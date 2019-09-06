Rock And Roll Deserves To Die dei The Darkness: testo, traduzione e video

Rock And Roll Deserves To Die dei The Darkness è il titolo del nuovo singolo. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Rock And Roll Deserves To Die dei The Darkness: il testo
Dressed up in the emperor’s old clothes
And they’re pulling at a thread
Naked with your empty heart exposed
You will wish that you were dead
You fooled us all
More buck less bang
When the verdict is returned
You will surely hang
Rock and roll, your time has finally come
I am afraid you must die
(I am afraid you must die)
Rock and roll, your time has finally come
I am afraid you must die
(I am afraid you must die)
Now I’m afraid you must die
Rock and roll deserves to die
Rock and roll deserves to die
All of us have built a house of cards
In the eye of a storm
Charlatans all tattoos and no scars
Nothing real to perform
You will lose your head
When judgement is passed
Tied your colours
To a sinking galleon’s mast
Rock and roll, your time has finally come
I am afraid you must die
Rock and roll, your time has finally come
I’m afraid you must die
Now I’m afraid you must die
Deserves to die
Rock and roll deserves to die
Deserves to die
Rock and roll deserves to die
Die
Rock and roll deserves to die
Rock and roll deserves to die
Rock and roll deserves to die
Rock and roll deserves to die
Die, die, die, die
Die, die, die, die
Die, die, die, die
Die, die, die, die
Die, die, die, die
Die, die, die, die
Die, die, die, die
Die, die, die, die
Die…
Rock And Roll Deserves To Die dei The Darkness: la traduzione
Vestiti con i vecchi vestiti dell’imperatore
E stanno tirando un filo
Nudi con il cuore vuoto esposto
Desidererai di essere morto
Ci hai fregato tutti
Più soldi, meno soldi
Quando il verdetto arriverà
Sarai sicuramente impiccato
Rock and roll, il tuo momento è finalmente arrivato
Temo che tu debba morire
(Temo che tu debba morire)
Rock and roll, il tuo momento è finalmente arrivato
Temo che tu debba morire
(Temo che tu debba morire)
Ora ho paura che tu debba morire
Il rock and roll merita di morire
Il rock and roll merita di morire
Tutti noi abbiamo costruito un castello di carte
Nell’occhio di una tempesta
Ciarlatani tutti tatuaggi e senza nessuna cicatrice
Niente di reale da esibire
Perderai la testa
Quando il giudizio passerà
Legati i tuoi colori
All’albero di un galeone che affonda
Rock and roll, il tuo momento è finalmente arrivato
Temo che tu debba morire
Rock and roll, il tuo momento è finalmente arrivato
Temo che tu debba morire
Ora ho paura che tu debba morire
Merita di morire
Il rock and roll merita di morire
Merita di morire
Il rock and roll merita di morire
Morire
Il rock and roll merita di morire
Il rock and roll merita di morire
Il rock and roll merita di morire
Il rock and roll merita di morire
Muori, muori, muori, muori
Muori, muori, muori, muori
Muori, muori, muori, muori
Muori, muori, muori, muori
Muori, muori, muori, muori
Muori, muori, muori, muori
Muori, muori, muori, muori
Muori, muori, muori, muori
Morire…