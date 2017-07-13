See you again di Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth è la ballata composta per il film Fast & Furious 7, dedicata al compianto produttore cinematografico e attore Paul Walker, morto all’età di 40 anni il 30 novembre 2013 in un incidente automobilistico presso Santa Clarita (Los Angeles) a bordo di una Porsche Carrera GT guidata da un amico, Roger Rodas, anch’egli rimasto ucciso. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale della canzone dei record su Youtube.
See you again di Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth: il testo
It’s been a long day without you, my friend
And I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again
We’ve come a long way from where we began
Oh, I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again
When I see you again
Dang, who knew?
All the planes we flew
Good things we’ve been through
That I’ll be standing right here talking to you
‘Bout another path
I know we loved to hit the road and laugh
But something told me that it wouldn’t last
Had to switch up
Look at things different, see the bigger picture
Those were the days
Hard work forever pays
Now I see you in a better place (see you in a better place)
Uh
How can we not talk about family when family’s all that we got?
Everything I went through you were standing there by my side
And now you gon’ be with me for the last ride
It’s been a long day without you, my friend
And I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again
We’ve come a long way from where we began
Oh, I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again
When I see you again
(Aah oh, aah oh
Wooooh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Yeah
First you both go out your way
And the vibe is feeling strong
And what’s small turn to a friendship
A friendship turn to a bond
And that bond will never be broken
The love will never get lost
And when brotherhood come first
Then the line will never be crossed
Established it on our own
When that line had to be drawn
And that line is what we reach
So remember me when I’m gone
How can we not talk about family when family’s all that we got?
Everything I went through you were standing there by my side
And now you gon’ be with me for the last ride
So let the light guide your way, yeah
Hold every memory as you go
And every road you take, will always lead you home, home
It’s been a long day without you, my friend
And I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again
We’ve come a long way from where we began
Oh, I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again
When I see you again
Aah oh, aah oh
Wooooh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Yeah
When I see you again
See you again
When I see you again
Aah oh, aah oh
Wooooh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Yeah
When I see you again.
See you again di Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth: la traduzione
E’ stata una lunga giornata senza di te amico mio
E ti racconterò tutto quando ti rivedrò
Ne abbiamo fatta di strada da dove siamo partiti
Oh ti racconterò tutto quando ti rivedrò
Quando ti rivedrò
Accidenti, chi si sarebbe immaginato tutti gli aerei su cui abbiamo volato
Bei momenti che abbiamo vissuto
Che starei proprio qui
A parlarti di un altro percorso
So che ci piacerebbe viaggiare e ridere
Ma qualcosa mi diceva che non sarebbe durato
Abbiamo dovuto cambiare piano, guardare le cose diversamente, vedere il quadro complessivo
Quelli erano i giorni
Il duro lavoro paga sempre
Ora ti vedo in un posto migliore
Come non parlare della famiglia quando la famiglia è tutto ciò che abbiamo?
Tutto quello che ho passato, tu eri al mio fianco
E ora tu sarai con me per l’ultima corsa
E’ stata una lunga giornata senza di te amico mio
E ti racconterò tutto quando ti rivedrò
Ne abbiamo fatta di strada da dove siamo partiti
Oh ti racconterò tutto quando ti rivedrò
Quando ti rivedrò
Primo, entrambi usciremo a modo tuo
E l’atmosfera si sente forte
E ciò che è piccolo si è trasformato in un’amicizia
Un’amicizia si è trasformata in un legame
E questo legame non si romperà mai
L’amore non potrà mai perdersi
E quando la fratellanza arriva prima
Allora non sarà mai superata la linea
Stabilita da noi
Quando quella linea doveva essere disegnata
E quella linea è quello che abbiamo raggiunto
Così, ricordati di me quando sarò andato
Come non parlare della famiglia quando la famiglia è tutto ciò che abbiamo?
Tutto quello che ho passato, tu eri al mio fianco
E ora tu sarai con me per l’ultima corsa
Così lascia che la luce guidi la tua strada, yeah
Conserva ogni ricordo mentre vai
E ogni strada che prendi
Ti porterà sempre a casa
E’ stata una lunga giornata senza di te amico mio
E ti racconterò tutto quando ti rivedrò
Ne abbiamo fatta di strada da dove siamo partiti
Oh ti racconterò tutto quando ti rivedrò
Quando ti rivedrò.
See you again di Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth: il video