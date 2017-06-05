Strip that down di Liam Payne feat. Quavo: testo, traduzione e video

Strip that down è il nuovo e primo singolo da solista dell’ex cantante dei One Direction Liam Payne, che vede la collaborazione di Quavo. Il brano è stato co-scritto insieme a Ed Sheeran ed è stato prodotto da Steve Mac. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale.

Strip that down di Liam Payne feat. Quavo: il testo

[Intro: Quavo]

Huncho

Quavo

Yo yo

[Verse 1: Liam Payne]

You know, I’ve been taking some time

And I’ve been keeping to myself (self)

I had my eyes up on the prize

Ain’t watching anybody else

But your love, it hit me hard, girl

Yeah, you’re bad for my health

I love the cards, that I’ve been dealt

Do you feel the same as well?

[Pre-Chorus: Liam Payne & Quavo]

You know, I used to be in 1D (now I’m out, free)

People want me for one thing (that’s not me)

I’m not changing, the way, that I (used to be)

I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy)

One Coke and Bacardi (sippin’ lightly)

When I walk inside the party (girls on me)

F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)

Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)

Oh yeah

[Chorus: Liam Payne & Quavo]

You know, I love it, when the music’s loud

But c’mon, strip that down for me, baby

Now there’s a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby (swing)

You know, I love it when the music’s loud

But c’mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground

[Verse 2: Liam Payne]

You know, that since the day, I met you

Yeah, you swept me off my feet

You know, that I don’t need no money

When your love is beside me

Yeah, you opened up my heart

And then you threw away the key

Girl, now it’s just you and me

And you don’t care ‘bout, where I’ve been

[Pre-Chorus: Liam Payne & Quavo]

You know, I used to be in 1D (now I’m out, free)

People want me for one thing (that’s not me)

I’m not changing, the way that I (used to be)

I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy) (ooh)

One Coke and Bacardi (sippin’ lightly)

When I walk inside the party (girls on me)

F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)

Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)

Ooh

[Chorus: Liam Payne & Quavo]

You know, I love it, when the music’s loud

But c’mon, strip that down for me, baby

Now there’s a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby (yeah)

You know, I love it when the music’s loud

But c’mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ih, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (strip that down)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (oh

Quavo)

[Verse 3: Quavo]

She gon’ strip it down for a thug, yeah (strip it down)

Word around town, she got the buzz, yeah (word)

Five shots in, she in love now (shots)

I promise, when we pull up, shut the club down (hey)

I took her from her man, don’t nobody know (know)

If you brought the CL, better drive slow (slow)

She know how to make me feel with my eyes closed (skrrt skrrt)

Anything goes down with the Huncho (Huncho)

[Chorus: Liam Payne & Quavo]

You know, I love it, when the music’s loud

But c’mon, strip that down for me

Now there’s a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby

You know, I love it when the music’s loud

But c’mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, c’mon, strip that down for me

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (Ayy)

Don’t say nothing, girl, strip that down for me (strip it down)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

All I want, girl, if you strip that down for me (strip it down)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

You’re the one, girl, c’mon, strip that down for me

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah).

Strip that down di Liam Payne feat. Quavo: la traduzione

Huncho

Quavo

Yo yo

Sai, ho preso un po’ di tempo

E me lo sono tenuto per me (io)

Avevo i miei occhi sul premio

Senza guardare nessun altro

Ma il tuo amore mi ha colpito a fondo, ragazza

Sì, sei cattivo per la mia salute

Amo le carte, che mi sono state date

Ti senti ugualmente bene?

Sai, sono stato uno dei 1D (ora sono fuori, libero)

La gente mi vuole per una cosa (non sono io)

Non sto cambiando, il modo che io (ero solito essere)

Voglio solo divertirmi (e fare casino)

Una Coca-Cola e una Bacardi (sorseggiando leggermente)

Quando cammino all’interno della festa (le ragazze su di me)

Ferrari F1 (6 velocità di marcia)

Ragazza, mi piace quando il tuo corpo (si sfrega su di me)

o si

Sai, lo amo, quando la musica è forte

Ma avanti, spogliati per me, baby

Ora c’è molta gente nella folla

Ma solo tu puoi ballare con me

Quindi metti le mani sul mio corpo

E muovilo così rotondo per me, baby (swing)

Sai, lo amo quando la musica è forte

Ma avanti, scuotilo che per me (sì, sì, sì, sì)

Oh, spogliati, ragazza

Amore quando sei arrivata a terra, ragazza (sì, sì, sì, sì)

Oh, spogliati, ragazza

Amore, quando hai toccato terra

Lo sai, che da quando ti ho conosciuto

Sì, mi hai spazzato via i piedi

Sai, non ho bisogno di soldi

Quando il tuo amore è accanto a me

Sì, hai aperto il mio cuore

Poi hai buttato via la chiave

Ragazza, ora siamo solo tu ed io

E non ti interessa, dove sono stato

Sai, sono stato uno dei 1D (ora sono fuori, libero)

La gente mi vuole per una cosa (non sono io)

Non sto cambiando, il modo che io (ero solito essere)

Voglio solo divertirmi (e fare casino)

Una Coca-Cola e una Bacardi (sorseggiando leggermente)

Quando cammino all’interno della festa (le ragazze su di me)

Ferrari F1 (6 velocità di marcia)

Ragazza, mi piace quando il tuo corpo (si sfrega su di me)

o si

Sai, lo amo, quando la musica è forte

Ma avanti, spogliati per me, baby

Ora c’è molta gente nella folla

Ma solo tu puoi ballare con me

Quindi metti le mani sul mio corpo

E muovilo così rotondo per me, baby (swing)

Sai, lo amo quando la musica è forte

Ma avanti, scuotilo che per me (sì, sì, sì, sì)

Oh, spogliati, ragazza

Amore quando sei arrivata a terra, ragazza (sì, sì, sì, sì)

Oh, spogliati, ragazza

Amore, quando hai toccato terra

Lei si sta spogliando per un diavolo, yeah (spoglia)

Parola intorno alla città, ha ottenuto il buzz, sì (parola)

Cinque colpi, ora innamorata (colpi)

Ti prometto, quando ci fermiamo, chiudiamo il club (hey)

L’ho presa dal suo uomo, nessuno lo sa (sai)

Se hai portato il CL, meglio che guidi lento (lento)

Sa come farti sentire con i miei occhi chiusi (skrrt skrrt)

Tutto va in giù con il Huncho (Huncho)

Sai, lo amo, quando la musica è forte

Ma avanti, spogliati per me, baby

Ora c’è molta gente nella folla

Ma solo tu puoi ballare con me

Quindi metti le mani sul mio corpo

E muovilo così rotondo per me, baby (swing)

Sai, lo amo quando la musica è forte

Ma avanti, scuotilo che per me (sì, sì, sì, sì)

Oh, spogliati, ragazza

Amore quando sei arrivata a terra, ragazza (sì, sì, sì, sì)

Oh, spogliati, ragazza

Amore, quando hai toccato terra.

Strip that down di Liam Payne feat. Quavo: il video