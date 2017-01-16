Shape of you di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e video

Shape of you di Ed Sheeran è stata scritta dallo stesso cantautore britannico insieme con Johnny Mcdaid e Steve Mac. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano oltre a guardare il video della nuova canzone del 25enne cantautore britannico? Dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

Shape of you di Ed Sheeran: il testo

The club isn’t the best place to find a lover

So the bar is where I go

Me and my friends at the table doing shots

Drinking faster and then we talk slow

Come over and start up a conversation with just me

And trust me I’ll give it a chance now

Take my hand, stop

Put Van The Man on the jukebox

And then we start to dance

And now I’m singing like

Girl, you know I want your love

Your love was handmade for somebody like me

Come on now, follow my lead

I may be crazy, don’t mind me

Say, boy, let’s not talk too much

Grab on my waist and put that body on me

Come on now, follow my lead

Come, come on now, follow my lead

I’m in love with the shape of you

We push and pull like a magnet do

Although my heart is falling too

I’m in love with your body

And last night you were in my room

And now my bedsheets smell like you

Every day discovering something brand new

I’m in love with your body

Oh-i-oh—i—oh—i—oh—i

I’m in love with your body

Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i

I’m in love with your body

Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i

I’m in love with your body

Every day discovering something brand new

I’m in love with the shape of you

One week in we let the story begin

We’re going out on our first date

You and me are thrifty

So go all you can eat

Fill up your bag and I fill up a plate

We talk for hours and hours about the sweet and the sour

And how your family is doing okay

Leave and get in a taxi, then kiss in the backseat

Tell the driver make the radio play

And I’m singing like

Girl, you know I want your love

Your love was handmade for somebody like me

Come on now follow my lead

I may be crazy, don’t mind me

Say, boy, let’s not talk too much

Grab on my waist and put that body on me…

Come on now, follow my lead

Come, come on now, follow my lead

I’m in love with the shape of you

We push and pull like a magnet do

Although my heart is falling too

I’m in love with your body

And last night you were in my room

And now my bedsheets smell like you

Every day discovering something brand new

I’m in love with your body

Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i

I’m in love with your body

Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i

I’m in love with your body

Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i

I’m in love with your body

Every day discovering something brand new

I’m in love with the shape of you

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

I’m in love with the shape of you

We push and pull like a magnet do

Although my heart is falling too

I’m in love with your body

Last night you were in my room

And now my bedsheets smell like you

Every day discovering something brand new

I’m in love with your body

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

I’m in love with your body

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

I’m in love with your body

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

I’m in love with your body

Every day discovering something brand new

I’m in love with the shape of you.

Shape of you di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione

Il club non è il posto migliore dove trovare l’amore

Quindi me ne vado al bar

io e i miei amici al tavolo ci facciamo dei cicchetti

bevendo sempre più veloce e poi parlando lentamente

fai un salto e inizia a parlare solo con me

e credimi, ti darà una possibilità adesso

prendi la mia mano, fermati, metti al jukebox The Man

e poi inizia a ballare, e ora io canto così

ragazza lo sai che voglio il tuo amore

il tuo amore è stato fatto su misura per qualcuno come me

dai vieni, segui il mio ritmo

potrei essere pazzo, non farci caso, dì soltanto

ragazzo, non parliamo troppo

prendi i miei fianchi e stringi quel corpo su di me

dai adesso, seui il mio ritmo

dai, dai adesso, segui il mio ritmo

sono innamorato della tua forma

noi ci attraiamo e respingiamo come delle calamite

anche se anche il mio cuore si sta innamorando

sono innamorato del tuo corpo

e la notte scorsa eri nella mia stanza

e ora le mie lenzuola sanno di te

ogni giorno scopro qualcosa di nuovo

oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo

oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo

oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo

oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo

ogni giorno scopro qualcosa di nuovo

sono innamorato della tua forma

da una settimana la nostra storia è cominciata

siamo usciti dal primo appuntamento

ma tu ed io siamo poveracci quindi andiamo all’all you can eat

riempi la borda e riempiti un piatto

parliamo per ore e ore del dolce e dell’amaro

e se la tua famiglia sta bene

e poi ce ne andiamo in taxi, ci baciamo sui sedili posteriori

dì al conducente che metta una canzone alla radio e io canto così

ragazza lo sai che voglio il tuo amore

il tuo amore è stato fatto su misura per qualcuno come me

dai vieni, segui il mio ritmo

potrei essere pazzo, non farci caso, dì soltanto

ragazzo, non parliamo troppo

prendi i miei fianchi e stringi quel corpo su di me

dai adesso, segui il mio ritmo

dai, dai adesso, segui il mio ritmo

ragazza sono innamorato della tua forma

non ci attraiamo e respingiamo come delle calamite

anche se anche il mio cuore si sta innamorando

sono innamorato del tuo corpo

e la notte scorsa eri nella mia stanza

e ora le mie lenzuola sanno di te

ogni giorno scopro qualcosa di nuovo

oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo

oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo

oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo

oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo

ogni giorno scopro qualcosa di nuovo

sono innamorato della tua forma.

Shape of you di Ed Sheeran: il video