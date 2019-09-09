Small Talk di Katy Perry è disponibile dal 9 agosto 2019. Il brano arriva a poco tempo di distanza dal precedente comeback, Never Really Over. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

Small Talk di Katy Perry: il testo

[Verse 1]

Isn’t it strange that you used to know me?

All the highs and lows and in-betweens

And now you see me and just say, “Hey”

Isn’t it weird that you’ve seen me naked?

We had conversations ‘bout forever

Now it’s ‘bout the weather‚ okay

[Pre-Chorus1]

And I just can’t believe

We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime

Now just memories

We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers

Yeah

[Chorus2]

Acting like we never met

Faking like we’d just forget

We were lovers

And now there’s nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been

Ain’t it funny?

‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk

[Verse 2]

Isn’t it wild that I know your weakness?

And everybody at the party thinks

That you’re the best since sliced bread

And isn’t it awkward I got a new somebody?

And honestly it’ll probably be a while before we can just be friends

[Pre-Chorus1]

I just can’t believe

We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime

Now just memories

We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers

(Small talk)

[Chorus2]

Acting like we never met

Faking like we’d just forget

We were lovers

And now there’s nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been (Hands haven’t been)

Ain’t it funny?

‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk

[Post-Chorus5]

Blah-blah-blah-blah

Blah-blah-blah-blah

Blah-blah-blah-blah

Now there’s nothing left but small talk

Blah-blah-blah-blah (Nothing left‚ nothing left‚ baby)

Blah-blah-blah-blah (Nah)

Blah-blah-blah-blah (Oh no)

Now there’s nothing left but small talk

[Bridge6]

And I just can’t believe

We went from strangers to lovers to strangers

[Chorus2]

Acting like we never met

Faking like we’d just forget

We were lovers

And now there’s nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been (Oh)

Ain’t it funny?

‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk

(Now there’s nothing left but small talk)

[Post-Chorus5]

Blah-blah-blah-blah

Blah-blah-blah-blah (Blah-blah-blah)

Blah-blah-blah-blah

Now there’s nothing left but small talk (Now there’s nothing left)

Blah-blah-blah-blah

Blah-blah-blah-blah (Small talk)

Blah-blah-blah-blah

Now there’s nothing left but small talk.

Small Talk di Katy Perry: la traduzione

Non è strano che fossi solito a conoscermi?

Tutti gli alti e i bassi e i momenti medi

E ora mi vedi e dici “Ehi”

Non è strano che tu mi abbia visto nuda?

Abbiamo avuto conversazioni infinite

Ora parliamo di come è il tempo, ok

E proprio non ci posso credere

Siamo passati da estranei ad amanti ad estranei in una vita

Adesso solo ricordi

Siamo passati dagli estranei agli amanti agli estranei

si

Agendo come se non ci fossimo mai incontrati

Fingendo di dimenticare

Eravamo amanti

E ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere

Avevo ogni centimetro della tua pelle

Non c’è nessun posto in cui le tue mani non siano state

Non è divertente?

Perché ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere

Non è inspiegabile che io conosca la tua debolezza?

E tutti alla festa pensano

Che tu sia l’invenzione del secolo

E non è imbarazzante che abbia un nuovo qualcuno?

E onestamente probabilmente ci vorrà un po ‘prima che possiamo solo essere amici

Non ci posso credere

Siamo passati da estranei ad amanti ad estranei in una vita

Adesso solo ricordi

Siamo passati da estranei ad amanti e ad estranei

(Chiacchiere)

Agendo come se non ci fossimo mai incontrati

Fingendo di dimenticare

Eravamo amanti

E ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere

Avevo ogni centimetro della tua pelle

Non c’è nessun posto in cui le tue mani non siano state

Non è divertente?

Perché ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere

Bla-bla-bla-bla

Bla-bla-bla-bla

Bla-bla-bla-bla

Ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere

Blah-blah-blah-blah (Nulla è rimasto, niente è rimasto, piccolo)

Blah-blah-blah-blah (Nah)

Blah-blah-blah-blah (Oh no)

Ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere

E proprio non ci posso credere

Siamo passati da sconosciuti ad amanti ad estranei

Agendo come se non ci fossimo mai incontrati

Fingendo di dimenticare

Eravamo amanti

E ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere

Avevo ogni centimetro della tua pelle

Non c’è nessun posto in cui le tue mani non siano state

Non è divertente?

Perché ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere

Bla-bla-bla-bla

Blah-blah-blah-blah (Blah-blah-blah)

Bla-bla-bla-bla

Ora non è rimasto altro che chiacchiere (Ora non è rimasto nulla)

Bla-bla-bla-bla

Blah-blah-blah-blah (chiacchiere)

Bla-bla-bla-bla

Ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere.

Small Talk di Katy Perry: il video

Redazione-iGossip