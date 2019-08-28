The Archer di Taylor Swift: testo, traduzione e video

The Archer di Taylor Swift non è un singolo ufficiale, ma una canzone che l’artista ha semplicemente voluto condividere con i fan. La potente artista ha commentato la frequente collaborazione con Jack Antonoff nel brano e nel disco di inediti: “È fenomenale, abbiamo lavorato insieme per un po’ e sono così orgoglioso del lavoro che abbiamo fatto con questo album”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
The Archer di Taylor Swift: il testo
[Verse 1]
Combat, I’m ready for combat
I say I don’t want that, but what if I do?
‘Cause cruelty wins in the movies
I’ve got a hundred thrown-out speeches I almost said to you
[Pre-Chorus1]
Easy they come, easy they go
I jump from the train, I ride off alone
I never grew up, it’s getting so old
Help me hold on to you
[Chorus2]
I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey
Who could ever leave me, darling
But who could stay?
[Verse 2]
Dark side, I search for your dark side
But what if I’m alright, right, right, right here?
And I cut off my nose just to spite my face
Then I hate my reflection for years and years
[Pre-Chorus1]
I wake in the night, I pace like a ghost
The room is on fire, invisible smoke
And all of my heroes die all alone
Help me hold on to you
[Chorus2]
I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey
Screaming, who could ever leave me, darling
But who could stay?
(I see right through me, I see right through me)
[Bridge5]
‘Cause they see right through me
They see right through me
They see right through
Can you see right through me?
They see right through
They see right through me
I see right through me
I see right through me
[Pre-Chorus1]
All the king’s horses, all the king’s men
Couldn’t put me together again
‘Cause all of my enemies started out friends
Help me hold on to you
[Chorus2]
I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey
Who could ever leave me, darling
But who could stay?
(I see right through me, I see right through me)
Who could stay?
Who could stay?
Who could stay?
You could stay
You could stay
[Outro8]
Combat, I’m ready for combat.
The Archer di Taylor Swift: la traduzione
Combatto, sono pronto per il combattimento
Dico che non lo voglio, ma cosa succede se lo faccio?
Perché la crudeltà vince nei film
Ho un centinaio di discorsi che ti ho quasi detto
Facile loro arrivano, facili loro vanno
Salto dal treno, parto da solo
Non sono mai cresciuto, sta diventando così vecchio
Aiutami a trattenerti
Sono stata l’arciere, sona stata la preda
Chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, tesoro
Ma chi potrebbe restare?
Lato oscuro, cerco il tuo lato oscuro
Ma cosa succede se sto bene, giusto, giusto, proprio qui?
E mi sono tagliato il naso solo per disprezzare la mia faccia
Quindi odio il mio riflesso per anni e anni
Mi sveglio di notte, passo come un fantasma
La stanza è in fiamme, fumo invisibile
E tutti i miei eroi muoiono tutti soli
Aiutami a sostenerti
Sono stata l’arciere, sona stata la preda
Chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, tesoro
Ma chi potrebbe restare?
Perché vedono proprio attraverso di me
Vedono attraverso di me
Vedono fino in fondo
Riesci a vedere attraverso di me?
Vedono fino in fondo
Vedono attraverso di me
Vedo proprio attraverso di me
Vedo proprio attraverso di me
Tutti i cavalli del re, tutti gli uomini del re
Non potevo rimettermi insieme
Perché tutti i miei nemici hanno iniziato amici
Aiutami a sostenerti
Sono stato l’arciere, sono stata la preda
Chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, tesoro
Ma chi potrebbe restare?
(Vedo proprio attraverso di me, vedo proprio attraverso di me)
Chi potrebbe restare?
Chi potrebbe restare?
Chi potrebbe restare?
Puoi restare
Puoi restare
Combattimento, sono pronta per il combattimento.