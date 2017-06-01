Skin di Rag’n’Bone Man: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Skin di Rag’n’Bone Man è il secondo singolo estratto dal primo album del cantautore inglese Rory Graham. Dopo la straordinario e incredibile successo di Human, Rag’n’Bone Man ha lanciato il tormentone della primavera-estate 2017. Skin è ai primi posti della classifica delle hit parade europea 2017. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del secondo singolo di Rag’n’Bone Man.
Skin di Rag’n’Bone Man: il testo
When I heard that sound
When the walls came down
I was thinking about you
About you
When my skin grows old
When my breath runs cold
I’ll be thinking about you
About you
Seconds from my heart
A bullet from the dark
Helpless, I surrender
Shackled by your love
Holding me like this
With poison on your lips
Only when it’s over
The silence hits so hard
‘Cause it was almost love, it was almost love
It was almost love, it was almost love
When I heard that sound
When the walls came down
I was thinking about you
About you
When my skin grows old
When my breath runs cold
I’ll be thinking about you
About you
When I run out of air to breathe
It’s your ghost I see
I’ll be thinking about you, about you
It was almost love, it was almost…
We bleed ourselves in vain
How tragic is this game?
Turn around, I’m holding on to someone
But the love is gone
Carrying the load, with wings that feel like stone
Knowing that we nearly fell so far now
It’s hard to tell
Yeah we came so close, it was almost love
It was almost love, it was almost love
When I heard that sound
When the walls came down
I was thinking about you
About you
When my skin grows old
When my breath runs cold
I’ll be thinking about you
About you
When I run out of air to breathe
It’s your ghost I see
I’ll be thinking about you, about you
While I reached out for your hand
When the walls were caving in
When I see you on the other side
We can try all over again
When I heard that sound
When the walls came down
I was thinking about you
About you
When my skin grows old
When my breath runs cold
I’ll be thinking about you
About you
When I run out of air to breathe
It’s your ghost I see
I’ll be thinking about you, about you
‘Cause it was almost love, it was almost love
It was almost love, it was almost love.
Skin di Rag’n’Bone Man: la traduzione
Quando sentivo quel suono
Quando le pareti crollarono
Io pensavo a te
A te
Quando la pelle invecchia
Quando il mio respiro diventa freddo
penserò a te
A te
Secondi dal mio cuore
Un proiettile dal buio
Senza speranza, mi arrendo
Incatenato dal tuo amore
che mi trattiene in questo modo
Con il veleno sulle labbra
Solo quando è finita
Il silenzio colpisce così duramente
Perché era quasi amore, è stato quasi amore
E’ stato quasi amore, è stato quasi amore
Quando sentivo quel suono
Quando le pareti crollarono
Io pensavo a te
A te
Quando la pelle invecchia
Quando il mio respiro diventa freddo
penserò a te
A te
Quando sono a corto di aria per respirare
E’ il tuo fantasma che vedo
Penserò a te, a te
E’ stato quasi amore, era quasi…
Sanguiniamo
Come è tragico questo gioco?
Girati, Tengo stretto qualcuno
Ma l’amore è finito
Portando il peso, con le ali che si sentono come di pietra
Sapendo che siamo quasi caduti finora
E’ difficile da dire
Sì, siamo arrivati ??così vicino, è stato quasi amore
E’ stato quasi amore, è stato quasi amore
Quando sentivo quel suono
Quando le pareti crollarono
Io pensavo a te
A te
Quando la pelle invecchia
Quando il mio respiro diventa freddo
penserò a te
A te
Quando sono a corto di aria per respirare
E’ il tuo fantasma che vedo
Penserò a te, a te
E’ stato quasi amore, era quasi…
Mentre ho allungato la mano
Quando le pareti sono crollate
Quando ti vedo dall’altra parte
Possiamo provare tutto daccapo
Quando sentivo quel suono
Quando le pareti crollarono
Io pensavo a te
A te
Quando la pelle invecchia
Quando il mio respiro diventa freddo
penserò a te
A te
Quando sono a corto di aria per respirare
E’ il tuo fantasma che vedo
Penserò a te, a te
E’ stato quasi amore, era quasi…
Skin di Rag’n’Bone Man: il video ufficiale