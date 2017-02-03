The Chainsmokers, Paris: testo, traduzione e video

The Chainsmokers ha lanciato il nuovo singolo Paris. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video del nuovo singolo del duo di deejay e produttori statunitense composto da Andrew Taggart e Alex Pall.
The Chainsmokers, Paris: il testo
We were staying in Paris
To get away from your parents
And I thought “Wow, if I could take this in a shot right now
I don’t think that we could work this out”
Out on the terrace
I don’t know if it’s fair but I thought “How could I let you fall by yourself
While I’m wasted for someone else”
If we go down then we go down together
They’ll say you could do anything
They’ll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We’ll get away with everything
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
To get away from your parents
You look so proud standing there with the flower and the cigarette
Posting pictures of yourself on the internet
Out on the terrace
We breathe in the air of this small town
On our own couldn’t pass for the thrill of it
Getting drunk on the bus we were living in
If we go down then we go down together
They’ll say you could do anything
They’ll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We’ll get away with everything
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are better
If we go down then we go down together
They’ll say you could do anything
They’ll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We’ll get away with everything
Let’s show them we are better
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
Let’s show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are better
If we go down
Let’s show them we are better
If we go down
Let’s show them we are better
If we go down
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are better.
The Chainsmokers, Paris: la traduzione
Eravamo a Parigi
Per allontanarci dai tuoi genitori
E ho pensato: “Wow, se potessi solo fotografarlo in questo momento
Non credo che potrebbe risolversi ”
Sulla terrazza
Non so se sia giusto ma ho pensato: “Come potevo lasciarti cadere da sola
Mentre sono già preso da qualcun altro”
Se cadiamo allora cadiamo insieme
Diranno che tu puoi fare tutto
Diranno che ero intelligente
Se cadiamo allora cadiamo insieme
Ce la caveremo con tutto
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Eravamo a Parigi
Per allontanarci dai tuoi genitori
Sembri così orgogliosa in piedi con il fiore e la sigaretta
Mentre pubblichi immagini di te stessa su internet
Sulla terrazza
Noi respiriamo l’aria di questa piccola città
da soli non avremmo potuto vivere quel brivido
ubriacandoci sul bus dove vivevamo
Se cadiamo allora cadiamo insieme
Diranno che tu puoi fare tutto
Diranno che ero intelligente
Se cadiamo allora cadiamo insieme
Ce la caveremo con tutto
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Facciamogli vedere chi siamo
Facciamogli vedere chi siamo
Facciamogli vedere chi siamo
Facciamogli vedere chi siamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Eravamo a Parigi
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Facciamogli vedere chi siamo
Facciamogli vedere chi siamo
Facciamogli vedere chi siamo
Facciamogli vedere chi siamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Se cadiamo allora cadiamo insieme
Diranno che tu puoi fare tutto
Diranno che ero intelligente
Se cadiamo allora cadiamo insieme
Ce la caveremo con tutto
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Eravamo a Parigi (se cadiamo)
Eravamo a Parigi (se cadiamo)
Eravamo a Parigi (se cadiamo)
Eravamo a Parigi (se cadiamo)
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Eravamo a Parigi
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Se cadiamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Se cadiamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Se cadiamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio
Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio.
The Chainsmokers, Paris: il video