Slow Hands è il secondo singolo da solista dell’ex cantante dei One Direction, Niall Horan, dopo This Town. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio di Slow Hands.
Slow Hands di Niall Horan: il testo
[Verse 1] This should take us back to my place
That’s what she said right to my face
’cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby
I’ve been thinking ’bout it all day
And I hope you feel the same, babe (yeah)
’cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby
[Chorus] Slow, slow hands
Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I’m even here without you
I know that there’s already ain’t no stopping
Your plans involves slow hands (woo)
Slow hands
[Verse 2] I just wanna take my time
We could do this baby, all night (yeah)
’cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby
[Chorus] Slow, slow hands
Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I’m even here without you
I know, yeah, that there’s already ain’t no stopping
Your plans involves slow hands (woo)
[Bridge] Fingertips putting on a show
Got me now and I can’t say no
Wanna be with you all alone
Take me home, take me home
Fingertips putting on a show
Can’t you tell that I
[Chorus] Slow, slow hands
Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I’m even here without you
I know, yeah, that there’s already ain’t no stopping
Your plans involves slow hands (woo).
Slow Hands di Niall Horan: la traduzione
Questo dovrebbe riportarci a casa mia
è proprio quello che mi ha detto in faccia
perchè ti voglio terribilmente , ti voglio tesoro
ti ho pensato tutto il giorno
e spero che per te sia lo stesso
perchè ti voglio terribilmente, voglio baby le tue
voglio le tue mani delicate
sudore della schiena che gocciola sulla biancheria sporca
non c’è la possibilità che io possa anche solo esistere senza di te
io so già che non è possibile che ci fermiamo
nei tuoi piani ci sono mani delicate
(woo)
woo
voglio solo riprendere il mio tempo
possiamo fare questo baby tutta la notte
perché ti voglio terribilmente, si ti voglio baby
voglio le tue mani delicate
sudore della schiena che gocciola sulla biancheria sporca
non c’è la possibilità che io possa anche solo esistere senza di te
io so già che non è possibile che ci fermiamo
nei tuoi piani ci sono mani delicate
le punte delle tue dita stanno facendo uno spettacolo
mi hai preso ora e non posso dire di no
voglio stare con te per tutta la notte
portami a casa, portami a casa
non riesci a capire che io ti voglio tesoro
le punte delle tue dita stanno facendo uno spettacolo
non riesci a capire che io
mani delicate
voglio le tue mani delicate
sudore della schiena che gocciola sulla biancheria sporca
non c’è la possibilità che io possa anche solo esistere senza di te
io so già che non è possibile che ci fermiamo
nei tuoi piani ci sono mani delicate.
Slow Hands di Niall Horan: l’audio