Secrets di The Weeknd: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Secrets è il nuovo singolo di The Weeknd, estratto dall’album Starboy. Dopo Lust for life con Lana Del Rey e False alarm, The Weeknd ha lanciato Secrets. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.
Secrets di The Weeknd: il testo
Everybody here wants you
My love, my love
And I know that you want him too
My love, my love
I ask you what your heart desires
My love, my love
You tell me I’m the only one
My love, my love
It’s a lie, a lie
I catch you every time
In your lust, your lust
Every time you close your eyes
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you’re talkin’ in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you’re talk, talkin’, talkin’
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you’re talkin’ in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you’re talk, talkin’, talkin’
You told me not to worry ‘bout
Those guys, those guys
You told me that you left it all behind
Behind
It’s a lie, a lie
I catch you every time
In your lust, your lust
Every time you close your eyes
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you’re talkin’ in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you’re talk, talkin’, talkin’
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you’re talkin’ in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you’re talk, talkin’, talkin’
Wipe… the…
Lust from your eyes
I see that you’re not mine
I can see the lust in your eyes
You can’t hide it
You can’t be the one
I realize, we’re divided
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you’re talkin’ in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you’re talk, talkin’, talkin’
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you’re talkin’ in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you’re talk, talkin’, talkin’.
Secrets di The Weeknd: la traduzione
Tutti ti vogliono qui
Il mio amore, il mio amore
E so che lo vuoi anche lui
Il mio amore, il mio amore
Ti chiedo cosa vuole il tuo cuore
Il mio amore, il mio amore
Mi dici che sono l’unico
Il mio amore, il mio amore
È una bugia, una menzogna
Ti prendo ogni volta
Nella tua lussuria, la tua lussuria
Ogni volta che chiudi gli occhi
Io sento i segreti che hai
Quando parli nel sonno
Sento i segreti che tieni, mantieni, conservi
Quando parli, racconti, racconti
Sento i segreti che tieni
Quando stai parlando nel sonno
Sento i segreti che tieni, mantieni, conservi
Quando parli, racconti, racconti
Mi hai detto di non preoccuparti
Quei ragazzi, quei ragazzi
Mi hai detto che l’hai lasciato indietro
Dietro
È una bugia, una menzogna
Ti prendo ogni volta
Nella tua lussuria, la tua lussuria
Ogni volta che chiudi gli occhi
Io sento i segreti che hai
Quando parli nel sonno
Sento i segreti che tieni, mantieni, conservi
Quando parli, racconti, racconti
Sento i segreti che tieni
Quando stai parlando nel sonno
Sento i segreti che tieni, mantieni, conservi
Quando parli, racconti, racconti
Pulisci … la…
La lussuria dagli occhi
Vedo che tu non sei mio
Posso vedere la lussuria nei tuoi occhi
Non puoi nasconderla
Non puoi essere quella giusta
Mi rendo conto, siamo lontani
Io sento i segreti che hai
Quando parli nel sonno
Sento i segreti che tieni, mantieni, conservi
Quando parli, racconti, racconti
Sento i segreti che tieni
Quando stai parlando nel sonno
Sento i segreti che tieni, mantieni, conservi
Quando parli, racconti, racconti.
Secrets di The Weeknd: il video ufficiale