Sweet Creature di Harry Styles: testo, traduzione e audio

Domenico Giampetruzzi - 19-05-2017 13:00

Sweet Creature è il nuovo singolo dell’ex cantante dei One Direction, Harry Styles. La canzone è stata prodotta da Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Alex Salibian & Jeff Bhasker. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio ufficiale di Sweet Creature.

Harry Styles – Foto: Facebook

Sweet Creature di Harry Styles: il testo

Sweet creature
Had another talk about where it’s going wrong
But we’re still young
We don’t know where we’re going
But we know where we belong

No, we started
Two hearts in one home
It’s hard when we argue
We’re both stubborn, I know

Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
Sweet creature, sweet creature
When I run out of rope, you bring me home

Sweet creature
We’re running through the garden
Where nothing bothered us
But we’re still young
I always think about you and how we don’t speak enough

No, we started
Two hearts in one home
It’s hard when we argue
We’re both stubborn, I know

Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
Sweet creature, sweet creature
When I run out of rope, you bring me home

I know when we started
Two hearts in one home
It gets harder when we argue
We’re both stubborn, I know

Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
Sweet creature, sweet creature
When I run out of rope, you bring me home.

Sweet Creature di Harry Styles: la traduzione

Dolce creatura
Abbiamo avuto un’altra chiacchierata su cosa stia andando male
Ma siamo ancora giovani
Non sappiamo dove stiamo andando
Ma sappiamo dove ci sentiamo a nostro agio

No, abbiamo iniziato
Due cuori in una casa
E’ difficile quando litighiamo
Siamo entrambi testardi, lo so

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Ovunque io vada, mi porti a casa
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Quando ho esaurito la corda, mi porti a casa

dolce creatura
Stiamo correndo attraverso il giardino
Dove nulla ci infastidisce
Ma siamo ancora giovani
Penso sempre a te e come noi non parliamo abbastanza

No, abbiamo iniziato
Due cuori in una casa
E’ difficile quando litighiamo
Siamo entrambi testardi, lo so

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Ovunque io vada, mi porti a casa
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Quando ho esaurito la corda, mi porti a casa

Quando abbiamo iniziato lo so
Due cuori in una casa
Diventa sempre più difficile quando litighiamo
Siamo entrambi testardi, lo so

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Ovunque io vada, mi porti a casa
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Quando ho esaurito la corda, mi porti a casa.

Sweet Creature di Harry Styles: l’audio

La vita è sacra e guai a chi la tocca! Il gossip è un elisir di lunga vita... Perché? Ti fa sorridere, ti incuriosisce e ti allunga la vita!

Lascia un commento