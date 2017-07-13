Story of a Heart degli Steps: testo, traduzione e video

Story of a Heart degli Steps è il titolo del secondo estratto dal loro ultimo disco, Tears On The Dancefloor. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
Story of a Heart degli Steps: il testo
It must have been him
Just a glimpse of a face in the crowd
That’s all it takes
My heart is racing
I stand in a trance
As I stare at the back of a bus
Knowing there’s no use denying
I can’t stop thinking about us
The story of a heart
The story all of it mine
Then you took it from me
Every glorious line
I was safe and warm
And now I’m out in the cold
And I know I shouldn’t have told my story
Story of a heart
I laid myself open wide
Yet to read the pages
Where the ink hadn’t dried
All emotions pent up inside, my story
I try to resist
But the images keep coming through
So many years
Still I’m defenseless
The house by the lake
His hands resting awhile on the oars
Speaking with quiet conviction
Carefully unlocking doors
The story of a heart
The story all of it mine
Then you took it from me
Every glorious line
I was safe and warm
And now I’m out in the cold
And I know I shouldn’t have told my story
Story of a heart
I laid myself open wide
Yet to read the pages
Where the ink hadn’t dried
All emotions pent up inside, my story
Did he see me
Or did I just imagine it all
Putting a face on a stranger
A face I find more and more hard to recall
Never given up I look for you everywhere
Time went by and sadness took the place of despair
In a way you’ll stay with me ‘til death do us part
Like a shadow deep in my heart forever
The story of a heart
I laid myself open wide
Yet to read the pages
Where the ink hadn’t dried
Swept away and lost in love
What was I to do
I just had to read it to you, my story
The story of a heart
The story all of it mine
Then you took it from me
Every glorious line
I was safe and warm
And now I’m out in the cold
And I know I shouldn’t have told my story.
Story of a Heart degli Steps: la traduzione
Deve essere stato lui
Solo dato un’occhiata al volto in mezzo alla folla
Questo è tutto ciò che serve
Il mio cuore è in corsa
Sto in una trance
Mentre guardo sul retro di un autobus
Sapere che non c’è alcun uso negato
Non posso smettere di pensarci
La storia di un cuore
La storia è tutta mia
Poi l’hai presa da me
Ogni linea gloriosa
Mi sentivo al sicuro e protetta
E adesso sono al freddo
E so che non avrei dovuto raccontare la mia storia
Storia di un cuore
Mi sono aperta
Ancora per leggere le pagine
Dove l’inchiostro non era asciugato
Tutte le emozioni intrise dentro, la mia storia
Cerco di resistere
Ma le immagini continuano a venire
Tanti anni
Ancora sono indifesa
La casa sul lago
Le sue mani si appoggiano un po’ sui remi
Parlando con una certa convinzione
Sbloccando accuratamente le porte
La storia di un cuore
La storia è tutta mia
Poi l’hai presa da me
Ogni linea gloriosa
Mi sentivo al sicuro e protetta
E adesso sono al freddo
E so che non avrei dovuto raccontare la mia storia
Storia di un cuore
Mi sono aperta
Ancora per leggere le pagine
Dove l’inchiostro non era asciugato
Tutte le emozioni intrise dentro, la mia storia
Mi ha visto
Oppure ho immaginato tutto
Mettendo un viso su uno sconosciuto
Un volto che trovo sempre più difficile da ricordarmi
Non ho mai rinunciato ti cerco ovunque
Il tempo andava e la tristezza ha preso il posto della disperazione
In un certo senso rimarrai con me, finché morte non ci separi
Come un’ombra profonda nel mio cuore per sempre
Storia di un cuore
Mi sono aperta
Ancora per leggere le pagine
Dove l’inchiostro non era asciugato
Spazzato via e perso nell’amore
Cosa dovevo fare?
Ho dovuto leggertela, la mia storia
La storia di un cuore
La storia è tutta mia
Poi l’hai presa da me
Ogni linea gloriosa
Mi sentivo al sicuro e protetta
E adesso sono al freddo
E so che non avrei dovuto raccontare la mia storia.
Story of a Heart degli Steps: il video ufficiale