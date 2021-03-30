Right now dei Sophie and the Giants: testo, traduzione e video

Right now dei Sophie and the Giants analizza la frustrazione che tutti quanti proviamo e di quanto desideriamo di nuovo avere la nostra libertà. Ci auguriamo che ovunque ci si trovi, questa canzone dia la sensazione, anche solo per un momento, che tutto sia nuovamente possibile. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

Sophie and the Giants – Foto: Facebook

Right now dei Sophie and the Giants: il testo

Right now dei Sophie and the Giants: la traduzione

[Verse 1]Used up all my livesOut run throwing knivesBut it’s over now, over nowBeen down deep so longGiving that up‘Cause enough’s enoughBut it’s over now, over now [Pre-Chorus]No moreDancing in the shower nowTurning up the music loudLoving myself, no doubtYou got this, you got this [Chorus](No) Oh, we’re young and wastedAnd we’re coming up stronger nowYeah, we made it, ayyRight now, right nowYeah, I’m all done waitin’And I’m coming up stronger nowOh, I made it, heyRight now, right now [Post-Chorus]Ooh, oohYeah, I wanna let it all out, heyRight now [Verse 2]Drink holy wineMy God, she says, “It’s fine”‘Cause I’m better now, better nowAin’t standing stillFeel no regretWh?re could I go next?Oh, it’s bett?r now, better now [Pre-Chorus]Done withDancing in the shower nowTurning up the music loud (Ayy)Loving myself, no doubt (Ayy)You got this, you got this [Chorus](No) Oh, we’re young and wastedAnd we’re coming up stronger nowYeah, we made it, heyRight now, right nowYeah, I’m all done waitin’And I’m coming up stronger nowOh, I made it, heyRight now, right now [Post-Chorus]Ooh, oohYeah, I wanna let it all out, ayyRight now, right nowOoh, oohAnd I ain’t gonna let it burn out, ayyRight now, right now [Bridge]Stepping into the light (Oh, oh, oh)I can finally live tonight (Oh, oh, oh)You know we got thisStepping into the light (Oh, oh, oh)We can finally live tonightWe got this, we got this [Chorus](No) Oh, we’re young and wastedAnd we’re coming up stronger nowYeah, we made it, ayyRight now, right nowYeah, I’m all done waitin’And I’m coming up stronger nowOh, I made it, ayyRight now, right now [Post-Chorus]Ooh, oohYeah, I wanna let it all out, ayyRight now, right nowOoh, oohAnd I ain’t gonna let it burn out, ayyRight now, now.

Right now dei Sophie and the Giants: il video