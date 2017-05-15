Slow Hands è il secondo singolo da solista dell’ex cantante dei One Direction, Niall Horan, dopo This Town. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio di Slow Hands.

Slow Hands di Niall Horan: il testo

[Verse 1] This should take us back to my place

That’s what she said right to my face

’cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby

I’ve been thinking ’bout it all day

And I hope you feel the same, babe (yeah)

’cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby

[Chorus] Slow, slow hands

Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I’m even here without you

I know that there’s already ain’t no stopping

Your plans involves slow hands (woo)

Slow hands

[Verse 2] I just wanna take my time

We could do this baby, all night (yeah)

’cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby

[Chorus] Slow, slow hands

Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I’m even here without you

I know, yeah, that there’s already ain’t no stopping

Your plans involves slow hands (woo)

[Bridge] Fingertips putting on a show

Got me now and I can’t say no

Wanna be with you all alone

Take me home, take me home

Fingertips putting on a show

Can’t you tell that I

[Chorus] Slow, slow hands

Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I’m even here without you

I know, yeah, that there’s already ain’t no stopping

Your plans involves slow hands (woo).

Slow Hands di Niall Horan: la traduzione

Questo dovrebbe riportarci a casa mia

è proprio quello che mi ha detto in faccia

perchè ti voglio terribilmente , ti voglio tesoro

ti ho pensato tutto il giorno

e spero che per te sia lo stesso

perchè ti voglio terribilmente, voglio baby le tue

voglio le tue mani delicate

sudore della schiena che gocciola sulla biancheria sporca

non c’è la possibilità che io possa anche solo esistere senza di te

io so già che non è possibile che ci fermiamo

nei tuoi piani ci sono mani delicate

(woo)

woo

voglio solo riprendere il mio tempo

possiamo fare questo baby tutta la notte

perché ti voglio terribilmente, si ti voglio baby

voglio le tue mani delicate

sudore della schiena che gocciola sulla biancheria sporca

non c’è la possibilità che io possa anche solo esistere senza di te

io so già che non è possibile che ci fermiamo

nei tuoi piani ci sono mani delicate

le punte delle tue dita stanno facendo uno spettacolo

mi hai preso ora e non posso dire di no

voglio stare con te per tutta la notte

portami a casa, portami a casa

non riesci a capire che io ti voglio tesoro

le punte delle tue dita stanno facendo uno spettacolo

non riesci a capire che io

mani delicate

voglio le tue mani delicate

sudore della schiena che gocciola sulla biancheria sporca

non c’è la possibilità che io possa anche solo esistere senza di te

io so già che non è possibile che ci fermiamo

nei tuoi piani ci sono mani delicate.

Slow Hands di Niall Horan: l’audio