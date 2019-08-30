Tempo di Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott: testo, traduzione e video

Tempo di Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott è il terzo singolo dell’album della cantante e rapper Melissa Viviane Jefferson, Cuz I Love You. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

Tempo di Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott: il testo

[Intro: Lizzo]

I’ve been waitin’ for this one

Turn it up

[Chorus: Lizzo]

Slow songs, they for skinny hoes

Can’t move all of this here to one of those

I’m a thick bitch, I need tempo (Tempo)

Fuck it up to the tempo

[Verse 1: Lizzo]

Pitty-pat, pitty-pat, pitty-pitty-pat (Pat)

Look at my ass, it’s fitty-fitty-fat (Fat)

Kitty cat, kitty cat, kitty-kitty cat (Cat)

Prrr me a glass, boy, I like my water wet (Wet)

Throw it back (Throw it back, threw it back)

Catch that (Catch that, catch that)

I need a jack (Woo)

For all of this ass, but it won’t go flat (Wait a minute)

Baby, baby (Baby)

Come eat some of this cakey (Cake)

He look like he could gain a little weight (A little weight)

Lick the icing off, put the rest in your face (Face)

[Chorus: Lizzo]

Slow songs, they for skinny hoes

Can’t move all of this here to one of those (Hey)

I’m a thick bitch, I need tempo (Need it)

Fuck it up to the tempo

Fuck it up to the tempo

Fuck it up to the tempo

Slow songs, they for skinny hoes

Fuck it up to the tempo (Tempo)

[Verse 2: Lizzo]

Fuck it up, fuck it up

Boyfriend watchin’, oh now he wanna knuckle up

Get on this ride, baby, you gon’ have to buckle up

Thick thighs save lives, call me little buttercup

All means necessary (Ayy)

My ass is not an accessorary (What?)

Yeah, I said it, accessorary (What?)

Twerk skills up on legendary

[Chorus: Lizzo]

Slow songs, they for skinny hoes

Can’t move all of this here to one of those (Hey)

I’m a thick bitch, I need tempo (Need it)

Fuck it up to the tempo

Fuck it up to the tempo

Fuck it up to the tempo

Slow songs, they for skinny hoes

Fuck it up to the tempo (Missy)

[Verse 3: Missy Elliott]

Let’s go (Let’s go), let’s go (Let’s go)

All the fly girls head to the dance floor

Kitty cat, kitty cat, prrr

All the thick girls down on the flrrr (On the floor)

Ice on my neck like brrr (Like brrr)

I’m big-boned with nice curves (Nice curves)

Look at me, I know I look grrrd (Good)

Look good, look good, look grrrd (Look good)

I’ma show y’all chicks how to drrr it

Your nigga, he wish he could

Thick girl (Thick girl), split (Split)

Get a bag (Get a bag), get rich (Get rich)

Hair done (Hair done), fixed (Fixed)

If you see a hater, tell him quit (Stop)

Get your own dough (Own dough)

Get your bread, own dough (Own dough)

Go on, ladies, head to the floor (Floor)

Fuck up the tempo, thick girls get low (Woo)

[Chorus: Lizzo]

Slow songs, they for skinny hoes

Can’t move all of this here to one of those (Hey)

I’m a thick bitch, I need tempo (Need it)

Fuck it up to the tempo

Fuck it up to the tempo

Fuck it up to the tempo

Slow songs, they for skinny hoes

Fuck it up to the tempo

[Outro: Lizzo]

Girl, run that shit back.

Tempo di Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott: la traduzione

Ho aspettato questo

Alza il volume

Canzoni lente, sono per le putt*ne magre

Non posso spostare tutto questo in uno di quelli

Sono una cagna grossa, ho bisogno di tempo (ritmo)

Fancul0 al ritmo

Pitty-pat, pitty-pat, pitty-pitty-pat (Pat)

Guarda il mio culo, è fitty-fitty-fat (grasso)

Gatto gattino, gatto gattino, gatto gattino-gattino (gatto)

Prima di me un bicchiere, ragazzo, mi piace la mia acqua bagnata (bagnata)

Gettalo indietro (Gettalo indietro, gettalo indietro)

Prendi quello (Prendi quello, prendilo)

Ho bisogno di un jack (Woo)

Per tutto questo culo, ma non andrà a vuoto (aspetta un minuto)

Baby, baby (Baby)

Vieni a mangiare un po ‘di questo torta (torta)

Sembra che potrebbe guadagnare un po ‘di peso (Un po’ di peso)

Lecca la glassa, mettere il resto in faccia (faccia)

Canzoni lente, sono per le putt*ne magre

Non posso spostare tutto questo in uno di quelli

Sono una cagna grossa, ho bisogno di tempo (ritmo)

Fancul0 al ritmo

Fancul0 al ritmo

Fancul0 al ritmo

Canzoni lente, sono per le putt*ne magre

Fai casino con il ritmo (Tempo)

Manda tutto al diavolo, Fai casino

Il ragazzo sta guardando, oh ora vuole tirarsi su

Sali su, piccolo, devi allacciarti

Cosce spesse salvano vite umane, chiamami piccolo ranuncolo

Tutti i mezzi necessari (Ayy)

Il mio culo non è un accessorio (cosa?)

Sì, l’ho detto, accessorio (cosa?)

Abilità di twerking leggendario

Canzoni lente, sono per le putt*ne magre

Non posso spostare tutto questo in uno di quelli

Sono una cagna grossa, ho bisogno di tempo (ritmo)

Fancul0 al ritmo

Fancul0 al ritmo

Fancul0 al ritmo

Canzoni lente, sono per le putt*ne magre

Fai casino con il ritmo (Tempo)

Andiamo (andiamo), andiamo (andiamo)

Tutte le ragazze volanti si dirigono verso la pista da ballo

Gattino, gattino, prrr

Tutte le ragazze spesse giù sul flrrr (sul pavimento)

Ghiaccio sul mio collo come brrr (come brrr)

Sono ossuta ma con belle curve (Belle curve)

Guardami, so di sembrare grrrd (Bene)

Guarda bene, guarda bene, guarda grrrd (Guarda bene)

Mostrerò a tutti i pulcini come farlo

Il tuo negro, vorrebbe poterlo fare

Ragazza spessa (ragazza spessa), divisa (divisa)

Ottieni una borsa (Ottieni una borsa), arricchisci (Diventa ricco)

Capelli fatti (Capelli fatti), fissi (fissi)

Se vedi un odiatore, digli di smettere (Stop)

Prendi il tuo impasto (impasto personale)

Prendi il tuo pane, impasto personale (impasto personale)

Avanti, signore, andate a terra (piano)

Fanculo il tempo, le ragazze grosse si abbassano (Woo)

Canzoni lente, sono per le putt*ne magre

Non posso spostare tutto questo in uno di quelli

Sono una cagna grossa, ho bisogno di tempo (ritmo)

Fancul0 al ritmo

Fancul0 al ritmo

Fancul0 al ritmo

Canzoni lente, sono per le putt*ne magre

Fai casino con il ritmo (Tempo)

Ragazza, riportagli quello schifo.

Tempo di Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott: il video

Redazione-iGossip