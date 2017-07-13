See you again di Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth è la ballata composta per il film Fast & Furious 7, dedicata al compianto produttore cinematografico e attore Paul Walker, morto all’età di 40 anni il 30 novembre 2013 in un incidente automobilistico presso Santa Clarita (Los Angeles) a bordo di una Porsche Carrera GT guidata da un amico, Roger Rodas, anch’egli rimasto ucciso. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale della canzone dei record su Youtube.

See you again di Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth: il testo

It’s been a long day without you, my friend

And I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again

We’ve come a long way from where we began

Oh, I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again

When I see you again

Dang, who knew?

All the planes we flew

Good things we’ve been through

That I’ll be standing right here talking to you

‘Bout another path

I know we loved to hit the road and laugh

But something told me that it wouldn’t last

Had to switch up

Look at things different, see the bigger picture

Those were the days

Hard work forever pays

Now I see you in a better place (see you in a better place)

Uh

How can we not talk about family when family’s all that we got?

Everything I went through you were standing there by my side

And now you gon’ be with me for the last ride

It’s been a long day without you, my friend

And I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again

We’ve come a long way from where we began

Oh, I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again

When I see you again

(Aah oh, aah oh

Wooooh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Yeah

First you both go out your way

And the vibe is feeling strong

And what’s small turn to a friendship

A friendship turn to a bond

And that bond will never be broken

The love will never get lost

And when brotherhood come first

Then the line will never be crossed

Established it on our own

When that line had to be drawn

And that line is what we reach

So remember me when I’m gone

How can we not talk about family when family’s all that we got?

Everything I went through you were standing there by my side

And now you gon’ be with me for the last ride

So let the light guide your way, yeah

Hold every memory as you go

And every road you take, will always lead you home, home

It’s been a long day without you, my friend

And I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again

We’ve come a long way from where we began

Oh, I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again

When I see you again

Aah oh, aah oh

Wooooh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Yeah

When I see you again

See you again

When I see you again

Aah oh, aah oh

Wooooh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Yeah

When I see you again.

See you again di Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth: la traduzione

E’ stata una lunga giornata senza di te amico mio

E ti racconterò tutto quando ti rivedrò

Ne abbiamo fatta di strada da dove siamo partiti

Oh ti racconterò tutto quando ti rivedrò

Quando ti rivedrò

Accidenti, chi si sarebbe immaginato tutti gli aerei su cui abbiamo volato

Bei momenti che abbiamo vissuto

Che starei proprio qui

A parlarti di un altro percorso

So che ci piacerebbe viaggiare e ridere

Ma qualcosa mi diceva che non sarebbe durato

Abbiamo dovuto cambiare piano, guardare le cose diversamente, vedere il quadro complessivo

Quelli erano i giorni

Il duro lavoro paga sempre

Ora ti vedo in un posto migliore

Come non parlare della famiglia quando la famiglia è tutto ciò che abbiamo?

Tutto quello che ho passato, tu eri al mio fianco

E ora tu sarai con me per l’ultima corsa

E’ stata una lunga giornata senza di te amico mio

E ti racconterò tutto quando ti rivedrò

Ne abbiamo fatta di strada da dove siamo partiti

Oh ti racconterò tutto quando ti rivedrò

Quando ti rivedrò

Primo, entrambi usciremo a modo tuo

E l’atmosfera si sente forte

E ciò che è piccolo si è trasformato in un’amicizia

Un’amicizia si è trasformata in un legame

E questo legame non si romperà mai

L’amore non potrà mai perdersi

E quando la fratellanza arriva prima

Allora non sarà mai superata la linea

Stabilita da noi

Quando quella linea doveva essere disegnata

E quella linea è quello che abbiamo raggiunto

Così, ricordati di me quando sarò andato

Come non parlare della famiglia quando la famiglia è tutto ciò che abbiamo?

Tutto quello che ho passato, tu eri al mio fianco

E ora tu sarai con me per l’ultima corsa

Così lascia che la luce guidi la tua strada, yeah

Conserva ogni ricordo mentre vai

E ogni strada che prendi

Ti porterà sempre a casa

E’ stata una lunga giornata senza di te amico mio

E ti racconterò tutto quando ti rivedrò

Ne abbiamo fatta di strada da dove siamo partiti

Oh ti racconterò tutto quando ti rivedrò

Quando ti rivedrò.

See you again di Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth: il video