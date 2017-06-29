Secrets di The Weeknd: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Secrets è il nuovo singolo di The Weeknd, estratto dall’album Starboy. Dopo Lust for life con Lana Del Rey e False alarm, The Weeknd ha lanciato Secrets. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.

Secrets di The Weeknd: il testo

Everybody here wants you

My love, my love

And I know that you want him too

My love, my love

I ask you what your heart desires

My love, my love

You tell me I’m the only one

My love, my love

It’s a lie, a lie

I catch you every time

In your lust, your lust

Every time you close your eyes

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you’re talkin’ in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you’re talk, talkin’, talkin’

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you’re talkin’ in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you’re talk, talkin’, talkin’

You told me not to worry ‘bout

Those guys, those guys

You told me that you left it all behind

Behind

It’s a lie, a lie

I catch you every time

In your lust, your lust

Every time you close your eyes

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you’re talkin’ in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you’re talk, talkin’, talkin’

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you’re talkin’ in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you’re talk, talkin’, talkin’

Wipe… the…

Lust from your eyes

I see that you’re not mine

I can see the lust in your eyes

You can’t hide it

You can’t be the one

I realize, we’re divided

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you’re talkin’ in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you’re talk, talkin’, talkin’

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you’re talkin’ in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you’re talk, talkin’, talkin’.

Secrets di The Weeknd: la traduzione

Tutti ti vogliono qui

Il mio amore, il mio amore

E so che lo vuoi anche lui

Il mio amore, il mio amore

Ti chiedo cosa vuole il tuo cuore

Il mio amore, il mio amore

Mi dici che sono l’unico

Il mio amore, il mio amore

È una bugia, una menzogna

Ti prendo ogni volta

Nella tua lussuria, la tua lussuria

Ogni volta che chiudi gli occhi

Io sento i segreti che hai

Quando parli nel sonno

Sento i segreti che tieni, mantieni, conservi

Quando parli, racconti, racconti

Sento i segreti che tieni

Quando stai parlando nel sonno

Sento i segreti che tieni, mantieni, conservi

Quando parli, racconti, racconti

Mi hai detto di non preoccuparti

Quei ragazzi, quei ragazzi

Mi hai detto che l’hai lasciato indietro

Dietro

È una bugia, una menzogna

Ti prendo ogni volta

Nella tua lussuria, la tua lussuria

Ogni volta che chiudi gli occhi

Io sento i segreti che hai

Quando parli nel sonno

Sento i segreti che tieni, mantieni, conservi

Quando parli, racconti, racconti

Sento i segreti che tieni

Quando stai parlando nel sonno

Sento i segreti che tieni, mantieni, conservi

Quando parli, racconti, racconti

Pulisci … la…

La lussuria dagli occhi

Vedo che tu non sei mio

Posso vedere la lussuria nei tuoi occhi

Non puoi nasconderla

Non puoi essere quella giusta

Mi rendo conto, siamo lontani

Io sento i segreti che hai

Quando parli nel sonno

Sento i segreti che tieni, mantieni, conservi

Quando parli, racconti, racconti

Sento i segreti che tieni

Quando stai parlando nel sonno

Sento i segreti che tieni, mantieni, conservi

Quando parli, racconti, racconti.

Secrets di The Weeknd: il video ufficiale