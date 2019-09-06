Rock And Roll Deserves To Die dei The Darkness: testo, traduzione e video

Rock And Roll Deserves To Die dei The Darkness è il titolo del nuovo singolo. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Rock And Roll Deserves To Die dei The Darkness: il testo

Dressed up in the emperor’s old clothes

And they’re pulling at a thread

Naked with your empty heart exposed

You will wish that you were dead

You fooled us all

More buck less bang

When the verdict is returned

You will surely hang

Rock and roll, your time has finally come

I am afraid you must die

(I am afraid you must die)

Rock and roll, your time has finally come

I am afraid you must die

(I am afraid you must die)

Now I’m afraid you must die

Rock and roll deserves to die

Rock and roll deserves to die

All of us have built a house of cards

In the eye of a storm

Charlatans all tattoos and no scars

Nothing real to perform

You will lose your head

When judgement is passed

Tied your colours

To a sinking galleon’s mast

Rock and roll, your time has finally come

I am afraid you must die

Rock and roll, your time has finally come

I’m afraid you must die

Now I’m afraid you must die

Deserves to die

Rock and roll deserves to die

Deserves to die

Rock and roll deserves to die

Die

Rock and roll deserves to die

Rock and roll deserves to die

Rock and roll deserves to die

Rock and roll deserves to die

Die, die, die, die

Die, die, die, die

Die, die, die, die

Die, die, die, die

Die, die, die, die

Die, die, die, die

Die, die, die, die

Die, die, die, die

Die…

Rock And Roll Deserves To Die dei The Darkness: la traduzione

Vestiti con i vecchi vestiti dell’imperatore

E stanno tirando un filo

Nudi con il cuore vuoto esposto

Desidererai di essere morto

Ci hai fregato tutti

Più soldi, meno soldi

Quando il verdetto arriverà

Sarai sicuramente impiccato

Rock and roll, il tuo momento è finalmente arrivato

Temo che tu debba morire

(Temo che tu debba morire)

Rock and roll, il tuo momento è finalmente arrivato

Temo che tu debba morire

(Temo che tu debba morire)

Ora ho paura che tu debba morire

Il rock and roll merita di morire

Il rock and roll merita di morire

Tutti noi abbiamo costruito un castello di carte

Nell’occhio di una tempesta

Ciarlatani tutti tatuaggi e senza nessuna cicatrice

Niente di reale da esibire

Perderai la testa

Quando il giudizio passerà

Legati i tuoi colori

All’albero di un galeone che affonda

Rock and roll, il tuo momento è finalmente arrivato

Temo che tu debba morire

Rock and roll, il tuo momento è finalmente arrivato

Temo che tu debba morire

Ora ho paura che tu debba morire

Merita di morire

Il rock and roll merita di morire

Merita di morire

Il rock and roll merita di morire

Morire

Il rock and roll merita di morire

Il rock and roll merita di morire

Il rock and roll merita di morire

Il rock and roll merita di morire

Muori, muori, muori, muori

Muori, muori, muori, muori

Muori, muori, muori, muori

Muori, muori, muori, muori

Muori, muori, muori, muori

Muori, muori, muori, muori

Muori, muori, muori, muori

Muori, muori, muori, muori

Morire…

Rock And Roll Deserves To Die dei The Darkness: il video

Redazione-iGossip