Small Talk di Katy Perry è disponibile dal 9 agosto 2019. Il brano arriva a poco tempo di distanza dal precedente comeback, Never Really Over. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
Small Talk di Katy Perry: il testo
[Verse 1]
Isn’t it strange that you used to know me?
All the highs and lows and in-betweens
And now you see me and just say, “Hey”
Isn’t it weird that you’ve seen me naked?
We had conversations ‘bout forever
Now it’s ‘bout the weather‚ okay
[Pre-Chorus1]
And I just can’t believe
We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime
Now just memories
We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers
Yeah
[Chorus2]
Acting like we never met
Faking like we’d just forget
We were lovers
And now there’s nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been
Ain’t it funny?
‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk
[Verse 2]
Isn’t it wild that I know your weakness?
And everybody at the party thinks
That you’re the best since sliced bread
And isn’t it awkward I got a new somebody?
And honestly it’ll probably be a while before we can just be friends
[Pre-Chorus1]
I just can’t believe
We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime
Now just memories
We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers
(Small talk)
[Chorus2]
Acting like we never met
Faking like we’d just forget
We were lovers
And now there’s nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been (Hands haven’t been)
Ain’t it funny?
‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk
[Post-Chorus5]
Blah-blah-blah-blah
Blah-blah-blah-blah
Blah-blah-blah-blah
Now there’s nothing left but small talk
Blah-blah-blah-blah (Nothing left‚ nothing left‚ baby)
Blah-blah-blah-blah (Nah)
Blah-blah-blah-blah (Oh no)
Now there’s nothing left but small talk
[Bridge6]
And I just can’t believe
We went from strangers to lovers to strangers
[Chorus2]
Acting like we never met
Faking like we’d just forget
We were lovers
And now there’s nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been (Oh)
Ain’t it funny?
‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk
(Now there’s nothing left but small talk)
[Post-Chorus5]
Blah-blah-blah-blah
Blah-blah-blah-blah (Blah-blah-blah)
Blah-blah-blah-blah
Now there’s nothing left but small talk (Now there’s nothing left)
Blah-blah-blah-blah
Blah-blah-blah-blah (Small talk)
Blah-blah-blah-blah
Now there’s nothing left but small talk.
Small Talk di Katy Perry: la traduzione
Non è strano che fossi solito a conoscermi?
Tutti gli alti e i bassi e i momenti medi
E ora mi vedi e dici “Ehi”
Non è strano che tu mi abbia visto nuda?
Abbiamo avuto conversazioni infinite
Ora parliamo di come è il tempo, ok
E proprio non ci posso credere
Siamo passati da estranei ad amanti ad estranei in una vita
Adesso solo ricordi
Siamo passati dagli estranei agli amanti agli estranei
si
Agendo come se non ci fossimo mai incontrati
Fingendo di dimenticare
Eravamo amanti
E ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere
Avevo ogni centimetro della tua pelle
Non c’è nessun posto in cui le tue mani non siano state
Non è divertente?
Perché ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere
Non è inspiegabile che io conosca la tua debolezza?
E tutti alla festa pensano
Che tu sia l’invenzione del secolo
E non è imbarazzante che abbia un nuovo qualcuno?
E onestamente probabilmente ci vorrà un po ‘prima che possiamo solo essere amici
Non ci posso credere
Siamo passati da estranei ad amanti ad estranei in una vita
Adesso solo ricordi
Siamo passati da estranei ad amanti e ad estranei
(Chiacchiere)
Agendo come se non ci fossimo mai incontrati
Fingendo di dimenticare
Eravamo amanti
E ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere
Avevo ogni centimetro della tua pelle
Non c’è nessun posto in cui le tue mani non siano state
Non è divertente?
Perché ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere
Bla-bla-bla-bla
Bla-bla-bla-bla
Bla-bla-bla-bla
Ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere
Blah-blah-blah-blah (Nulla è rimasto, niente è rimasto, piccolo)
Blah-blah-blah-blah (Nah)
Blah-blah-blah-blah (Oh no)
Ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere
E proprio non ci posso credere
Siamo passati da sconosciuti ad amanti ad estranei
Agendo come se non ci fossimo mai incontrati
Fingendo di dimenticare
Eravamo amanti
E ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere
Avevo ogni centimetro della tua pelle
Non c’è nessun posto in cui le tue mani non siano state
Non è divertente?
Perché ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere
Bla-bla-bla-bla
Blah-blah-blah-blah (Blah-blah-blah)
Bla-bla-bla-bla
Ora non è rimasto altro che chiacchiere (Ora non è rimasto nulla)
Bla-bla-bla-bla
Blah-blah-blah-blah (chiacchiere)
Bla-bla-bla-bla
Ora non rimane altro che chiacchiere.