The Chainsmokers, Paris: testo, traduzione e video

The Chainsmokers ha lanciato il nuovo singolo Paris. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video del nuovo singolo del duo di deejay e produttori statunitense composto da Andrew Taggart e Alex Pall.

The Chainsmokers, Paris: il testo

We were staying in Paris

To get away from your parents

And I thought “Wow, if I could take this in a shot right now

I don’t think that we could work this out”

Out on the terrace

I don’t know if it’s fair but I thought “How could I let you fall by yourself

While I’m wasted for someone else”

If we go down then we go down together

They’ll say you could do anything

They’ll say that I was clever

If we go down then we go down together

We’ll get away with everything

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are better

We were staying in Paris

To get away from your parents

You look so proud standing there with the flower and the cigarette

Posting pictures of yourself on the internet

Out on the terrace

We breathe in the air of this small town

On our own couldn’t pass for the thrill of it

Getting drunk on the bus we were living in

If we go down then we go down together

They’ll say you could do anything

They’ll say that I was clever

If we go down then we go down together

We’ll get away with everything

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are better

We were staying in Paris

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are better

If we go down then we go down together

They’ll say you could do anything

They’ll say that I was clever

If we go down then we go down together

We’ll get away with everything

Let’s show them we are better

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

Let’s show them we are better

We were staying in Paris

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are better

If we go down

Let’s show them we are better

If we go down

Let’s show them we are better

If we go down

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are better.

The Chainsmokers, Paris: la traduzione

Eravamo a Parigi

Per allontanarci dai tuoi genitori

E ho pensato: “Wow, se potessi solo fotografarlo in questo momento

Non credo che potrebbe risolversi ”

Sulla terrazza

Non so se sia giusto ma ho pensato: “Come potevo lasciarti cadere da sola

Mentre sono già preso da qualcun altro”

Se cadiamo allora cadiamo insieme

Diranno che tu puoi fare tutto

Diranno che ero intelligente

Se cadiamo allora cadiamo insieme

Ce la caveremo con tutto

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio

Eravamo a Parigi

Per allontanarci dai tuoi genitori

Sembri così orgogliosa in piedi con il fiore e la sigaretta

Mentre pubblichi immagini di te stessa su internet Sulla terrazza

Noi respiriamo l’aria di questa piccola città

da soli non avremmo potuto vivere quel brivido

ubriacandoci sul bus dove vivevamo Se cadiamo allora cadiamo insieme

Diranno che tu puoi fare tutto

Diranno che ero intelligente

Se cadiamo allora cadiamo insieme

Ce la caveremo con tutto

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio Facciamogli vedere chi siamo

Facciamogli vedere chi siamo

Facciamogli vedere chi siamo

Facciamogli vedere chi siamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio

Eravamo a Parigi

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio

Facciamogli vedere chi siamo

Facciamogli vedere chi siamo

Facciamogli vedere chi siamo

Facciamogli vedere chi siamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio Se cadiamo allora cadiamo insieme

Diranno che tu puoi fare tutto

Diranno che ero intelligente

Se cadiamo allora cadiamo insieme

Ce la caveremo con tutto

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio Eravamo a Parigi (se cadiamo)

Eravamo a Parigi (se cadiamo)

Eravamo a Parigi (se cadiamo)

Eravamo a Parigi (se cadiamo)

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio

Eravamo a Parigi Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio

Se cadiamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio

Se cadiamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio

Se cadiamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio

Facciamogli vedere che siamo meglio.

The Chainsmokers, Paris: il video