Sweet Creature di Harry Styles: testo, traduzione e audio

Sweet Creature è il nuovo singolo dell’ex cantante dei One Direction, Harry Styles. La canzone è stata prodotta da Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Alex Salibian & Jeff Bhasker. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio ufficiale di Sweet Creature.
Sweet Creature di Harry Styles: il testo
Sweet creature
Had another talk about where it’s going wrong
But we’re still young
We don’t know where we’re going
But we know where we belong
No, we started
Two hearts in one home
It’s hard when we argue
We’re both stubborn, I know
Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
Sweet creature, sweet creature
When I run out of rope, you bring me home
Sweet creature
We’re running through the garden
Where nothing bothered us
But we’re still young
I always think about you and how we don’t speak enough
No, we started
Two hearts in one home
It’s hard when we argue
We’re both stubborn, I know
Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
Sweet creature, sweet creature
When I run out of rope, you bring me home
I know when we started
Two hearts in one home
It gets harder when we argue
We’re both stubborn, I know
Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
Sweet creature, sweet creature
When I run out of rope, you bring me home.
Sweet Creature di Harry Styles: la traduzione
Dolce creatura
Abbiamo avuto un’altra chiacchierata su cosa stia andando male
Ma siamo ancora giovani
Non sappiamo dove stiamo andando
Ma sappiamo dove ci sentiamo a nostro agio
No, abbiamo iniziato
Due cuori in una casa
E’ difficile quando litighiamo
Siamo entrambi testardi, lo so
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Ovunque io vada, mi porti a casa
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Quando ho esaurito la corda, mi porti a casa
dolce creatura
Stiamo correndo attraverso il giardino
Dove nulla ci infastidisce
Ma siamo ancora giovani
Penso sempre a te e come noi non parliamo abbastanza
No, abbiamo iniziato
Due cuori in una casa
E’ difficile quando litighiamo
Siamo entrambi testardi, lo so
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Ovunque io vada, mi porti a casa
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Quando ho esaurito la corda, mi porti a casa
Quando abbiamo iniziato lo so
Due cuori in una casa
Diventa sempre più difficile quando litighiamo
Siamo entrambi testardi, lo so
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Ovunque io vada, mi porti a casa
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Quando ho esaurito la corda, mi porti a casa.
Sweet Creature di Harry Styles: l’audio