiamo dovuto dare un taglio e sappiamo perché
Sono innamorata di me, sono fredda dentro
Troppe scarpe nel tuo armadio, fai qualche miglia
Mi appiccico a parlare con le ragazze, ecco un tentativo
Più donna di quanto avrei dovuto averne un secolo
Cagne sul lato come un Kennedy
Inizio a scaricare tutta la mia energia
Mi piace, spara all’immagine come un nemico
Allo stesso tempo, e non posso mentire
Troppe ragazze per il modo in cui scuoto
Sei dipendente dai mari
Vediamo come farai avanti e indietro
Dopo tutto la merda che abbiamo passato
Io suono il rock, non sono in giro per la tua lista ospiti
E so che sto parlando di merda, non è giusto
L’odio è solo un modo fantastico di dirti che mi importa
Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te
Ricorda la scintilla che era lì
Tutte le parole che sto dicendo
Sono solo un modo fantastico di dire “mi importa”
Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te
Ricorda la scintilla che era lì
Tutte le parole che sto dicendo
Sono solo un modo fantastico di dire “mi importa”.
Remember I Told You di Nick Jonas: il video ufficiale