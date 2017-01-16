Shape of you di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e video

Shape of you di Ed Sheeran è stata scritta dallo stesso cantautore britannico insieme con Johnny Mcdaid e Steve Mac. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano oltre a guardare il video della nuova canzone del 25enne cantautore britannico? Dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
Shape of you di Ed Sheeran: il testo
The club isn’t the best place to find a lover
So the bar is where I go
Me and my friends at the table doing shots
Drinking faster and then we talk slow
Come over and start up a conversation with just me
And trust me I’ll give it a chance now
Take my hand, stop
Put Van The Man on the jukebox
And then we start to dance
And now I’m singing like
Girl, you know I want your love
Your love was handmade for somebody like me
Come on now, follow my lead
I may be crazy, don’t mind me
Say, boy, let’s not talk too much
Grab on my waist and put that body on me
Come on now, follow my lead
Come, come on now, follow my lead
I’m in love with the shape of you
We push and pull like a magnet do
Although my heart is falling too
I’m in love with your body
And last night you were in my room
And now my bedsheets smell like you
Every day discovering something brand new
I’m in love with your body
Oh-i-oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I’m in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I’m in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I’m in love with your body
Every day discovering something brand new
I’m in love with the shape of you
One week in we let the story begin
We’re going out on our first date
You and me are thrifty
So go all you can eat
Fill up your bag and I fill up a plate
We talk for hours and hours about the sweet and the sour
And how your family is doing okay
Leave and get in a taxi, then kiss in the backseat
Tell the driver make the radio play
And I’m singing like
Girl, you know I want your love
Your love was handmade for somebody like me
Come on now follow my lead
I may be crazy, don’t mind me
Say, boy, let’s not talk too much
Grab on my waist and put that body on me…
Come on now, follow my lead
Come, come on now, follow my lead
I’m in love with the shape of you
We push and pull like a magnet do
Although my heart is falling too
I’m in love with your body
And last night you were in my room
And now my bedsheets smell like you
Every day discovering something brand new
I’m in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I’m in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I’m in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I’m in love with your body
Every day discovering something brand new
I’m in love with the shape of you
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
I’m in love with the shape of you
We push and pull like a magnet do
Although my heart is falling too
I’m in love with your body
Last night you were in my room
And now my bedsheets smell like you
Every day discovering something brand new
I’m in love with your body
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
I’m in love with your body
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
I’m in love with your body
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
I’m in love with your body
Every day discovering something brand new
I’m in love with the shape of you.
Shape of you di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione
Il club non è il posto migliore dove trovare l’amore
Quindi me ne vado al bar
io e i miei amici al tavolo ci facciamo dei cicchetti
bevendo sempre più veloce e poi parlando lentamente
fai un salto e inizia a parlare solo con me
e credimi, ti darà una possibilità adesso
prendi la mia mano, fermati, metti al jukebox The Man
e poi inizia a ballare, e ora io canto così
ragazza lo sai che voglio il tuo amore
il tuo amore è stato fatto su misura per qualcuno come me
dai vieni, segui il mio ritmo
potrei essere pazzo, non farci caso, dì soltanto
ragazzo, non parliamo troppo
prendi i miei fianchi e stringi quel corpo su di me
dai adesso, seui il mio ritmo
dai, dai adesso, segui il mio ritmo
sono innamorato della tua forma
noi ci attraiamo e respingiamo come delle calamite
anche se anche il mio cuore si sta innamorando
sono innamorato del tuo corpo
e la notte scorsa eri nella mia stanza
e ora le mie lenzuola sanno di te
ogni giorno scopro qualcosa di nuovo
oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo
oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo
oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo
oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo
ogni giorno scopro qualcosa di nuovo
sono innamorato della tua forma
da una settimana la nostra storia è cominciata
siamo usciti dal primo appuntamento
ma tu ed io siamo poveracci quindi andiamo all’all you can eat
riempi la borda e riempiti un piatto
parliamo per ore e ore del dolce e dell’amaro
e se la tua famiglia sta bene
e poi ce ne andiamo in taxi, ci baciamo sui sedili posteriori
dì al conducente che metta una canzone alla radio e io canto così
ragazza lo sai che voglio il tuo amore
il tuo amore è stato fatto su misura per qualcuno come me
dai vieni, segui il mio ritmo
potrei essere pazzo, non farci caso, dì soltanto
ragazzo, non parliamo troppo
prendi i miei fianchi e stringi quel corpo su di me
dai adesso, segui il mio ritmo
dai, dai adesso, segui il mio ritmo
ragazza sono innamorato della tua forma
non ci attraiamo e respingiamo come delle calamite
anche se anche il mio cuore si sta innamorando
sono innamorato del tuo corpo
e la notte scorsa eri nella mia stanza
e ora le mie lenzuola sanno di te
ogni giorno scopro qualcosa di nuovo
oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo
oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo
oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo
oh sono innamorato del tuo corpo
ogni giorno scopro qualcosa di nuovo
sono innamorato della tua forma.
Shape of you di Ed Sheeran: il video