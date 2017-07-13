Story of a Heart degli Steps: testo, traduzione e video

Story of a Heart degli Steps è il titolo del secondo estratto dal loro ultimo disco, Tears On The Dancefloor. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

Story of a Heart degli Steps: il testo

It must have been him

Just a glimpse of a face in the crowd

That’s all it takes

My heart is racing

I stand in a trance

As I stare at the back of a bus

Knowing there’s no use denying

I can’t stop thinking about us

The story of a heart

The story all of it mine

Then you took it from me

Every glorious line

I was safe and warm

And now I’m out in the cold

And I know I shouldn’t have told my story

Story of a heart

I laid myself open wide

Yet to read the pages

Where the ink hadn’t dried

All emotions pent up inside, my story

I try to resist

But the images keep coming through

So many years

Still I’m defenseless

The house by the lake

His hands resting awhile on the oars

Speaking with quiet conviction

Carefully unlocking doors

The story of a heart

The story all of it mine

Then you took it from me

Every glorious line

I was safe and warm

And now I’m out in the cold

And I know I shouldn’t have told my story

Story of a heart

I laid myself open wide

Yet to read the pages

Where the ink hadn’t dried

All emotions pent up inside, my story

Did he see me

Or did I just imagine it all

Putting a face on a stranger

A face I find more and more hard to recall

Never given up I look for you everywhere

Time went by and sadness took the place of despair

In a way you’ll stay with me ‘til death do us part

Like a shadow deep in my heart forever

The story of a heart

I laid myself open wide

Yet to read the pages

Where the ink hadn’t dried

Swept away and lost in love

What was I to do

I just had to read it to you, my story

The story of a heart

The story all of it mine

Then you took it from me

Every glorious line

I was safe and warm

And now I’m out in the cold

And I know I shouldn’t have told my story.

Story of a Heart degli Steps: la traduzione

Deve essere stato lui

Solo dato un’occhiata al volto in mezzo alla folla

Questo è tutto ciò che serve

Il mio cuore è in corsa

Sto in una trance

Mentre guardo sul retro di un autobus

Sapere che non c’è alcun uso negato

Non posso smettere di pensarci

La storia di un cuore

La storia è tutta mia

Poi l’hai presa da me

Ogni linea gloriosa

Mi sentivo al sicuro e protetta

E adesso sono al freddo

E so che non avrei dovuto raccontare la mia storia

Storia di un cuore

Mi sono aperta

Ancora per leggere le pagine

Dove l’inchiostro non era asciugato

Tutte le emozioni intrise dentro, la mia storia

Cerco di resistere

Ma le immagini continuano a venire

Tanti anni

Ancora sono indifesa

La casa sul lago

Le sue mani si appoggiano un po’ sui remi

Parlando con una certa convinzione

Sbloccando accuratamente le porte

La storia di un cuore

La storia è tutta mia

Poi l’hai presa da me

Ogni linea gloriosa

Mi sentivo al sicuro e protetta

E adesso sono al freddo

E so che non avrei dovuto raccontare la mia storia

Storia di un cuore

Mi sono aperta

Ancora per leggere le pagine

Dove l’inchiostro non era asciugato

Tutte le emozioni intrise dentro, la mia storia

Mi ha visto

Oppure ho immaginato tutto

Mettendo un viso su uno sconosciuto

Un volto che trovo sempre più difficile da ricordarmi

Non ho mai rinunciato ti cerco ovunque

Il tempo andava e la tristezza ha preso il posto della disperazione

In un certo senso rimarrai con me, finché morte non ci separi

Come un’ombra profonda nel mio cuore per sempre

Storia di un cuore

Mi sono aperta

Ancora per leggere le pagine

Dove l’inchiostro non era asciugato

Spazzato via e perso nell’amore

Cosa dovevo fare?

Ho dovuto leggertela, la mia storia

La storia di un cuore

La storia è tutta mia

Poi l’hai presa da me

Ogni linea gloriosa

Mi sentivo al sicuro e protetta

E adesso sono al freddo

E so che non avrei dovuto raccontare la mia storia.

Story of a Heart degli Steps: il video ufficiale