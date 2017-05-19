Sweet Creature di Harry Styles: testo, traduzione e audio

Sweet Creature è il nuovo singolo dell’ex cantante dei One Direction, Harry Styles. La canzone è stata prodotta da Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Alex Salibian & Jeff Bhasker. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio ufficiale di Sweet Creature.

Sweet Creature di Harry Styles: il testo

Sweet creature

Had another talk about where it’s going wrong

But we’re still young

We don’t know where we’re going

But we know where we belong

No, we started

Two hearts in one home

It’s hard when we argue

We’re both stubborn, I know

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

Sweet creature, sweet creature

When I run out of rope, you bring me home

Sweet creature

We’re running through the garden

Where nothing bothered us

But we’re still young

I always think about you and how we don’t speak enough

No, we started

Two hearts in one home

It’s hard when we argue

We’re both stubborn, I know

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

Sweet creature, sweet creature

When I run out of rope, you bring me home

I know when we started

Two hearts in one home

It gets harder when we argue

We’re both stubborn, I know

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

Sweet creature, sweet creature

When I run out of rope, you bring me home.

Sweet Creature di Harry Styles: la traduzione

Dolce creatura

Abbiamo avuto un’altra chiacchierata su cosa stia andando male

Ma siamo ancora giovani

Non sappiamo dove stiamo andando

Ma sappiamo dove ci sentiamo a nostro agio

No, abbiamo iniziato

Due cuori in una casa

E’ difficile quando litighiamo

Siamo entrambi testardi, lo so

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura

Ovunque io vada, mi porti a casa

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura

Quando ho esaurito la corda, mi porti a casa

dolce creatura

Stiamo correndo attraverso il giardino

Dove nulla ci infastidisce

Ma siamo ancora giovani

Penso sempre a te e come noi non parliamo abbastanza

No, abbiamo iniziato

Due cuori in una casa

E’ difficile quando litighiamo

Siamo entrambi testardi, lo so

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura

Ovunque io vada, mi porti a casa

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura

Quando ho esaurito la corda, mi porti a casa

Quando abbiamo iniziato lo so

Due cuori in una casa

Diventa sempre più difficile quando litighiamo

Siamo entrambi testardi, lo so

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura

Ovunque io vada, mi porti a casa

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura

Quando ho esaurito la corda, mi porti a casa.

Sweet Creature di Harry Styles: l’audio