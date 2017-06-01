Skin di Rag’n’Bone Man: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Skin di Rag’n’Bone Man è il secondo singolo estratto dal primo album del cantautore inglese Rory Graham. Dopo la straordinario e incredibile successo di Human, Rag’n’Bone Man ha lanciato il tormentone della primavera-estate 2017. Skin è ai primi posti della classifica delle hit parade europea 2017. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del secondo singolo di Rag’n’Bone Man.

Skin di Rag’n’Bone Man: il testo

When I heard that sound

When the walls came down

I was thinking about you

About you

When my skin grows old

When my breath runs cold

I’ll be thinking about you

About you

Seconds from my heart

A bullet from the dark

Helpless, I surrender

Shackled by your love

Holding me like this

With poison on your lips

Only when it’s over

The silence hits so hard

‘Cause it was almost love, it was almost love

It was almost love, it was almost love

When I heard that sound

When the walls came down

I was thinking about you

About you

When my skin grows old

When my breath runs cold

I’ll be thinking about you

About you

When I run out of air to breathe

It’s your ghost I see

I’ll be thinking about you, about you

It was almost love, it was almost…

We bleed ourselves in vain

How tragic is this game?

Turn around, I’m holding on to someone

But the love is gone

Carrying the load, with wings that feel like stone

Knowing that we nearly fell so far now

It’s hard to tell

Yeah we came so close, it was almost love

It was almost love, it was almost love

When I heard that sound

When the walls came down

I was thinking about you

About you

When my skin grows old

When my breath runs cold

I’ll be thinking about you

About you

When I run out of air to breathe

It’s your ghost I see

I’ll be thinking about you, about you

While I reached out for your hand

When the walls were caving in

When I see you on the other side

We can try all over again

When I heard that sound

When the walls came down

I was thinking about you

About you

When my skin grows old

When my breath runs cold

I’ll be thinking about you

About you

When I run out of air to breathe

It’s your ghost I see

I’ll be thinking about you, about you

‘Cause it was almost love, it was almost love

It was almost love, it was almost love.

Skin di Rag’n’Bone Man: la traduzione

Quando sentivo quel suono

Quando le pareti crollarono

Io pensavo a te

A te

Quando la pelle invecchia

Quando il mio respiro diventa freddo

penserò a te

A te

Secondi dal mio cuore

Un proiettile dal buio

Senza speranza, mi arrendo

Incatenato dal tuo amore

che mi trattiene in questo modo

Con il veleno sulle labbra

Solo quando è finita

Il silenzio colpisce così duramente

Perché era quasi amore, è stato quasi amore

E’ stato quasi amore, è stato quasi amore

Quando sentivo quel suono

Quando le pareti crollarono

Io pensavo a te

A te

Quando la pelle invecchia

Quando il mio respiro diventa freddo

penserò a te

A te

Quando sono a corto di aria per respirare

E’ il tuo fantasma che vedo

Penserò a te, a te

E’ stato quasi amore, era quasi…

Sanguiniamo

Come è tragico questo gioco?

Girati, Tengo stretto qualcuno

Ma l’amore è finito

Portando il peso, con le ali che si sentono come di pietra

Sapendo che siamo quasi caduti finora

E’ difficile da dire

Sì, siamo arrivati ??così vicino, è stato quasi amore

E’ stato quasi amore, è stato quasi amore

Quando sentivo quel suono

Quando le pareti crollarono

Io pensavo a te

A te

Quando la pelle invecchia

Quando il mio respiro diventa freddo

penserò a te

A te

Quando sono a corto di aria per respirare

E’ il tuo fantasma che vedo

Penserò a te, a te

E’ stato quasi amore, era quasi…

Mentre ho allungato la mano

Quando le pareti sono crollate

Quando ti vedo dall’altra parte

Possiamo provare tutto daccapo

Quando sentivo quel suono

Quando le pareti crollarono

Io pensavo a te

A te

Quando la pelle invecchia

Quando il mio respiro diventa freddo

penserò a te

A te

Quando sono a corto di aria per respirare

E’ il tuo fantasma che vedo

Penserò a te, a te

E’ stato quasi amore, era quasi…

Skin di Rag’n’Bone Man: il video ufficiale