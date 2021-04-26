Starstruck di Years & Years: testo, traduzione e video della canzone

Starstruck di Years & Years è il singolo principale del suo terzo album. Rappresenta il primo singolo da quando Years & Years è diventato ufficialmente solista. Il brano racconta dell’effetto che una persona provoca in chi canta e racconta quelle sensazioni, come si fosse travolti da una stella, sognando l’amore dell’altro. Ecco testo, traduzione e video della canzone del cantante inglese Olly Alexander.

[Intro]I can’t help itI get starstruck around you [Verse 1]I feel like all these people in this roomDon’t shine like youIf I could bottle you upI would sip ya like cosmic juice [Pre-Chorus]So gimme that good loveGood good love all nightDon’t need your cashI got my own to spend it on ya if I likeIf you wanna danceBaby let’s danceWe can dream until the sunrise [Chorus]I can’t help itI get starstruck around youWhat can I do babyI can’t help itI get starstruck around youWhat can I do[Verse 2]There ain’t no reason whyI can’t speak, think or stop staring at your glowI wanna tell ya everything that’s on my mind babyEven if I chokeOoh, yeah [Pre-Chorus]So gimme that good loveGood good love all nightDon’t need your cashI got my own to spend it on ya if I lik?If you wanna danceBaby let’s danceW? can dream until the sunrise [Chorus]I can’t help itI get starstruck around youWhat can I do babyI can’t help itI get starstruck around youWhat can I do (when I got my hands on you) [Post-Chorus]I’m not giving, not giving you upI’m not giving, not giving you upI’m not giving, not giving you upI’m not giving, not giving you up, up, up, noI can’t help itI get starstruck around youWhat can I do baby[Breakdown]StarstruckNot giving you upStarstruckNot giving you up [Chorus]I can’t help itI can’t help itI can’t help itI can’t help itI get starstruck around youWhat can I do babyI can’t help itI get starstruck around youWhat can I do (oh what can I do) [Post-Chorus]I’m not giving, not giving you upI’m not giving, not giving you upI’m not giving, not giving you upI’m not giving, not giving you up, up, up, no [Outro]I can’t help itI get starstruck around youWhat can I doStarstruckNot giving you up.

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te

Mi sento come tutte queste persone in questa stanza

Non brillassero come te

Se potessi imbottigliarti

Ti sorseggerei come un succo cosmico

Quindi dammi quel buon amore

Buon buon amore tutta la notte

Non ho bisogno dei tuoi soldi

Ho il mio da spendere per te se mi va

Se vuoi ballare

Baby balliamo

Possiamo sognare fino all’alba

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te

Cosa posso fare baby

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te

Cosa posso fare

Non c’è motivo per cui

Non posso parlare, pensare o smettere di fissare il tuo bagliore

Voglio dirti tutto quello che ho in mente baby

Anche se soffoco

Quindi dammi quel buon amore

Buon buon amore tutta la notte

Non ho bisogno dei tuoi soldi

Ho il mio da spendere per te se mi va

Se vuoi ballare

Baby balliamo

Possiamo sognare fino all’alba

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te

Cosa posso fare baby

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te

Cosa posso fare

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo, su, su, no

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te

Cosa posso farci, baby

Non posso farci niente

Non posso farci niente

Non posso farci niente

Non posso farci niente

Mi stupisco intorno a te

Cosa posso fare baby

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella intorno a te

Cosa posso fare (oh cosa posso fare)

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo, su, su, no

Non posso farci niente

Mi stupisco intorno a te

Cosa posso fare

Colpito da una stella.

Starstruck di Years & Years: il video della canzone