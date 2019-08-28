The Archer di Taylor Swift: testo, traduzione e video

The Archer di Taylor Swift non è un singolo ufficiale, ma una canzone che l’artista ha semplicemente voluto condividere con i fan. La potente artista ha commentato la frequente collaborazione con Jack Antonoff nel brano e nel disco di inediti: “È fenomenale, abbiamo lavorato insieme per un po’ e sono così orgoglioso del lavoro che abbiamo fatto con questo album”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

The Archer di Taylor Swift: il testo

[Verse 1]

Combat, I’m ready for combat

I say I don’t want that, but what if I do?

‘Cause cruelty wins in the movies

I’ve got a hundred thrown-out speeches I almost said to you

[Pre-Chorus1]

Easy they come, easy they go

I jump from the train, I ride off alone

I never grew up, it’s getting so old

Help me hold on to you

[Chorus2]

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey

Who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?

[Verse 2]

Dark side, I search for your dark side

But what if I’m alright, right, right, right here?

And I cut off my nose just to spite my face

Then I hate my reflection for years and years

[Pre-Chorus1]

I wake in the night, I pace like a ghost

The room is on fire, invisible smoke

And all of my heroes die all alone

Help me hold on to you

[Chorus2]

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey

Screaming, who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?

(I see right through me, I see right through me)

[Bridge5]

‘Cause they see right through me

They see right through me

They see right through

Can you see right through me?

They see right through

They see right through me

I see right through me

I see right through me

[Pre-Chorus1]

All the king’s horses, all the king’s men

Couldn’t put me together again

‘Cause all of my enemies started out friends

Help me hold on to you

[Chorus2]

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey

Who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?

(I see right through me, I see right through me)

Who could stay?

Who could stay?

Who could stay?

You could stay

You could stay

[Outro8]

Combat, I’m ready for combat.

The Archer di Taylor Swift: la traduzione

Combatto, sono pronto per il combattimento

Dico che non lo voglio, ma cosa succede se lo faccio?

Perché la crudeltà vince nei film

Ho un centinaio di discorsi che ti ho quasi detto

Facile loro arrivano, facili loro vanno

Salto dal treno, parto da solo

Non sono mai cresciuto, sta diventando così vecchio

Aiutami a trattenerti

Sono stata l’arciere, sona stata la preda

Chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, tesoro

Ma chi potrebbe restare?

Lato oscuro, cerco il tuo lato oscuro

Ma cosa succede se sto bene, giusto, giusto, proprio qui?

E mi sono tagliato il naso solo per disprezzare la mia faccia

Quindi odio il mio riflesso per anni e anni

Mi sveglio di notte, passo come un fantasma

La stanza è in fiamme, fumo invisibile

E tutti i miei eroi muoiono tutti soli

Aiutami a sostenerti

Sono stata l’arciere, sona stata la preda

Chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, tesoro

Ma chi potrebbe restare?

Perché vedono proprio attraverso di me

Vedono attraverso di me

Vedono fino in fondo

Riesci a vedere attraverso di me?

Vedono fino in fondo

Vedono attraverso di me

Vedo proprio attraverso di me

Vedo proprio attraverso di me

Tutti i cavalli del re, tutti gli uomini del re

Non potevo rimettermi insieme

Perché tutti i miei nemici hanno iniziato amici

Aiutami a sostenerti

Sono stato l’arciere, sono stata la preda

Chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, tesoro

Ma chi potrebbe restare?

(Vedo proprio attraverso di me, vedo proprio attraverso di me)

Chi potrebbe restare?

Chi potrebbe restare?

Chi potrebbe restare?

Puoi restare

Puoi restare

Combattimento, sono pronta per il combattimento.

The Archer di Taylor Swift: il video

Redazione-iGossip